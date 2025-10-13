Four goal fightback keeps Augher in Division 3A

ACL DIVISION 3A/B PLAYOFF

Augher 4-14 Tattyreagh 2-13

A SUPERB second half performance made all the difference for Augher as they came from behind to secure their Division 3A status thanks to this emphatic victory over Tattyreagh in St Mary’s Park, Beragh, on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

It was looking troubling for the St Macartan’s as they trailed by four points at the interval break.

But they produced four goals on the resumption, and won the game in a manner that couldn’t have been anticipated earlier. This game was a repeat of the 2018 Junior Final which the St Patrick’s won, and they were very solid in all that they did during the first half of this clash. Promotion to Division 3A was their aim and they looked like securing it courtesy of some strong displays in the opening 30 minutes.

Both teams took a little time to settle. Eight minutes had elapsed by the time Darragh Kavanagh opened the scoring for Augher, but Tattyreagh were quick to respond and their first point from Ronan Collins really enlivened their challenge.

Moments later came Tattyreagh’s first goal. Good work from Niall Murray and Peadar Mullin saw them set-up Cathal Darcy who made no mistake with a lovely shot to the net. Keelin McDonagh added a free and they were 1-2 to 0-2 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

Strong midfield play from Joe Cartin, and the efforts of Andrew Allen consolidated Tattyreagh’s advantage, and they were soon pressing ahead on the scoreboard as well. As Augher struggled to launch attacks, the Tatts took full advantage with a series of scores.

Cathal Darcy forged forward to score, then Joe Cartin added a brilliant two pointer before Keelin McDonagh put them 1-6 to 0-3 ahead.

Augher did get some respite, and Martin McElhatton, Darragh Kavanagh and a Finbar McElroy two-pointer boosted their confidence.

Advertisement

But then a second goal really put Tattyreagh on top. It came from Stephen Gervin who was put through by Ronan Collins and scored to leave them 2-6 to 0-6 ahead. Dara Donnelly and Darragh Kavanagh scored for Augher before the break, but the task facing them was very evident.

Urgent action was required from Augher to stem the tide and they wasted no time in starting to produce the kind of football that they needed on the reusmption. They got a goal almost immediately, and what a score it was. An Aidan McElroy long ball in was brilliantly caught by Darragh Kavanagh who turned and shot to the net.

That score gave Augher a fighting chance and things got even better for them subsequently. Just minutes later they hit the net again. This time good work from Jarlath McNamee and Finbar McElroy set up Tiarnan McElroy for goal number two.

They now led by 2-8 to 2-7, and were soon on the hunt to hit the net again. Dara Donnelly was fouled in the square, Colin Mimnagh was black carded and Darragh Kavanagh expertly dispatched the ball past replacement goalkeeper, Conor Cartin.

There was no stopping Augher now. While Keelin McDonagh responded for Tattyreagh, points from Ronan McElroy, Dara Donnelly and then Darragh Kavanagh extended the Augher lead. Goal number four for them arrived soon after. Jarlath McNamee caught a Tiarnan McElroy ball, and passed to Darragh Kavanagh who confidently hit the net.

Now Augher led by 4-11 to 2-8 with only ten minutes remaining and they confidently saw out the win after that as well. While Keelin McDonagh and Cathal Darcy increased the Tattyreagh total and they fought to the finish, it wasn’t enough as the St Macartan’s eventually won by 4-14 to 2-13.

Scorers

Augher: Darragh Kavanagh (3-6, 1 pen, 5f), Tienan McElroy (1-0), Finbar McElroy (0-2 1tp), Dara Donnelly (0-2), Ronan McElroy (0-2,1tp), Martin McElhatton, Ronan McElroy (0-1 each)

Tattyreagh: Keelin McDonagh (0-8, 2 tpfs, 4fs), Cathal Darcy (1-2), Stephen Gervin (1-0), Joe Cartin (0-2,tp), Ronan Collins (0-1)

Teams

Augher: Conan McGovern, Liam McKenna, Niall McCaughey, Theo Gartland, Ronan McElroy, Declan Connolly, Finbar McElroy, Cathal McKenna, Eoghan Keenan, Martin McElhatton, Dara Donnelly, Jarlath McNamee, Darragh Kavanagh, Tiernan McElroy, Aiden McElroy. Subs used: Sean McElroy for T McElroy 47, Jody Kelly for J McNamee 54, Ben Trainor for D Donnelly 59,

Tattyreagh: Colin Mimnagh, Eoghan Gormley, Aidan Martin, Ger McElhone, Declan Gallagher, Andrew Allen, Ronan Collins, Joe Cartin, Niall Murray, Callum Leonard, Peadar Mullin, Cathal Darcy, Eoin McGinn, Stephen Gervin, Keelin McDonagh. Subs used: Conor Cartin for C Mimnagh 38, C Mimnagh for C Cartin 50, Ciaran Mullin for E McGinn 55.

Referee: Cathal McCrory (Greencastle)