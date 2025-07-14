Five up for Naomh Eoghan at home against Greencastle

Naomh Eoghan 5-19 Greencastle 2-11

NAOMH Eoghan cut loose against Greencastle on the banks of the Mourne on Thursday night as they sealed a seventeen point win in ACL Division Two with a complete performance.

The visitors had Dan Tuohey red carded early in the second half and overall found the going tough as the hosts bagged five goals in what turned into a bit of a rout. In reality it could have been a lot worse but for several key saves from Greencastle goalkeeper Dara McDermott.

Kevin Gallagher had an outstanding night in the sun for Naomh Eoghan with some key challenges at the back and tireless running. Callum McNamee, Eoin Devine, Aidan McSorley and the two Mayses led the attack but it was very much the team ethic on show. Granted the introduction of Mark Carson and Enda Clarke did ignite a spirited fightback from Greencastle but the damage had already been done.

Naomh Eoghan found themselves a point down at the start of the second quarter thanks to a powerful run from Sean Warnock that produced a goal. Two green flags in a minute though turned the game and the hosts never looked back..

Early points exchanged between Niall Mayse, Warnock, Gavin Slane and Devine signalled a bright opening. A Tiernan Mayse score and a well worked two pointer from Devine pushed the home side’s lead out to three within 14 minutes. A super two pointer from the centre by ‘Castle’s Barry McGarvey was cancelled out by another Mayse point, Piaras McSorley the provider.

Greencastle snatched the lead when Warnock stormed through holding off two defenders to find the net but credit to Connor Traynor who denied Sean Conneely another goal, with a combination of Gallagher and substitute Danny McHugh dealing with the rebound.

The response from Naomh Eoghan was swift. Mayse and Gallagher worked the ball through to Devine who flashed the ball to the net and within a minute Niall and Tiernan Mayse split the defence to carve out a second goal for the full forward Tiernan.

A late two pointer from McSorley had the hosts seven up at the break. Within a half minute of the restart Naomh Eoghan were ten points clear, an effort from Mayse came off the post falling into the path of Mc Sorley who steered the ball to McDermott’s net. Tuohey was then red carded after picking up a second booking but points from substitute Mark Carson hauled them back into the game.

Aidan McSorley tagged on a brace of points and midfielder Piaras McSorley hit a good two pointer as the hosts rediscovered their groove. Eamonn McGovern saw an effort test the woodwork teeing up Piaras McSorley for another goal.

Traynor was again on hand to deny Conneely as Conor Carson dropped over a two pointer that closed the gap to eleven. It was too little too late though as the hosts scored 1-6, including two two pointers from Devine and Aidan Mc Sorley and the excellent Devine crashing home a fifth goal.

A late Ronan Hollywood goal was far from a consolation for the visitors.

Scorers

Naomh Eoghan: Eoin Devine (2-5,2tp), Aidan McSorley (1-7,2tp), Piaras McSorley (1-2), Niall Mayse (0-2), Shay Gallagher, Danny McHugh (0-1 each)

Greencastle: Mark Carson (0-5), Sean Warnock (1-0), Ronan Hollywood (1-0), Barry McGarvey (0-2,tp), Connor Carson (0-2,tp), Gavin Slane, Eoghan Conway (0-1 each)

Teams

Naomh Eoghan: Connor Traynor, Gary Eoin Mayse, Callum Mc Namee, Gary Duffy, Ciaran Mc Sorley, Damien Coyle, Conal Mc Conomy, Piaras Mc Sorley, Eoin Devine, Eamonn McGovern, Kevin Gallagher, Dabhog Mc Namee, Aidan McSorley, Tiernan Mayse, Niall Mayse, Subs: Danny McHugh for McConomy, Turlough McNamee for C McSorley, Shay Gallagher for T Mayse, Conor Breen for N Mayse, Shay Collins for GE Mayse.

Greencastle: Dara McDermott, David Morris, Seamus Warnock, Ronan Hollywood, Enda McKenna, Connor Carson, Tiarnan Teague, Sean Conneely, Miceal McCann, Dan Tuohey, Sean Warnock, Barry McGarvey, Eoghan Conway, Gavin Slane, Ryan Gumley. Subs used: Mark Carson for Morris, Enda Clarke for Slane.

Referee: Michael Kelly (Urney)