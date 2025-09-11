Five star Errigal Ciaran Ladies advance to semi-finals

LADIES DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Errigal Ciaran 5-12 Cappagh 3-7

FOUR first half Errigal Ciaran goals left double scores between them and Cappagh on Sunday evening. Despite a spirited fightback spearheaded by Caitlin Kelly the BallInamullan girls were unable to reel in their clinical opponents.

Maria Canavan and Aoife Horisk carried the game to Cappagh and in the opening eight minutes Errigal stormed 2-4 to 0-0 ahead. Claire Canavan also impressed and despite battling hard Cappagh were on the back foot.

Horisk, Maria Canavan and Michaela Moore tagged on goals although Kelly and McCusker did keep Cappagh in the game.

Errigal led by double scores 4-8 to 2-4 at the break and did not take their foot off the gas in the second half.

Horisk finished with 1-4 and Maria Canavan 2-3 and they also added a fifth goal from Aine Harte. Emily Maguire, Claire Canavan, Bronagh Mc Aleer and Rebecca Quinn all tagged on points.

Fianna strike late

Killeeshil 1-12 Coalisland 3-12

TWO late goals from the Fianna’s Eadaoin Early and Cara Mc Moran edged a tense contest against Killeeshil on Sunday evening to set up a last four outing against Dungannon. Grainne Rafferty had an outstanding game for the St Mary’s finishing with 0-8, all but one from the dead ball, however it was Coalisland who snatched the win.

Killeeshil started well and after Early and McMoran points levelled things St Mary’s pulled away to lead by three. Rafferty, Orla Mulgrew and Lisa Traynor were doing well for Killeeshil but despite further points from Early, the impressive McMoran and Quinn registered for Coalisland who led by two at the break.

Cara McRory and Rafferty were on target as St Mary’s jumped ahead before a massive turning point on 46 minutes when Early slammed home a Coalisland goal to level things. Three points without reply from Niamh Hughes, McMoran and Caireann O’Neill nudged the Fianna ahead heading down the home straight.

There was drama though as Aine McRory crashed home an equalising goal for Killeeshil however those two late goals from player of the match Mc Moran and Early sealed the deal for the Fianna.