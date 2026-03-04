Advertisement

  • 4 March 2026
GAA Fixtures & Results
4 March 2026
FIXTURES

SATURDAY MARCH 7TH

National Hurling League Div 3

At Garvaghey, 2pm

Tyrone vs Armagh

Under-14 League at 11am

Gr 1

Cookstown vs An Charraig Mhor

Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore

Fintona vs Eglish

Loughmacrory vs Ardboe (Mon 9th at 7.30)

Omagh vs Galbally

Gr 2

Aghyaran vs Moy

Beragh vs Coalisland

Cappagh vs Clonoe

Kildress vs Dromore

Trillick vs Dungannon

Moortown vs Pomeroy

Gr 3

Clogher vs Gortin

Edendork vs Eskra

Greencastle vs Aghaloo

Naomh Brid vs Strabane

Owen Roes vs Strabane

Gr 4

Brackaville vs Naomh Eoghan

Castlederg vs Urney

Tattyreagh vs Stewartstown

Rock vs Augher

Sperrin Gaels vs Drumquin

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish

Galbally vs Dungannon

Donaghmore vs Omagh

Errigal Ciaran vs Cookstown

SUNDAY MARCH 8TH

Ulster Intermediate Club League at 12 noon

Tir na nOg vs Owen Roes

Ulster Junior Club League at 12 noon

Brackaville vs Drum

Brocagh vs Eire Og Armagh

Naomh Mhuire vs Derrytresk

Minor League at 2pm

Gr 1

Ardboe vs Loughmacrory

An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh (12.30)

Dromore vs Donaghmore

Dungannon vs Cookstown

Fintona vs Cappagh

Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish

Gr 2

Beragh vs Clonoe

Drumquin vs Moy

Greencastle vs Galbally

Stewartstown vs Trillick

Na Doiri Oga vs Coalisland

Urney vs Drumragh

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Tattyreagh

Edendork vs Aghaloo

Gleann na Nog vs Pomeroy

Gortin vs Strabane

Killeeshil vs Moortown

Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes

Naomh Brid vs Rock

Sperrin Gaels vs Eskra

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh

Cookstown vs Beragh

Donaghmore vs Eglish

Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore (12.30)

