GAA: Results & Fixtures

  • 11 June 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 11 June 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JUNE 11TH

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 1

Clonoe vs Dromore

An Charraig Mhor vs Ardboe

Donaghmore vs Cookstown

Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish

Gr 2

Coalisland vs Greencastle

Cappagh vs Dungannon

Pomeroy vs Loughmacrory

Na Doiri Oga vs Strabane

Kildress vs Omagh

Killeeshil vs Drumragh

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Rock

Brackaville vs Moortown

Drumquin vs Glenelly

Eskra vs Stewartstown

Gortin vs Owen Roes

Naomh Brid vs Edendork

Tattyreagh vs Castlederg

Urney vs Naomh Eoghan

Gr 4

Castlederg vs Clogher

Fintona vs Aghyaran

Dev League

Donaghmore vs Clonoe

THURSDAY JUNE 12TH

ACL Div 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8.15 (Sen)

Coalisland vs Naomh Eoghan

ACL Div 3B at 7.45pm

Tattyreagh vs Donaghmore III

Under-14 Gr 2 League Semi-Final at 7.30pm

Loughmacrory vs Fintona

FRIDAY JUNE 13TH

ACL Div 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Ardboe vs Killyclogher

Omagh vs Derrylaughan

Pomeroy vs Dromore

Trillick vs Loughmacrory

Errigal Ciaran vs Edendork

Dungannon vs Donaghmore

Moortown vs An Charraig Mhor

Galbally vs Gortin

ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Moy vs Rock

Stewartstown vs Kildress

Owen Roes vs Aghyaran

Drumquin vs Aghaloo

Killeeshil vs Eglish

Beragh vs Greencastle

Clonoe vs Fintona

ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Augher vs Drumragh

Castlederg vs Clogher

Eskra vs Strabane

Glenelly vs Cookstown

ACL Div 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Brocagh vs Clann na nGael

Urney vs Brackaville

Hurling-Mackie Leagues at 7.30pm

U18: Ballinascreen vs Eire Ogs

U14: Eire Ogs vs Ballinascreen

SATURDAY JUNE 14TH

ACL Div 3B at 6.30pm

Omagh III vs Derytresk

Errigal Ciaran III vs Killyman

Under-14 Championship at 11am

Gr 1 Semi-Final at Killyclogher

Errigal Ciaran vs Omagh

Under-14 League

Gr 2 Semi-Final

Clonoe vs Eglish (1pm)

Gr 3 Semi-Finals at 11am

Coalisland vs Moy

Killeeshil vs Edendork

SUNDAY JUNE 15TH

All-Ireland Senior C’ship Group 1

At Brewster Park, 4pm

Tyrone vs Cavan

Minor Gr 3 League at 11am

Drumquin vs Urney

Under-14 Gr 1 C’ship Semi-Final at 11am

Cookstown vs Galbally

Hurling-Mackie League at 12 noon

U16: Na Magha vs Eire Ogs

MONDAY JUNE 16TH

Hurling-Under-16 C’ship Semi-Finals at 7.30pm

Gr1: Naomh Columcille vs Fintona

Gr1: Omagh vs Eire Ogs

Gr2: Cappagh vs Eire Ogs

Gr2: Omagh vs Tulach Og

WEDNESDAY JUNE 18TH

ACL DIV 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Glenelly v Strabane

Eskra vs Cookstown

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore

Clonoe vs Fintona

Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe

Moy vs Eglish

Trillick vs Cookstown

Gr 2

Drumragh vs Kildress

Dungannon vs Na Doiri Oga

Greencastle vs Pomeroy

Loughmacrory vs Beragh

Strabane vs Killeeshil

Galbally vs Cappagh

Omagh vs Coalisland

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Naomh Brid

Edendork vs Brackaville

Glenelly vs Castlederg

Owen Roes vs Drumquin

Rock vs Stewartstown

Moortown vs Eskra

Naomh Eoghan vs Gortin

Urney vs Tattyreagh

Dev League

Clonoe vs Cappagh

Dromore vs Donaghmore

Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish

RESULTS

All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final

Tyrone 1-21 Cork 1-12

ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)

