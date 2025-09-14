Fintona Minors make history

Tyrone Minor League Grade One Final

Fintona 2-10 Carrickmore 2-9

A FINTONA team brimming with confidence created history for the club when they captured a first ever Grade One title with this narrow victory over Carrickmore in the Minor League decider at Omagh on Wednesday night.

Goalscoring hero, Diarmuid Martin, hit the net twice as the Pearses claimed the title by the narrowest of margins. Several hundred fans thronged onto the Healy Park pitch when the final whistle was sounded to congratulate a team that has finally yielded a deserved dividend.

But there was bitter disappointment for the defeated Carrickmore team. They had lost the championship decider a few weeks ago, and roared back into this contest with a strong second half display that ultimately fell just short in the closing moments.

This was a clash which provided real entertainment despite terrible conditions in the wind and rain. It was Fintona, though, who held most of the aces during the opening period when they forged ahead. Cillian Donnelly, who played a sweeper role in the defence, Padraig Goodman, Peter Colton and the team captain, Eugene Colton all excelled.

In particular the contest between Senan Munroe and Diarmuid Martin was closely fought as both players displayed real skill and determination. Carrickmore, though, found it tough to break down the Fintona defence, even though Michael McCallan, Shea Munroe, Sean Donnelly and Conal Loughran tried hrd to create space.

Peter Colton opened the scoring for the Pearses and, while Michael McCallan responded for Carmen, it was the eventual winners who showed the greater attacking composure. Peter Colton converted a two-point free as Carrickmore’s Ryan Donaghy and Conal Loughran kept the issue firmly in the balance on a score of 0-5 to 0-3 for Fintona approaching the break.

Senan Munroe pulled off a brilliant block from Peter Colton, before the breakthrough arrived for the Pearses approaching the interval break. A Peter Colton free fell short, possession was won by Diarnuid Martin and his speculative shot deceived the Carmen defence to hit the net.

That score gave Fintona real confidence, they led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break and maintained their momentum on the resumption as well. Swapped points between Vincent Gormley and Tomas Gallen provided little change, and it was Fintona who looked the more likely winners at this stage.

That feeling was enhanced even more than Diarmuid Martin struck for the second Pearses goal. He won the ball from a great run by Padraig Goodman, and hit the net to leave them enjoying a commanding 2-7 to 0-4 advantage.

Carrickmore required an urgent response at this stage and they delivered. Vincent Gormley fired over two points as he spearheaded their best attacking moments, and then their first goal transformed their challenge. It came entering the final quarter when Phelim McCrory fired home after good work from Gormley.

Igor Samulewicz forged forqard to fire over a great score. Then, the tie really was back in the melting pot when Carrickmore hit the net for a second time. On this occasion a ball from Sean Donnelly found Ryan Donaghy who goaled to leave just two points between the teams.

Now the stage was set for an exciting finish and the tie certainly didn’t disappoint. Lochlann Gillen reduced the Fintona lead down to the very mininum and, as the rain intensified, both teams showed real skill, ball control and commitment.

It was definitely tense as every ball mattered. Eugene Colton edged Fintona two ahead again, Vincent Gormley replied from a free for Carrickmore and then Cillian Donnelly showed composure under pressure to give the Pearses just a little breathing space again.

As the minutes ebbed away, Lochlann Gillen left the score 2-10 to 2-9 for Fintona and that’s how it finished as Carrickmore’s efforts for a last gasp equaliser were thwarted as the final whistle heralded a glorious triumph for Fintona.

Scorers

Fintona: Diarmuid Martin 2-1, Peter Colton 0-5 1x2pt, 2f, Igor Samulewicz 0-1, Eugene Colton 0-1, Cillian Donnelly 0-1, Tomas Gallen 0-1.

Carrickmore: Ryan Donaghy 1-1, Vincent Gormley 0-4 2f, Phelim McCrory 1-0, Lochlann Gillen 0-2, Michael McCallan 0-1, Conal Loughran 0-1,

Teams

Fintona: Oisin Watson, Oliver Colton, Liam Griffiths, Rhys Garrity, Tomas Gallen, Owen Griffiths, Igor Samulewicz, Cillian Morgan, Padraig Goodman, Cillian Loane, Peter Colton, Eugene Colton, Tiernan Donnelly, Diarmuid Martin, Cillian Donnelly. Subs used: Eoin Maguire for O Colton 42, Ryan Myers for C Loane 49, Cahir Cassidy for T Donnelly 54, Tiarnan Donnelly for P Goodman 60.

Carrickmore: Conor McPhilips, Ciaran McKenna, Senan Munroe, Oisin Conlon, Conor McElhone, Cal McAleer, Lochlann Gillen, Shea Munroe, Michael McCallan, Phelim McCrory, Sean Donnelly, Conal Loughran, Vincent GorMley, Ryan Donaghy, Padraig Donaghy. Subs – Rory Woods for C McElhone half-time, Finbar Donaghy for C McKenna 39.

Referee: Martin Conroy, Moy