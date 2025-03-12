Foyle College end Omagh’s 25 years of dominance

AFTER an extraordinary 25 years of dominance, Omagh Academy’s hold on the prestigious West of Ulster League Cup came to an end at Campsie, as Foyle College emerged victorious in a fiercely contested final.

The match was a showcase of skill, resilience, and passion, with both teams delivering a spectacle for the fantastic crowd that turned out to support them.

Omagh, determined to reclaim the upper hand following an earlier defeat to Foyle this season, began the game with intensity and purpose. Their attacking play created numerous entries into the Foyle circle, but Foyle’s goalkeeper produced an outstanding performance, making save after save to deny the home side an early breakthrough.

Against the run of play, it was Foyle who capitalised on a rare Omagh mistake. A lightning-quick counterattack saw their forwards break free and net the opener. Despite conceding, Omagh continued to dominate possession and displayed some superb hockey that they showed glimpses of this season. However, Foyle’s clinical forwards proved to be a constant threat, and their second goal came from an unlucky deflection off Sophie Turner’s pads.

The uphill battle grew steeper for Omagh in the third quarter when Foyle scored from their only penalty corner of the match, taking a commanding 3–0 lead. Undeterred, Omagh threw everything they had into the final quarter. Their attacking efforts, led by stellar plays from Lily Armstrong, Lucy Rennie, Rebecca Bradley, Jazy McCaskie, and Jasmine Hamill, came agonisingly close, with shots narrowly missing the target or being expertly saved.

Captain Jazy McCaskie and Vice-Captain Daisy McCaffrey delivered heroic performances in their final game wearing Academy colours, leaving it all on the pitch and embodying the heart and spirit of the team. Every player on the squad contributed to a truly commendable effort, even if the final scoreline didn’t reflect the balance of play.

“While we congratulate Foyle College on their win, we can hold our heads high after an incredible display of grit and determination. The team played their hearts out!,” said a team spokesperson.

Omagh Academy squad

Sophie Turner, Daisy McCaffrey, Bethany Todd, Zara Weir, Lucy Rennie, Jasmine Hamill, Rebecca Bradley, Sophie Hamilton, Kate Millar, Jazy McCaskie, Lily Armstrong, Jodie Elliott, Emily Irwin, Hannah Kilfedder.