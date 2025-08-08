BROUGHT TO YOU BY
F&W season kicks-off with Kennedy Cup curtain-raiser

  • 8 August 2025
Killen Rangers and Enniskillen Town United meet in the Kennedy Cup curtain-raiser.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 8 August 2025
Yet another Fermanagh and Western football season will kick-off  this evening (Friday) when Killen Rangers and Enniskillen Town United meet in the Kennedy Cup curtain-raiser at McCusker Park, Dromore.

The season opener traditionally brings together the winners of the Mercer League and the Fermanagh and Western FA’s premier knockout competition, the Mulhern Cup.

Ryan Hanna’s Town lifted the Mulhern Cup back in May when the Enniskillen side came from 3-1 down to defeat NFC Kesh in extra-time with a goal by Jordan Breen.

But a few weeks later the Fermanagh side were pipped to the title by Rangers, who defeated the Sky Blues 2-1 in what was effectively a title decider at the Village Ground to secure a first ever Mercer League in the club’s 43-year history.

While this evening’s clash will have little bearing on the season ahead, it is an opportunity for the winner to lay down an early marker.

Admission is free but donations are welcome to the designated charity which is SANDS (Still Birth and Neonatal Death Society). Kick-off 7.30pm.

 

