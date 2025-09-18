Fintona Pearses look to the future after historic Minor success

A VERY first Grade One title courtesy of a brilliant Minor League success last Wednesday night has transformed the future prospects for the Fintona Pearses as they look to maintain the momentum that has seen them make steady progress in recent years.

Steady work on the coaching front is now paying dividends for the club. Last Wednesday night’s win over Carrickmore in the Minor League saw a young group of players finally make their mark with a long-awaited triumph.

Now their aim will be to maintain the momentum of this victory. There is nothing guaranteed, but all the indications point towards the Pearses remaining as a key contender for the Grade One titles at every agegroup and bringing that onto the senior stage in due course.

Advertisement

That point is emphasised by team manager, Tommy McGrath, who was, understandably absolutely delighted with their narrow victory over Carrickmore at Healy Park.

“This is a massive win for the club and especially for this group of lads who have been in four or five grade one semi-finals and lost them by a point,” he said.

“It can be hard to sell to them the fact that they would eventually get there. This final was won by just a point, we fell over the line really. But to have won a first ever Minor League is an absolutely unbelievable achievement.

“But this is also a reward for all the good work that is being done in the club. If you look at the amount of people helping to coach our young players from U-6 and U-8 upwards. Parents are on board, everyone is together and the skills that they are passing on is amazing. God-willing, that will continue.”

Fintona, of course, have enjoyed immense success at various times in the past. Just look at their journey from obscurity to a County Senior Final between 1975 and 1979. At youth level, an amalgamated team with Trillick once won the Tyrone U-21 title.

Older people in the parish will undoubtedly remember the team that came closest to what the 2025 Minor team has achieved. In 1960, Fintona reached the Co Minor Final before losing to Ardboe. But, all that is in the past and it’s the future which the Pearses are focusing on now.

“A lot of our players have experience of real bigtime games like with the Tyrone Minors. They really stood up, but for us it was a case of delivering that at club level. We really, really wanted to get over the line and now we have,” remarked Tommy McGrath.

Advertisement

This is just the start for the Pearses, and their future fortunes will be followed with interest as they show the way for others throughout the county.