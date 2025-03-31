First Responders group to benefit from Beragh run/walk

BERAGH Red Knights will host its annual 5 Mile Road Race and 5k walk/run on Saturday, April 19.

Hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are expected to once again hit the roads around the village for the annual event.

Starting at 11am from Beragh Red Knights’ St Mary’s Park GAA grounds, the fully chip-timed race features two separate five-mile and 5k circuits.

Advertisement

Event coordinator Adrian Donnelly said, “This year’s event takes place over the Easter holiday weekend, and it’s a great opportunity to get involved in a well-organised community event in the heart of Tyrone.

“The Beragh 5 traditionally attracts some of the best running talent from across the region, but it remains an all ages and all abilities event. A huge effort goes in to make the run happen every year, and we’re immensely grateful for all our volunteers and sponsors for their support.

“We have top-class facilities here at our pavilion in St Mary’s Park and runners and walkers can be assured of a good spread of food and refreshments afterwards.”

The nominated charity for the 2025 event is once again the Beragh and Sixmilecross Community First Responders group.

The entry fee for the five mile run is £13 and £8 for the 5k, which includes chip-timing.

Five-mile runners will also receive a limited edition T-shirt, with head buffs for 5k participants.

Registration is now open, and entrants are encouraged to pre-register via https://tinyurl.com/

Beragh5 as early as possible.

Advertisement

For further information see the Beragh 5 Mile Road Race Facebook page.