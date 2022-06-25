F&W chief insists criticism was out of order

CHAIRMAN of the Fermanagh and Western League has hit out at what he said was unacceptable criticism of the league’s fixtures secretary.

Due of the on-going threat of Covid, it was decided that in the season just finished fixtures would be released in blocks of a few weeks rather than publishing a full set for the 2021-22 season..

Towards the end of the season fixtures were released at the beginning of each week and this prompted criticism from some quarters.

But, during his chairman’s address at the recent AGM of the Fermanagh and Western League, Jardine insisted that owing to the efficiency and flexibility of fixtures secretary Malcolm McVitty the league was completed well on schedule.

“The weather was kind to us this season but Malcolm’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

“He liaised with the clubs, he sometimes encouraged teams to play at night or on a 3G pitch to keep the league running smoothly.

“We thank the clubs for their cooperation and Malcolm for the immense amount of work that it takes at times.

“Which brings me on to the fixtures and the not so nice part of it.

“Not all criticism in unwanted or unwarranted but most of it that comes our way tends to be. Criticism for the way fixtures were put out; I just can’t see that. Working with blocks of fixtures is easier to work with and we get more games played.

“For people to then criticise the fixtures secretary because on a Sunday morning they didn’t know who they were playing the following Saturday, knowing they had games to play and saying it was a ‘joke’ was wrong.

“Then when the fixtures were released saying ‘give it up’ and let someone else do it. That came from a club that has a good standing in this league and from a manager who should really know better.

“I won’t accept that on behalf of myself, on behalf of any of my officers or anyone who serves on the management committee.

“This is a married man with three young children who gives up a large part of his time to do fixtures. I know what it’s like, I did it for 15 years.

“When it’s that time of the year you know that every Sunday night you have to sit down and do fixtures no matter what’s going on in your family life.

“In this instance criticism is not deserved and not accepted either.”

During his address, Mr Jardine, who on Monday night was re-elected first deputy president of the IFA, also questioned why some clubs continued to pay fines rather than completing the simple task of marking players after every game.

The end-of-season player and team awards are generated from the marking of players and if not completed clubs are fined accordingly.

Mr Jardine said he struggled to understand how some clubs could justify paying the financial penalties.

“The level of fines for not returning markings this year was comical at times,” said the chairman.

“I still don’t understand how you can go to your treasurer every month and asked for a cheque for £40, £80, £100 simply because you didn’t return your markings.

“One team ended up paying £75 or £80 a match. If your club can afford to pay that out for no reason at all, fair play to you. I don’t think many clubs can sustain that.

“It’s very simple process, You appoint one person per team to get it done.”