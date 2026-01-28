First half display against Kildare annoys O’Rourke

ONE point from their opening match in Division Two of the National League has left Tyrone’s seniors with little room for error as they prepare to continue their campaign with a tough away derby clash against Derry this coming weekend.

Both the players and management, along with many fans, would undoubtedly have been hoping for a victory against Kildare on Saturday night at Healy Park. But things didn’t go exactly according to plan as the Red Hands were held to a 2-16 to 1-19 draw against the recently promoted Lilywhites.

Whether this result has any real bearing on what happens in the rest of the campaign remains to be seen. But Malachy O’Rourke will be aiming for much better as a relatively new-look side bids to win a place back in the top division in this 2026 season.

“We missed a lot of chances and upped things in the second half against the wind. But then we were in a really good position and would have liked to have held on in the end,” said O’Rourke.

“At least we got a point, but there are a lot of areas that we wouldn’t be happy with.

“Ethan Jordan ended up with 1-9 and was excellent. Joey Clarke did well also and the other lads in fairness did well. We got Brian Kennedy in at midfield for the second half, and there were plenty of debuts and young lads coming in and getting a taste of that level of football.

“Overall, it’s better getting one point than none, but we have a lot of work to do at the same time.”

Tyrone’s campaign continues with that big game against Derry next weekend at Celtic Park. It’s also on Saturday night, and is a big one for the Oak Leaf county after they lost out to Meath at Croke Park in the first round.

Under the management of Loughmacrory man and former Tyrone Minor and U-21 player, Ciaran Meenagh, this Derry side will be fancying their chances of promotion as well, especially after being relegated alongside Tyrone last year.

It’s no wonder, then, that Malachy O’Rourke and the players are well aware of what’s at stake next weekend when they visit Derry for the round two clash.

“Celtic Park is not an easy place to go to. Derry lost as well, and this will be their first home game. They have a very strong and experienced team, with about 13 of the players who reached the All-Ireland semi-final a couple of years ago,” added O’Rourke.

Tyrone do have injury concerns at present. Ace attacker, Darren McCurry, is expected to be out for a number of weeks because of a foot injury.

O’Rourke will be pleased though that Darragh Canavan and Eoin McElholm are on the pitch again, and those positives are going to be crucial as this campaign gathers pace.

“A couple of boys are still out, and there are a lot coming back,” added Malachy O’Rourke.

“There wasn’t the urgency and intensity that you need in the first half against Kildare and that’s one thing that we’ll be looking at. But the boys have been working hard and preparing well, and we wanted to put in a big performance.”