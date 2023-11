ENERGETIC Fintona half-back Jared Brogan is loving the experience of playing in the Ulster Junior Championship and sees no reason why they can’t out-gun an established Blackhill side in Saturday’s semi-final showdown at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Pearses secured their spot in the last four with a four-point victory over Down Junior champions Drumaness. Brogan, who was in top form throughout, spoke highly of the Down champions but knows a better performance will be required if they are to go further in the competition.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. They had a few Under-20 players we knew we had to target and that’s what we did. We probably should have pulled away more in the last 15 minutes as the game opened up.

“We have been working for the entire season just trying to become more efficient up top and score more of our chances.

“It was a tough game we’re just glad to get over the line and into the semi-final.”

When the season began Brogan admitted the main goal was to gain promotion to Intermediate football but now that has been achieved, he expressed the team’s excitement at the opportunity of competing in the provincial series and how they can use this Ulster experience to excel next season.

“It’s deadly, it’s probably the first Ulster competition most of us have really ever played, it’s good, we’re enjoying it.

“It’s a good competition and we’re all glad to be playing in it. We are aiming to win it and want to see how far we can get to.

“The goal at the start of the year was getting promoted through the League or Championship. We were happy enough to get through the Championship and obviously get to play this competition and it gives you a boost going into next year.”

The young Pearses side are now only sixty minutes away from their first Ulster Junior Championship Final but face a Blackhill side that have a pedigree in this competition having won the title in 2019 and are coming off a comprehensive first round victory over Antrim champions Rasharkin. The Monaghan champions scored 5-11 in the process. Brogan knows the task ahead but believes they have the defensive pieces to stop any attacking unit.

“It’s a name that is going around but we’re not really afraid of anyone we are going out to win. We know our defence is solid and for most teams we are going to keep them to in around 10 points, we know our defence is very good we just need to work on our attack.”

“We have a semi-final against Blackhill, they’re good but we are hoping to get over the line.”

The community has gotten behind the side and Brogan hopes the side’s success will motivate younger players to drive Fintona to even higher heights.

“I’d say they’re enjoying it. It’s good for the youth to watch and hopefully that will drive them on and Fintona will be better in years to come.”