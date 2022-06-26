Fisher’s challenge falters in dramatic race

ALASTAIR Fisher’s hopes of adding the Donegal International Rally title to his win Circuit of Ireland success fell flat on the final day of the event, which returned on its 50th year after a two year Covid-induced hiatus.

Having been battling at the front of proceedings throughout three testing days, the Ballinamallard man, supported by Omagh co-driver Gordon Noble, saw his hopes fade along with his brakes during the final stages.

The pair suffered a puncture on High Glen, which they started just four seconds adrift of leaders, Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, and they then lost the brakes on their Volkswagen Polo R5 on Atlantic Drive, which saw them fall down the order further before finishing fifth overall, one place ahead of Kesh’s Garry Jennings.

Sunday proved to be a brutal final day in Donegal, with Moffett and Hayes surviving the carnage better than the rest to win the event for the first time.

Callum Devine started the morning with a 17.7-second lead over Wales’ Matt Edwards. Alastair Fisher and Josh Moffett over 25 seconds further back, it looked like Donegal would be a straight fight between the top two with Devine bagging important points in his bid for the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

That quickly changed, however, when Devine’s Volkswagen Polo R5 took out a round bale in Sunday’s opening Gartan test and he was forced to retire mid-stage with radiator damage.

Edwards, who isn’t registered in ITRC, inherited the lead with a 19.1-second advantage over Moffett who took 12 seconds out of the Welshman on Gartan.

With the first run of High Glen cancelled, crews headed to Atlantic Drive to complete Donegal’s first of two Sunday loops.

Edwards’ Citroen C3 Rally2 opened the stage but suffered a hefty rally-ending, and stage-stopping crash on a fast left-hander.

As a result, Josh Moffett headed back to Donegal’s final service with a one-second lead over ITRC rival Alastair Fisher.

Moffett extended his advantage over Fisher on Gartan to 3.8 seconds but with High Glen and Atlantic Drive still to go, Fisher knew he still had a chance to fight back.

Heading into Donegal, Moffett topped the championship standings thanks to two wins and two runner-up finishes compared to Fisher’s sole win and a runner-up finish.

Unfortunately for Fisher, Donegal wasn’t to be his as he picked up a puncture on High Glen. It cost him 50 seconds and left Moffett with a clear run to victory should he complete the rally’s final Atlantic Drive test.

Fisher’s woes were compounded as he had no brakes through the final stage and dropped from second to fifth at the finish, losing more valuable championship points.

Sam Moffett, Meirion Evans, and Declan Boyle all jumped up above the Fermanagh driver to make up the top four. Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore claimed a brilliant national victory in Donegal, beating fellow Darrian T90 crew James Stafford and Thomas Scallan by one minute. Declan Gallagher and Derek Heena completed Donegal’s modified top three in their Toyota Starlet and secured his first ITRC points of 2022.

Moy’s father and daughter team of Frank and Lauren Kelly were eighth in the modified second, third Mk II Escort home and 16th overall.

Damian Toner and Ballygawley co-driver Denver Rafferty finished the three days 19th overall in their Escort, while Castlederg duo, Gareth Sayers and Gareth Gilchrist were 24th in their R5 Ford Fiesta.

Victoria Bridge’s Jason Mitchell and Paddy McCrudden finished 29th in their Rally2 Fiesta, two places ahead of Donemana’s Sean Devine and John McElhinney, while Drumquin’s Jason Dickson and co-driver Darragh Mullan produced another impressive drive in their Rally2 Ford Fiesta to win their class by a considerable margin and finish a superb 39th overall, three places above RC4 runner-up, Ryan Caldwell, who was one place in front of Drumquin’s Ashley Dickson in the overall standings.

Dromore’s Cathan McCourt and co-driver Luam Moynihan endured a frustrating weekend, coming home 59th overall in their Citroen C3 Rally2 machine, while Galbally pair Darren Hamill and Martin Harte were 63rd.

Donaghmore’s Adrian Hetherington and Ronan O’Neill also endured an up and down weekend before finishing 96th overall in their Escort, while Damian Campbell and Declan McGarrity were 100th.

Tommy O’Connell and Thomas Wedlock won the Donegal Historic Rally by 31 seconds over Michael McDaid and Declan Casey, while Omagh’s Ryan Barrett and Donemana co-driver Peter Ward were third in their Escort.

Full results via www.shannonsportsit.ie.