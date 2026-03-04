GAA Fixtures & Results

FIXTURES
SATURDAY MARCH 7TH
National Hurling League Div 3
At Garvaghey, 2pm
Tyrone vs Armagh
Under-14 League at 11am
Gr 1
Cookstown vs An Charraig Mhor
Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore
Fintona vs Eglish
Loughmacrory vs Ardboe (Mon 9th at 7.30)
Omagh vs Galbally
Gr 2
Aghyaran vs Moy
Beragh vs Coalisland
Cappagh vs Clonoe
Kildress vs Dromore
Trillick vs Dungannon
Moortown vs Pomeroy
Gr 3
Clogher vs Gortin
Edendork vs Eskra
Greencastle vs Aghaloo
Naomh Brid vs Strabane
Owen Roes vs Strabane
Gr 4
Brackaville vs Naomh Eoghan
Castlederg vs Urney
Tattyreagh vs Stewartstown
Rock vs Augher
Sperrin Gaels vs Drumquin
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish
Galbally vs Dungannon
Donaghmore vs Omagh
Errigal Ciaran vs Cookstown
SUNDAY MARCH 8TH
Ulster Intermediate Club League at 12 noon
Tir na nOg vs Owen Roes
Ulster Junior Club League at 12 noon
Brackaville vs Drum
Brocagh vs Eire Og Armagh
Naomh Mhuire vs Derrytresk
Minor League at 2pm
Gr 1
Ardboe vs Loughmacrory
An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh (12.30)
Dromore vs Donaghmore
Dungannon vs Cookstown
Fintona vs Cappagh
Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish
Gr 2
Beragh vs Clonoe
Drumquin vs Moy
Greencastle vs Galbally
Stewartstown vs Trillick
Na Doiri Oga vs Coalisland
Urney vs Drumragh
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Tattyreagh
Edendork vs Aghaloo
Gleann na Nog vs Pomeroy
Gortin vs Strabane
Killeeshil vs Moortown
Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes
Naomh Brid vs Rock
Sperrin Gaels vs Eskra
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh
Cookstown vs Beragh
Donaghmore vs Eglish
Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore (12.30)
RESULTS
National Football League Div 2
Tyrone 0-28 Offaly 2-13
National Hurling League Div 3
Roscommon 1-16 Tyrone 0-19
Ulster Intermediate Club League
Owen Roes 4-14 Malin 0-16
Ulster Junior Club League
Derrytresk 2-10 Collegeland 1-10
Strabane 3-12 Urris 1-11
Minor League
Gr 1
Cappagh 4-14 Ardboe 3-12
Cookstown 2-15 Errigal Ciaran 1-14
Donaghmore 3-14 Fintona 0-6
Eglish 1-15 Dromore 4-9
Omagh 1-15 Dungannon 3-8
Loughmacrory 4-8 An Charraig Mhor 1-15
Gr 2
Coalisland 2-8 Drumquin 1-12
Clonoe 3-10 Na Doiri Oga 2-18
Greencastle 1-20 Moy 3-15
Kildress 2-5 Beragh 3-17
Galbally 1-19 Stewartstown 2-11
Trillick 4-9 Urney 2-11
Gr 3
Aghaloo 1-19 Brackaville 5-17
Rock 3-15 Killeeshil 3-11
Moortown 0-5 Edendork 5-14
Owen Roes 0-10 Castlederg 0-9
Eskra 2-14 Gortin 4-12
Pomeroy 6-11 Naomh Brid 3-4
Tattyreagh 2-12 Aghyaran 0-2
