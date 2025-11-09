Foy steps down at Strabane

RAYMOND Foy has stood down as the manager of Premier Intermediate League side Strabane Athletic.

Foy’s departure comes after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Desertmartin in the semi-final of the Craig Memorial Intermediate Cup and their midweek BetMcLean Cup exit at the hands of Cliftonville.

The club released a statement yesterday (Sunday) confirming the Donegal man’s decision to step down.

It read, “The committee of Strabane Athletic FC would like to inform our supporters that manager Raymond Foy has stepped down with immediate effect. The club thanks Raymond for his leadership over the last couple of seasons.

“We will endeavour to fill the vacant managerial position as soon as possible.”

During his time at Strabane, Foy guided the north Tyrone club to a plethora of silverware success and that culminated in Athletic gaining promotion to the third tier of the Northern Ireland Football League last season.