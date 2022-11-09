F&W teams aiming for a first this weekend

A NUMBER of teams will be aiming for a first in the Fermanagh and Western League this weekend.

In Division One, Omagh side Strathroy Harps will be hoping to become the first team to condemn league leaders Enniskillen Town to defeat.

Town are riding high after winning nine and drawing one of their opening 10 games. James McKenna and Rory Judge’s team are four points clear of champions Tummery Athletic and no doubt will be determined to maintain their unbeaten start against Benny Boyle’s Harps.

An improving Harps are currently fifth and the visitors will be hoping to spring a surprise at St Michael’s.

At the other end of the table struggling Mountfield and Derrychara United will lock horns at Youth Sport Omagh. Both teams have just a single point to their name and will view this as a real opportunity to pick up a first three points.

Basement side Killen Rangers, believe it or not, are in an even worse situation. Allister Sproule and Jason Stronge’s team remain pointless following a 3-0 defeat at home to Magheraveely last weekend and things get no easier on Saturday when they visit Ryan Hanna’s Tummery.

The Dromore men will be firm favourites to record a ninth win, although, despite Killen’s poor start, they’re not likely to get things all their own way.

Elsewhere in the top flight Beragh Swifts host Enniskillen Athletic, Dergview Reserves entertain Lisbellaw United, NFC Kesh visit Magheraveely while Mountjoy United have home advantage against Enniskillen Rangers.

In Division Two Augher Stars at home to Fintona Swifts is the pick of the fixtures while promotion chasers Irvinestown Wanderers and Castlederg United will start as favourites against Enniskillen Galaxy and Maguirebridge respectively.

In Division Three new leaders Lisnaskea Rovers will be looking to continue their rich vein of form at home to an improving Drumquin United while second bottom Enniskillen Rovers host Dunbreen Rovers.

Ardstraw will be looking to bounce back from a derby defeat to Newtown United at Omagh Albion while Fivemiletown United seconds visit St Pat’s.

