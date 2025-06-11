GAA: Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JUNE 11TH
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Clonoe vs Dromore
An Charraig Mhor vs Ardboe
Donaghmore vs Cookstown
Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish
Gr 2
Coalisland vs Greencastle
Cappagh vs Dungannon
Pomeroy vs Loughmacrory
Na Doiri Oga vs Strabane
Kildress vs Omagh
Killeeshil vs Drumragh
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Rock
Brackaville vs Moortown
Drumquin vs Glenelly
Eskra vs Stewartstown
Gortin vs Owen Roes
Naomh Brid vs Edendork
Tattyreagh vs Castlederg
Urney vs Naomh Eoghan
Gr 4
Castlederg vs Clogher
Fintona vs Aghyaran
Dev League
Donaghmore vs Clonoe
THURSDAY JUNE 12TH
ACL Div 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8.15 (Sen)
Coalisland vs Naomh Eoghan
ACL Div 3B at 7.45pm
Tattyreagh vs Donaghmore III
Under-14 Gr 2 League Semi-Final at 7.30pm
Loughmacrory vs Fintona
FRIDAY JUNE 13TH
ACL Div 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Ardboe vs Killyclogher
Omagh vs Derrylaughan
Pomeroy vs Dromore
Trillick vs Loughmacrory
Errigal Ciaran vs Edendork
Dungannon vs Donaghmore
Moortown vs An Charraig Mhor
Galbally vs Gortin
ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Moy vs Rock
Stewartstown vs Kildress
Owen Roes vs Aghyaran
Drumquin vs Aghaloo
Killeeshil vs Eglish
Beragh vs Greencastle
Clonoe vs Fintona
ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Augher vs Drumragh
Castlederg vs Clogher
Eskra vs Strabane
Glenelly vs Cookstown
ACL Div 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Brocagh vs Clann na nGael
Urney vs Brackaville
Hurling-Mackie Leagues at 7.30pm
U18: Ballinascreen vs Eire Ogs
U14: Eire Ogs vs Ballinascreen
SATURDAY JUNE 14TH
ACL Div 3B at 6.30pm
Omagh III vs Derytresk
Errigal Ciaran III vs Killyman
Under-14 Championship at 11am
Gr 1 Semi-Final at Killyclogher
Errigal Ciaran vs Omagh
Under-14 League
Gr 2 Semi-Final
Clonoe vs Eglish (1pm)
Gr 3 Semi-Finals at 11am
Coalisland vs Moy
Killeeshil vs Edendork
SUNDAY JUNE 15TH
All-Ireland Senior C’ship Group 1
At Brewster Park, 4pm
Tyrone vs Cavan
Minor Gr 3 League at 11am
Drumquin vs Urney
Under-14 Gr 1 C’ship Semi-Final at 11am
Cookstown vs Galbally
Hurling-Mackie League at 12 noon
U16: Na Magha vs Eire Ogs
MONDAY JUNE 16TH
Hurling-Under-16 C’ship Semi-Finals at 7.30pm
Gr1: Naomh Columcille vs Fintona
Gr1: Omagh vs Eire Ogs
Gr2: Cappagh vs Eire Ogs
Gr2: Omagh vs Tulach Og
WEDNESDAY JUNE 18TH
ACL DIV 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Glenelly v Strabane
Eskra vs Cookstown
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore
Clonoe vs Fintona
Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe
Moy vs Eglish
Trillick vs Cookstown
Gr 2
Drumragh vs Kildress
Dungannon vs Na Doiri Oga
Greencastle vs Pomeroy
Loughmacrory vs Beragh
Strabane vs Killeeshil
Galbally vs Cappagh
Omagh vs Coalisland
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Naomh Brid
Edendork vs Brackaville
Glenelly vs Castlederg
Owen Roes vs Drumquin
Rock vs Stewartstown
Moortown vs Eskra
Naomh Eoghan vs Gortin
Urney vs Tattyreagh
Dev League
Clonoe vs Cappagh
Dromore vs Donaghmore
Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish
RESULTS
All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final
Tyrone 1-21 Cork 1-12
ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)
An Charraig Mhor 0-16 (0-26) Donaghmore 0-14 (3-16)
Derrylaughan 0-12 (4-9) Galbally 5-18 (4-21)
Dromore 1-16 (4-14) Loughmacrory 0-17 (0-3)
Edendork 3-8 (0-6) Ardboe 0-16 (5-15)
Gortin 0-13 (0-9) Omagh 0-18 (1-24)
Killyclogher 1-12 (2-7) Trillick 2-8 (4-9)
Moortown 0-12 (1-12) Dungannon 1-15 (3-13)
ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)
Beragh 1-22 (2-12) Kildress 0-12 (1-7)
Greencastle 0-12 (3-17) Fintona 1-9 (1-12)
ACL Div 2 Reserves
Beragh 0-8 Coalisland 2-16
Clonoe 4-6 Greencastle 1-6
Drumquin 1-12 Moy 4-10
Fintona 0-12 Aghyaran 1-13
Owen Roes 2-10 Naomh Eoghan 1-22
Killeeshil 1-11 Stewartstown 0-15
Rock 2-17 Aghaloo 0-10
ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)
Clogher 5-18 Glenelly 4-9
Cookstown 2-24 (6-24) Castlederg 0-12 (0-7)
Drumragh 1-19 (4-31) Eskra 1-9 (1-8)
Strabane 3-17 Augher 0-10
ACL Div 3B
Clann na nGael 1-7 Errigal Ciaran III 0-7
Derrytresk 3-15 Urney 1-6
Donaghmore III 0-13 Brocagh 3-21
Killyman 1-14 Tattyeagh 3-17
Omagh III 2-11 Brackaville 1-10
Minor League
Gr 1
Ardboe 0-25 Trillick 4-9
Cookstown 1-17 An Charraig Mhor 1-14
Eglish 3-9 Clonoe 8-15
Fintona 1-10 Errigal Ciaran 0-13
Trillick 4-10 Fintona 3-7
Gr 2
Beragh 5-19 Galbally 5-14
Dungannon 3-5 Beragh 9-15
Coalisland 1-18 Pomeroy 0-10
Drumragh 4-14 Na Doiri Oga 1-10
Greencastle 1-19 Kildress 3-13
Omagh 9-13 Killeeshil 0-6
Strabane 3-9 Cappagh 2-14
Gr 3
Castlederg 4-13 Drumquin 1-12
Edendork 3-18 Aghaloo 0-9
Galbally 4-5 Loughmacrory 2-17
Owen Roes 2-14 Urney 2-14
Moortown 2-13 Naomh Brid 4-16
Rock 0-12 Eskra 8-18
Naomh Eoghan 3-10 Tattyreagh 2-8
Stewartstown 2-7 Brackaville 1-12
Gr 4
Aghyaran 7-9 Augher 2-14
Omagh 2-13 Clogher 2-14
Dev League
Cappagh 3-12 Cookstown 3-15
Under-14 Championship
Gr 3 Final
Killeeshil 0-12 Coalisland 3-5
Gr 4 Final
Brackaville 3-4 Clann na nGael 3-12
Under-14 League
Gr 1 Final
Cookstown 2-17 An Charraig Mhor 5-5
Gr 2 Final
Eglish 2-12 Moortown 1-12
Hurling- Under-16 Championship
Eoghan Ruadh 3-0 Naomh Colmcille 3-20
Hurling- Mackie League
U18: Setanta 3-10 Eire Ogs 5-14
U16 Setanta 3-11 Eire Ogs 4-10
U14: St Finbarrs 3-6 Eire Ogs 4-8
LADIES FIXTURES
THURSDAY JUNE 12TH
Under-14 Dev League Final at 7.15pm
Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore
SATURDAY JUNE 14TH
Under-14 Gr 3 Platinum League Final at 4.30pm
Pomeroy vs Errigal Ciaran
Camogie-Premier Junior Championship
At Healy Park, 2pm
Tyrone vs Armagh
SUNDAY JUNE 15TH
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2
At Stewartstown, 2pm
Tyrone vs Westmeath
Minor Championship
Gr 1 Semi-Finals at 11am
An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh
Donaghmore vs Clonoe
Gr 2 Final at tbc
Dungannon vs Loughmacrory
Gr 3 Final at tbc
Trillick vs Beragh
Gr 4 at 11.30am
Glenelly vs Naomh Eoghan
Minor League Semi-Finals at 11am
Gr 2
Cookstown vs Drumquin
Gr 3
Galbally vs Badoney
MONDAY JUNE 16TH
Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm
Eglish vs Derrylaughan
Brocagh vs Naomh Tresa
TUESDAY JUNE 17TH
Under-14 Championship Finals at 7.15pm
Gr1: Errigal Ciaran vs Kildress
Gr2: Dungannon vs Cookstown
LADIES RESULTS
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2
Down 2-8 Tyrone 1-14
Minor Championship
Gr 1
Clonoe 3-9 Edendork 2-7
Kildress 0-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-8
Dromore1-1 Omagh 3-11
Gr 2 Semi-Finals
Dungannon 4-6 Drumquin 1-12
Cookstown 4-8 Loughmacrory 3-12
Gr 3 Semi-Finals
Trillick 4-8 Tattyreagh 2-7
Beragh 1-14 Galbally 1-13
Minor League
Gr 4
Urney 3-2 Castlederg 8-13
Galbally 2-8 Glenelly 4-11
Owen Roes 2-8 Naomh Eoghan 3-5
Rock 6-2 Urney 4-7
Under-14 Championship
Gr 2 Semi-Final
Drumquin 4-12 Dungannon 8-7
Gr 3 Final
Trillick 5-8 Pomeroy 3-7
Dev Final
Dromore 1-3 Dungannon 3-2
Under-14 League
Gr1 Platinum Final
Errigal Ciaran 6-9 Killeeshil 4-6
Gr 2 Gold Final
Ardboe 2-12 Edendork 0-8
Camogie- Premier Junior Championship
Tyrone 1-9 Wicklow 1-12
Camogie-Senior League
Eire Ogs 2-11 Naomh Brid 4-8
Camogie-U16 Championship
Eire Ogs 6-12 Edendork 3-4
Killyclogher 2-3 Derrylaughan 5-10
Tattyreagh 2-5 Fr Shields 3-10
