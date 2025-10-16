Fintona Swifts’ Junior Cup protest is upheld

FINTONA Swifts have been reinstated into the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup after a protest against Abbeyview playing an ineligible player in the second round tie between the sides on Saturday was upheld.

On the day Abbeyview ran out 4-1 winners at Ecclesville Park with Glenn Vance grabbing a hat-trick.

But Fintona claimed that under Rule 5b (iv) of the competition rules, Vance was ineligible given that last season he had been playing for Dundela in the Playr-fit Championship.

The rule states that a player is ineligible to compete in the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup if they “have played in more than 12 competitive matches for a NIFL Senior Club during the current and previous season collectively.”

In Wednesday evening’s draw Swifts were drawn away to Ballynure OB although the stand out draws from a local perspective is the meeting of Enniskillen Rangers and Beragh Swifts at the Ball Range, while Sion Swifts travel to Ballinamallard United Reserves.

All third round ties are scheduled for Saturday, November 8 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

No decision has yet been made on the investigation into the abandoned tie between Augher Stars and Lower Shankill. If either side progresses they will face Ards Reserves.

Draw

All Saints OB v Enniskillen Town United: Ards Reserves v Augher Stars or Lower Shankill; Ardstraw v Belfast United; Ballinamallard United Reserves v Sion Swifts; Ballymac Celtic v Killen Rangers; Ballynure OB v Fintona Swifts; Balnamore v NFC Kesh; Coalisland Athletic v Kilrea United; Dergview Reserves v Clough Rangers; Downpatrick v Mountfield; Dundela Reserves v Magheraveely; Enniskillen Rangers v Beragh Swifts; West End Hibs v Lisbellaw United.