Strabane 1-15 Naomh Eoghan 0-1
Dev League
Beragh 2-7 Errigal Ciaran 7-15
Omagh 6-11 Donaghmore 1-7
Dromore 3-9 An Charraig Mhor 3-7
Eglish 4-5 Cookstown 8-6
Under-14 League
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 7-14 Galbally 2-4
Eglish 2-7 Errigal Ciaran 6-14
Loughmacrory 6-10 Omagh 5-5
Donaghmore bt Cookstown
Gr 2
Coalisland 6-12 Moortown 1-7
Dromore 0-4 Trillick 1-6
Dungannon 3-5 Cappagh 5-11
Killeeshil 6-12 Beragh 5-5
Moy 9-10 Kildress 8-13
Pomeroy 1-5 Aghyaran 5-12
Gr 3
Aghaloo 3-11 Owen Roes 4-6
Eskra 8-7 Naomh Brid 7-6
Gortin 5-6 Edendork 8-12
Strabane 4-10 Greencastle 1-10
Na Doiri Oga 8-7 Drumragh 7-7
Gr 4
Augher 2-6 Castlederg 2-11
Rock 3-5 Sperrin Gaels 2-6
Naomh Eoghan 3-3 Drumquin 12-16
Urney 3-2 Tattyreagh 14-15
Dev League
Galbally 6-9 Donaghmore 8-10
Omagh 6-16 An Charraig Mhor 0-3
Eglish 5-3 Errigal Ciaran 6-21
All-Ireland PPS O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final
St Ciaran’s Ballygawley 5-20 St Paul’s Raheny 0-4
LADIES FIXTURES
SATURDAY MARCH 7TH
Ulster Minor Championship at 2pm
Antrim vs Tyrone
National Camogie League Div 3A
Athletic Grounds at 2pm
Armagh vs Tyrone
SUNDAY MARCH 8TH
Under-14 League at 11am
Gr 1
Cappagh vs An Charraig Mhor
Dromore vs Kildress
Dungannon vs St Macartans
Gr 2
Cookstown vs Donaghmore
Killeeshil vs Pomeroy
Trillick vs Omagh
Moy vs Ardboe
Omagh vs Moy (Tues 10th at 6.30pm)
Gr 3
Clonoe vs Sperrin Gaels
Loughmacrory vs Gortin (11.30)
Edendork vs Fintona
Galbally vs Drumquin
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Coalisland
Beragh vs Strabane
Tattyreagh vs Drumragh
Gr 5
Eglish vs Castlederg
Sperrin Og vs Owen Roes
Stewartstown vs Derrylaughan
Urney vs Naomh Eoghan (noon)
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Dungannon
Kildress vs Cookstown
St Macartans vs Errigal Ciaran
Camogie- All-Ireland U16 C Championship
Tyrone vs Mayo
LADIES RESULTS
National League Div 2
Wexford 3-8 Tyrone 4-9
Ulster U16 Championship
Tyrone 4-11 Antrim 1-3
Ulster U14 Festival of Football
Tyrone 7-6 Monaghan 0-0
Antrim 0-4 Tyrone 2-6
Under-14 League
Gr 1
Dromore bt An Charraig Mhor
St Macartans 5-6 Cappagh 5-8
Kildress 0-0 Errigal Ciaran 3-13
Gr 2
Donaghmore 1-5 Trillick 8-12
Pomeroy 3-15 Cookstown 2-5
Killeeshil 2-11 Ardboe 6-9
Gr 3
Drumquin 8-15 Clonoe 1-0
Gortin 5-2 Galbally 6-7
Fintona 5-15 Loughmacrory 6-11
Sperrin Gaels 9-22 Edendork 1-0
Gr 4
Coalisland 4-7 Beragh 4-4
Strabane 9-10 Moortown 3-4
Tattyreagh 3-4 Aghyaran 4-20
Gr 5
Castlederg 5-5 Urney 8-3
Naomh Eoghan 0-4 Sperrin Og 6-12
Derrylaughan 5-4 Eglish 3-4
Dev League
Errigal Ciaran bt Cookstown
Pomeroy 1-3 St Macartans 7-11
Dungannon 4-9 Kildress 2-1
National Camogie League Div 3A
Tyrone 4-6 Roscommon 0-14