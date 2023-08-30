First derby victory for Loughmacrory

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Carrickmore 1-6 Loughmacrory 0-11

LOUGHMACRORY secured a first ever competitive win over neighbours Carrickmore to ease themselves into the top half of the table while taking local bragging rights as well.

Advertisement

The visitors certainly hit the ground running as they wasted no time in building up what proved to be a match winning lead. Aodhan Donaghy, Cathal Donaghy, Dara Curran and Cathaoir Gallagher all registered as they raced into a seven point lead. Tiernan McGarrity got a 25th minute Carrickmore goal but it was the St.Theresas who led 0-9 to 1-1 at the interval.

The hosts narrowed the gap on the restart thanks to efforts from Danny Fullerton, Lorcan McGarrity and Aidan Fullerton. A Ronan Fox point settled Loughmacrory and while McGarrity narrowed the deficit further late on Loughmacrory still emerged worthy winners.

Massive result for Fianna

Coalisland 0-15 Edendork 0-13

THIS was a contest that Coalisland simply knew they couldn’t afford to lose at Father Campbell Park and they did enough to come out on top to boost their survival prospects and ensure that opponents Edendork still have a bit of work to do to be safe.

The Fianna started brightly with points from Tiernan Quinn, Michael McKernan and Cormac O’Hagan before Edendork got into their stride. The superb Darren McCurry landed five first half points with Conn Kilpatrick and Stephen Corr on target as well to leave it 0-9 to 0-7.

Bailey Leonard and Ruairi Campbell exchanged points with McCurry on the restart before efforts from Quinn (2), O’Hagan and Ruairi McHugh had Coalisland in front. McCurry took his personal haul to 0-10 but his efforts proved to be in vain as O’Hagan kicked a late insurance point.

Advertisement

Champions stay on course for semi

Eglish 0-8 Trillick 0-9

TWO sides who needed the points for contrasting reasons went head to head here at Connolly Park and it was Trillick who had the minimum to spare to stay on course for the league semi finals and leave Eglish still needing a win to be safe.

The home side came out of the traps like they meant business with four points without reply in the opening twenty minutes from Luke Donnelly (2), Seamus Muldoon and Ethan Jordan. Lee Brennan then hit a brace to close the gap to 0-5 to 0-3 at the turnaround.

Muldoon had an early second half point but then Trillick had a purple patch. Brennan took his personal haul to 0-5 with Dan Donnelly, Sean O’Donnell and James Garrity on target as well as they got over the line with the minimum to spare.

St.Endas ensure safety

Omagh 1-10 Galbally 1-8

TWO sides who required just one more win to be safe met here at Healy Park and it was Omagh who got the points that they required to leave Galbally still looking over their shoulders.

The first half was a dull affair with scores difficult to come by at both ends of the field. Points from midfield duo Ronan Nugent and Enda McGarrity coupled with two Conor Donaghy frees saw the Pearses lead 0-4 to 0-3, Finbar Taggart and Ronan O’Neill raising white flags for the St.Endas.

Galbally made the better start to the second half as Mark Donnelly, Liam Rafferty and Donaghy all registered. Omagh responded to draw level through Taggart, O’Neill and Ciaran McLaughlin before a Donaghy free restored Galbally’s advantage. Taggart and Brian Campbell pointed for Omagh and Eoin Corry got a late goal and while Rafferty responded with a Galbally major the home side held out.

St.Marys edge top clash

Killyclogher 0-11 Dromore 0-8

THE top two sides in Division One went head to head here and it was Killyclogher who made home advantage count to take over at the summit from opponents Dromore.

It was Killyclogher who led at the end of the opening quarter with the returning Mark Bradley hitting all three of their points. Niall Sludden and Sean McNabb replied for the St.Dympnas before Conall McCann fisted over for a 0-4 to 0-3 interval advantage.

Gavin Potter increased the lead on the restart but Dromore hit back to level through Ronan McNabb senior, Declan McNulty and Sludden. It was anybody’s game at this stage but efforts from Oisin McCann, Potter and Dara Hayes ensured that the home side took the spoils.

Visitors in control

Greencastle 0-6 Errigal Ciaran 0-15

ERRIGAL Ciaran are still very much in the hunt for a league semi final spot after this convincing win away to a Greencastle side who are running out of games in their bid to get out of the bottom three.

The visitors were always in control of things and they led 0-6 to 0-2 at halftime with Ruairi Canavan, Mark Kavanagh and Joe Oguz among their points, Mark Carson responding for Greencastle.

Enda McKenna, Conor McGarvey and Chrissy Gillen also found the range for the home side but it was never going to be enough. Canavan, Oguz, Odhran Robinson, Peter Harte, Ethan Neill and Tommy Canavan all supplied scores for an Errigal Ciaran side who look to be coming into form at just the right time ahead of the defence of their championship title.

Goals prove key

Ardboe 3-6 Dungannon 0-11

GOALS proved to be key at Coney Park on Monday evening as Ardboe took the spoils against visiting Dungannon to make it four wins on the bounce for the Loughshore men.

There was nothing between the sides in the opening quarter with Kyle Coney, Michael Cassidy, Paul Donaghy and Paddy Quinn all hitting points. Donaghy and Patrick McKearney helped put the Clarkes in front but two late first half goals from Oran Mulgrew and Shay McGuigan helped turn the game on its head.

Jack Martin got an early second half goal for Ardboe as they picked up were they had left off. Donaghy took his personal haul to 0-8 as the visitors closed the gap but the damage had been done with those three goals for the Rossas.