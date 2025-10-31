Fintona golfers raise more than £2,000 for charity

FINTONA Golf Club captain, Neil Bratton, nominated Marie Curie as his charity for Captain’s Day this year, and raised the fantastic sum of £2,375.

Neil said he was completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the members in raising this fantastic amount for such a worthy cause.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated on the day. It surpassed all expectations.”

The presentation took place at the annual past captains, past presidents, and council dinner.

There was a nine hole golf competition during the day and the winner was captain Neil with 21 points. Tony Fleming came second with 20 points, beating Plunkett McNelis into third position on countback.

The captain, council, and fellow members expressed their condolences to Gareth and Noel Quinn and all members of the Quinn and Colton families on the recent death of Briege Quinn.

It is with great sadness that the club members also learned of the death of Doreen Scott. Doreen was a popular, lifelong member and a past captain and president of the ladies’ branch.