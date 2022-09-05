Former Liverpool players prepare for Strabane event

FORMER Liverpool players Chris Kirkland and Neil Mellor will take part in a talk at the Alley Theatre in October.

Chris Kirkland who was a regular fixture of football in the ‘90s with stints at Liverpool, West Brom, and a long stint at Wigan Athletic will be joined by Liverpool youth product Neil Mellor to tell stories about their playing careers.

The talk will be hosted by the Irish Anfield Road Podcast, with one of the hosts Sean ‘Amo’ Hamilton being an adopted Strabane man.

Sean explained he could not wait to speak to both Kirkland and Mellor and hear all about the two Champions winners’ careers.

Sean said, “It is great to interview people that I use to watch on the terraces at Anfield.

“I am looking forward to interviewing both Kirkland and Mellor and I’m very excited to hear all the stories they have throughout their careers.

“I think everyone who is a fan of football in the 2000s will remember these two and it should be a fun relaxed evening.”

• Tickets are available for the talk on October 25, from the Alley Theatre website and the Box Office.