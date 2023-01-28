F&W order abandoned game to be replayed

THE management committee of the Fermanagh and Western League has ruled that the abandoned Division Three game between Drumquin United and Lisnaskea Rovers is to be replayed.

The game played at Youth Sport Omagh on Saturday, January 14 was abandoned seven minutes from time by referee Eunan Devine following a melee which involved some Drumquin supporters and players and officials from both clubs.

Drumquin were fined £200 after the committee decided, following much deliberation, that the main reason for the abandonment was that their supporters had entered the field of play.

On the night the committee heard written submissions from both clubs and the referee. The match official, the manager of Lisnaskea Rovers, Shane O’Donnell and Drumquin officials, John McCanny and Kevin Agnew attended in person to present their versions of events.

During a protracted discussion it was evident that there was an element of blame on both sides but the fact that Drumquin supporters had entered the field of play to become involved in the lead up to the abandonment weighed heavily against them.

The referee said that in the interests of everyone’s safety he felt he had little option to call a halt to proceedings.

In his report the match official stated he had cautioned Drumquin on more than one occasion about some supporters being in and around the dugout. The referee also confirmed that he had spoken to Rovers officials during the first half.

The replay will be played at a neutral venue.