Forty teams battle it out for All Ireland glory at Stangmore Park

DUNGANNON Swifts held their annual All-Ireland youth tournament for 2016 and 2017 children at Stangmore Park recently when 40 teams battled for glory across the two age groups.

In the senior of the two sections, teams were split into four groups of five teams and at the end of a hectic morning of matches and on-pitch battles, the main Redburn Utilities Ltd Cup was won by Dublin’s Crumlin United, Maiden City claimed the Connolly’s of Moy Cup while Bangor FC Academy hoisted aloft the Empire Gym Dungannon trophy after the final of the bowl tournament.

The younger age group also saw teams organised in four groups of five teams, with Newtowne Youth winning Group A, Dungannon United Youth topping Group B, Cliftonville edging out Linfield in Group C, while Glenavon won Group D.

In the quarter-finals of the Birnie Consultancy Cup Shamrock Rovers defeated Newtowne, Crumlin United ousted Cliftonville, Dungannon United Youth won 2-1 over Malahide and Glenavon claimed a 4-0 victory over Linfield.

In the last four, Crumlin United and Dungannon both won through, 2-0 over Shamrock Rovers and 2-1 over Glenavon respectively before the tournament hosts claimed the coveted trophy with victory in the final.

Ballymena United meanwhile claimed the Sysco Software Shield while Tristar defeated Maiden City in the final to lift the Aidan Quinn Solicitors Plate.

