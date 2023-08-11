First half goals key for St Enda’s

Ardboe 0-16 Omagh 3-10

This was a big game for both sides in the lower half of the Division One table and it was Omagh who took the spoils at Coney Park on Monday evening to climb past Ardboe.

Two goals in the closing minutes of the first half put the visitors in a strong position at the interval as they led 3-5 to 0-9 but they had to withstand a spirited comeback from the Rossas as the home side threw everything at them although it proved to be in vain.

It was Conor Meyler who opened the scoring in the 5th minute from a mark out on the right but within sixty seconds David Mulgrew had the sides level. In the 7th minute Eugene Og Teague edged Ardboe in front before the opening goal of the contest arrived shortly afterwards. Ronan O’Neill, who had a hand in all three goals, slipped the ball inside to defender Eoin Corry who in turn fisted it to Jason McAnulla and while the latter was at a tight angle he brilliantly first timed a shot on the half volley that went in via the crossbar past keeper Conall Quinn.

Despite that setback Ardboe responded with three points in a row from Kyle Coney, Jack Martin and Michael Cassidy but they failed to score after the 17th minute of the half. Midfielder Aidan Clarke swung over a fine equaliser from out on the right wing before Meyler gave Omagh a lead that they were never to lose in the 20th minute. This was the beginning of a purple patch for Omagh which effectively won them the game with McAnulla tagging on a point before Conan Grugan hit a beauty from out on the right wing in the 28th minute. The next kick out from Ardboe keeper Conall Quinn went straight to O’Neill and he wasted no time in sending the ball to the back of the net with the keeper stranded. That score was a massive lift to Omagh and two minutes later they got in for another major as O’Neill this time provided the fist pass for Finbarr Taggart to collect and blast home to leave his side well in control.

An O’Neill free opened the second half scoring before Ardboe mounted their fightback. Shay Quinn, Conan Devlin, Coney and Teague all raised white flags before wing half back Ciaran McLaughlin replied for Omagh. In the 45th minute a rasping driving from defender Conal Devlin was pushed over the bar by Omagh keeper Cathal McCarron before O’Neill cancelled that point out at the other end of the field.

Mulgrew then landed a quality score from distance before Conal Devlin almost got in for a goal again but this time his thunderbolt crashed back off the crossbar. Keeper Conall Quinn knocked over a free and Mulgrew and Shay McGuigan had points from play as Ardboe continued to close the gap. Substitute Conor O’Donnell got a much needed Omagh point but Michael O’Neill responded for Ardboe with a brilliant score after getting past two or three challenges. With a minute left to play Ardboe had Shay Quinn sent off but in injury time a Coney free closed the gap to just two. It was a superb comeback from the hosts but Omagh held their nerve with Meyler converting a late free to ensure victory.

Ardboe – Conall Quinn (0-1, 1F), Jordan Bell, Oisin Devlin, Aidan Duffy, Conal Devlin (0-1), Michael Cassidy (0-1), Conan Devlin (0-1), Michael O’Neill (0-1), Jack Martin (0-1), Mattie Bell, Eugene Og Teague (0-2), Shay Quinn (0-1), Kyle Coney (0-3, 2F), Shay McGuigan (0-1), David Mulgrew (0-3). Subs: Daniel Quinn for Mattie Bell, Jeimi Muldoon for Duffy

Omagh – Cathal McCarron, Corey Murray, Eoin Corry, Brian Campbell, Damien McGuigan, Barry Tierney, Ciaran McLaughlin (0-1), Aidan Clarke (0-1), Enda McCaffrey, Finnbar Taggart (1-0), Conor Meyler (0-3, 1M, 1F), Hugh Gallagher, Conan Grugan (0-1), Jason McAnulla (1-1), Ronan O’Neill (1-2, 1F). Subs: Conor O’Donnell (0-1) for Gallagher, Tom Donaghy, John Kerr

Referee – Cathal Bell, Killeeshil