This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Friday night football returns to Stangmore Park

  • 31 August 2022
Friday night football returns to Stangmore Park
Dean Shiels and his players take on Coleraine on Friday night.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 31 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Swifts host first competitive game at new-look Stangmore Tyrone Juniors to face young Red Devils in SuperCupNI semi Dungannon complete triple signing ahead of big kick-off Dungannon open campaign with win over Harlequins

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY