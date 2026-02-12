F&W sides kept apart in Junior Cup last eight draw

AN all-Fermanagh and Western Junior Cup final remains a distinct possibility after all the remaining local sides were kept apart in the quarter-final draw.

The draw took place during the Harry Cavan semi-final at Ferney Park, Ballinamallard on Wednesday evening and last year’s beaten finalists Enniskillen Town United were drawn away to Groomsport, who in Round 4 defeated last year’s winners Ardmore on penalties.

Town’s neighbours, Enniskillen Rangers, also face a tough away test when they travel to Rosario seconds who during their path to the last eight recorded an eye-catching 3-0 victory at Killen Rangers.

NFC Kesh are also on the road as they take on Ards Reserves, who last time out defeated Ballinamallard United Reserves 1-0, while the winners of the final quarter-final between Kilrea United and Mountfield on Saturday will host Connor.

All quarter-final ties have been scheduled for Saturday, April 28 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.