ACL Div 3A round-up: Clogher’s great start continues

Clogher 3-19 Eskra 1-8

CLOGHER’S eye catching start to the season continued at home to neighbours Eskra when a brilliant second half display saw them break the one hundred points scoring barrier after only four games.

The Emmetts gave as good as they got in the opening period and with Tommy Megan scoring a goal and Conor O’Hagan a few points they had their noses in front approaching the break. Ryan McCaughey then bagged the Eire Ogs first goal to see them lead by the minimum margin at the interval and they never looked back.

Conor Shields and Finbar McCaughey both raised green flags in the second half as well as getting five points between them will Cillian Barkey finished with 0-5 to his name as well. Eskra managed just two points in the second half as they were overran with Marc McConnell, Darragh Mellon and Fergal McKenna all featuring on the scoresheet for the league leaders as well.

Ruthless Father Rocks ease to victory

Cookstown 4-28 Augher 1-6

COOKSTOWN sounded out a warning to the rest of the field at Paddy Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon as they secured an emphatic victory over Augher in what was their first league outing of the season.

The Father Rocks dominated proceedings from the first whistle and they were well on their way to the two points by the break having established a 2-12 to 1-4 lead.

Centre half forward Karol Wawrynkiewicz weighed in with 1-5 with Luke Cullen getting their other goal while Niall McMurray, Matthew Carberry and Nathan Connolly were among the points. Raymond McElroy got the Augher goal with Darragh Kavanagh among their points.

Cookstown demonstrated their strength in depth with Michael McElhatton and Lorcan McMurray both coming off the bench to telling effect, McElhatton hitting an impressive 2-6 while McMurray landed four points.

Goals prove key for Sarsfields

Glenelly 0-12 Drumragh 2-9

GLENELLY were another side who had their first outing of the season at the weekend but they failed to make home advantage count as goals proved crucial for Drumragh on their win to a win that leaves them second in the table.

Eoin Montgomery and Conor Gormley were the men who got the goals for the Sarsfields with the former also hitting a couple of points. Nathan McLaughlin was in fine form for the home side with 0-5 which was one more than Niall McCarney registered for Drumragh.

Cormac McBride and Lorcan McCullagh were to the fore for Glenelly as well with a trio of scores apiece but singles from Brendan Quinn, Ronan Maguire and Ben Monk helped Drumragh shade the verdict despite scoring fewer times than their opponents.