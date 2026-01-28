Former Swifts boss appointed interim manager of NI women’s team

FORMER Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has been appointed interim manager of the Northern Ireland senior women’s football team.

Lindsay, who managed Swifts from September 2019 until February 2021, will take charge of the women’s team in their opening two games in the European qualifiers for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

Lindsay fills the role on an interim basis while the Irish Football Association seeks a permanent successor to Tanya Oxtoby, who stepped down in November.

Northern Ireland are set to face Switzerland, Turkiye and Malta in stage one of the European qualifiers for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Lindsay will be in charge of the team for their League B Group 2 opener against group top seeds Switzerland away on Tuesday 3 March. And he will also be in the hotseat when Northern Ireland, who are second seeds in the group, take on third seeds Turkiye at home on Saturday 7 March.

The former Linfield defender said it would be a privilege to take on the job.

“I have followed the senior women’s team for some time. They have a fantastic leadership group and my role will simply be to add where I can,” he said.

“These are two tough games to kick off our World Cup campaign and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Angela Platt, Director of Women’s Football at the Irish Football Association, said the interim arrangement with Lindsay would allow the recruitment process for a permanent manager to be conducted thoroughly.

“Following Tanya stepping aside, it was important that we took the appropriate time to reflect and fully assess what the next phase for the senior women’s team should look like,” she explained.

“From the outset we were clear that appointing a senior international head coach is a significant and complex decision, and one that requires proper time and diligence. Our focus has been on clearly defining the needs, ambitions and long-term vision for the programme to ensure the next appointment is aligned with where we want the team to go, rather than being driven by short-term pressures.”

Currently the National Academy Manager with the Irish Football Association, Lindsay is an experienced coach who as well as previously managing Dungannon Swifts has been first team coach at both Cliftonville and Glenavon.

Apart from his spells with the three NIFL Premiership clubs he has also previously been an interim first team coach with the Northern Ireland senior women’s team – for friendlies against Scotland and Czechia in July 2023 – and he is currently the manager of Northern Ireland’s Under-16 men’s team.