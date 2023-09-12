Fintona prove too strong for Urney

Fintona 0-18 Urney 0-8

A FIRST step on what they hope will be a prolonged Junior Championship campaign was successfully completed by Fintona when they swept aside the Urney challenge in this first round tie on Saturday night at Ballinamullan.

Early points from Peter McGlinn, Conor McGillion and Conor McGoldrick got the Pearses going. By the end of the first quarter Aaron McCarney and Pauric Kelly had extended their lead to 0-6 to 0-1 as the north Tyrone side appeared to be struggling.

Scores courtesy of Jonathan Lafferty and Jamie McAleer reduced the deficit and Urney were very much in contention approaching the interval break. With the score at 0–7 to 0-4 in favour to Fintona, everything was nicely poised.

The Pearses, however, soon found their range again. With Jarod Brogan, Eugene McCarroll and Conor McGillion working hard, they finished the half with a flourish. Aidan Donnelly raced through to register a well-taken score, and then Aaron McCarney added a brace to leave them with breathing space thanks to that six point interval lead.

Hopes of an Urney revival on the resumption failed to really materialise. Within minutes, Fintona stretched their lead. Conor McGillion fired over, as another Aaron McCarney free made the score 0-12 to 0-4 just three minutes into that second half.

Urney worked hard to try and stem the tide. Adrian Maxwell, Mark Laffery, Jamie McAleer and Jonathan Lafferty got some good possession, and the introduction of JP McMenamin also helped them. Nevertheless, the task facing them was becoming even more difficult.

Jonathan Lafferty registered a point, before normal service was soon resumed by Fintona. Jarod Brogan and Oran Hughes made it 0-14 to 0-5 and they went 10 points ahead entering the final quarter.

Eugene McCarroll, Aaron McCarney and Thomas McGrath fired over to leave them cruising and enjoying a 0-18 to 0-6 lead.

Urney went 26 minutes without a score in that second half. By the time their second point came it was a case of far too little, far too late. Adrian Maxwell and Jonathan Lafferty completed the final scoreline, as the St Columba’s went home disappointed.

THE SCORERS

Fintona

Aaron McCarney 0-6 (5f, 1 OM), Conor McGillion 0-2, Peter McGlinn 0-1, Eugene McCarroll 0-1, Aidan Donnelly 0-1, Jarod Brogan 0-1, Oran Hughes 0-1, Cathal Gillespie 0-1, Thomas McGrath 0-1.

Urney

Jonathan Lafferty 0-5 (4f), Jamie McAleer 0-1, Matthew Sproule 0-1, Adrian Maxwell 0-1.