RESULTS

National Football League Div 2

Tyrone 0-28 Offaly 2-13

National Hurling League Div 3

Roscommon 1-16 Tyrone 0-19

Ulster Intermediate Club League

Owen Roes 4-14 Malin 0-16

Ulster Junior Club League

Derrytresk 2-10 Collegeland 1-10

Strabane 3-12 Urris 1-11

Minor League

Gr 1

Cappagh 4-14 Ardboe 3-12

Cookstown 2-15 Errigal Ciaran 1-14

Donaghmore 3-14 Fintona 0-6

Eglish 1-15 Dromore 4-9

Omagh 1-15 Dungannon 3-8

Loughmacrory 4-8 An Charraig Mhor 1-15

Gr 2

Coalisland 2-8 Drumquin 1-12

Clonoe 3-10 Na Doiri Oga 2-18

Greencastle 1-20 Moy 3-15

Kildress 2-5 Beragh 3-17

Galbally 1-19 Stewartstown 2-11

Trillick 4-9 Urney 2-11

Gr 3

Aghaloo 1-19 Brackaville 5-17

Rock 3-15 Killeeshil 3-11

Moortown 0-5 Edendork 5-14

Owen Roes 0-10 Castlederg 0-9

Eskra 2-14 Gortin 4-12

Pomeroy 6-11 Naomh Brid 3-4

Tattyreagh 2-12 Aghyaran 0-2

Strabane 1-15 Naomh Eoghan 0-1

Dev League

Beragh 2-7 Errigal Ciaran 7-15

Omagh 6-11 Donaghmore 1-7

Dromore 3-9 An Charraig Mhor 3-7

Eglish 4-5 Cookstown 8-6

Under-14 League

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 7-14 Galbally 2-4

Eglish 2-7 Errigal Ciaran 6-14

Loughmacrory 6-10 Omagh 5-5

Donaghmore bt Cookstown

Gr 2

Coalisland 6-12 Moortown 1-7

Dromore 0-4 Trillick 1-6

Dungannon 3-5 Cappagh 5-11

Killeeshil 6-12 Beragh 5-5

Moy 9-10 Kildress 8-13

Pomeroy 1-5 Aghyaran 5-12

Gr 3

Aghaloo 3-11 Owen Roes 4-6

Eskra 8-7 Naomh Brid 7-6

Gortin 5-6 Edendork 8-12

Strabane 4-10 Greencastle 1-10

Na Doiri Oga 8-7 Drumragh 7-7

Gr 4

Augher 2-6 Castlederg 2-11

Rock 3-5 Sperrin Gaels 2-6

Naomh Eoghan 3-3 Drumquin 12-16

Urney 3-2 Tattyreagh 14-15

Dev League

Galbally 6-9 Donaghmore 8-10

Omagh 6-16 An Charraig Mhor 0-3

Eglish 5-3 Errigal Ciaran 6-21

All-Ireland PPS O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final

St Ciaran’s Ballygawley 5-20 St Paul’s Raheny 0-4

LADIES FIXTURES

SATURDAY MARCH 7TH

Ulster Minor Championship at 2pm

Antrim vs Tyrone

National Camogie League Div 3A

Athletic Grounds at 2pm

Armagh vs Tyrone

SUNDAY MARCH 8TH

Under-14 League at 11am

Gr 1

Cappagh vs An Charraig Mhor

Dromore vs Kildress

Dungannon vs St Macartans

Gr 2

Cookstown vs Donaghmore

Killeeshil vs Pomeroy

Trillick vs Omagh

Moy vs Ardboe

Omagh vs Moy (Tues 10th at 6.30pm)

Gr 3

Clonoe vs Sperrin Gaels

Loughmacrory vs Gortin (11.30)

Edendork vs Fintona

Galbally vs Drumquin

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Coalisland

Beragh vs Strabane

Tattyreagh vs Drumragh

Gr 5

Eglish vs Castlederg

Sperrin Og vs Owen Roes

Stewartstown vs Derrylaughan

Urney vs Naomh Eoghan (noon)

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Dungannon

Kildress vs Cookstown

St Macartans vs Errigal Ciaran

Camogie- All-Ireland U16 C Championship

Tyrone vs Mayo

LADIES RESULTS

National League Div 2

Wexford 3-8 Tyrone 4-9

Ulster U16 Championship

Tyrone 4-11 Antrim 1-3

Ulster U14 Festival of Football

Tyrone 7-6 Monaghan 0-0

Antrim 0-4 Tyrone 2-6

Under-14 League

Gr 1

Dromore bt An Charraig Mhor

St Macartans 5-6 Cappagh 5-8

Kildress 0-0 Errigal Ciaran 3-13

Gr 2

Donaghmore 1-5 Trillick 8-12

Pomeroy 3-15 Cookstown 2-5

Killeeshil 2-11 Ardboe 6-9

Gr 3

Drumquin 8-15 Clonoe 1-0

Gortin 5-2 Galbally 6-7

Fintona 5-15 Loughmacrory 6-11

Sperrin Gaels 9-22 Edendork 1-0

Gr 4

Coalisland 4-7 Beragh 4-4

Strabane 9-10 Moortown 3-4

Tattyreagh 3-4 Aghyaran 4-20

Gr 5

Castlederg 5-5 Urney 8-3

Naomh Eoghan 0-4 Sperrin Og 6-12

Derrylaughan 5-4 Eglish 3-4

Dev League

Errigal Ciaran bt Cookstown

Pomeroy 1-3 St Macartans 7-11

Dungannon 4-9 Kildress 2-1

National Camogie League Div 3A

Tyrone 4-6 Roscommon 0-14

Tyrone Ladies lose out to Donegal in top of the table clash We always kept the faith says Ben Cullen O’Rourke concedes that Tyrone are in a relegation battle