An Charraig Mhor 0-16 (0-26) Donaghmore 0-14 (3-16)

Derrylaughan 0-12 (4-9) Galbally 5-18 (4-21)

Dromore 1-16 (4-14) Loughmacrory 0-17 (0-3)

Edendork 3-8 (0-6) Ardboe 0-16 (5-15)

Gortin 0-13 (0-9) Omagh 0-18 (1-24)

Killyclogher 1-12 (2-7) Trillick 2-8 (4-9)

Moortown 0-12 (1-12) Dungannon 1-15 (3-13)

ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)

Beragh 1-22 (2-12) Kildress 0-12 (1-7)

Greencastle 0-12 (3-17) Fintona 1-9 (1-12)

ACL Div 2 Reserves

Beragh 0-8 Coalisland 2-16

Clonoe 4-6 Greencastle 1-6

Drumquin 1-12 Moy 4-10

Fintona 0-12 Aghyaran 1-13

Owen Roes 2-10 Naomh Eoghan 1-22

Killeeshil 1-11 Stewartstown 0-15

Rock 2-17 Aghaloo 0-10

ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)

Clogher 5-18 Glenelly 4-9

Cookstown 2-24 (6-24) Castlederg 0-12 (0-7)

Drumragh 1-19 (4-31) Eskra 1-9 (1-8)

Strabane 3-17 Augher 0-10

ACL Div 3B

Clann na nGael 1-7 Errigal Ciaran III 0-7

Derrytresk 3-15 Urney 1-6

Donaghmore III 0-13 Brocagh 3-21

Killyman 1-14 Tattyeagh 3-17

Omagh III 2-11 Brackaville 1-10

Minor League

Gr 1

Ardboe 0-25 Trillick 4-9

Cookstown 1-17 An Charraig Mhor 1-14

Eglish 3-9 Clonoe 8-15

Fintona 1-10 Errigal Ciaran 0-13

Trillick 4-10 Fintona 3-7

Gr 2

Beragh 5-19 Galbally 5-14

Dungannon 3-5 Beragh 9-15

Coalisland 1-18 Pomeroy 0-10

Drumragh 4-14 Na Doiri Oga 1-10

Greencastle 1-19 Kildress 3-13

Omagh 9-13 Killeeshil 0-6

Strabane 3-9 Cappagh 2-14

Gr 3

Castlederg 4-13 Drumquin 1-12

Edendork 3-18 Aghaloo 0-9

Galbally 4-5 Loughmacrory 2-17

Owen Roes 2-14 Urney 2-14

Moortown 2-13 Naomh Brid 4-16

Rock 0-12 Eskra 8-18

Naomh Eoghan 3-10 Tattyreagh 2-8

Stewartstown 2-7 Brackaville 1-12

Gr 4

Aghyaran 7-9 Augher 2-14

Omagh 2-13 Clogher 2-14

Dev League

Cappagh 3-12 Cookstown 3-15

Under-14 Championship

Gr 3 Final

Killeeshil 0-12 Coalisland 3-5

Gr 4 Final

Brackaville 3-4 Clann na nGael 3-12

Under-14 League

Gr 1 Final

Cookstown 2-17 An Charraig Mhor 5-5

Gr 2 Final

Eglish 2-12 Moortown 1-12

Hurling- Under-16 Championship

Eoghan Ruadh 3-0 Naomh Colmcille 3-20

Hurling- Mackie League

U18: Setanta 3-10 Eire Ogs 5-14

U16 Setanta 3-11 Eire Ogs 4-10

U14: St Finbarrs 3-6 Eire Ogs 4-8

LADIES FIXTURES

THURSDAY JUNE 12TH

Under-14 Dev League Final at 7.15pm

Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore

SATURDAY JUNE 14TH

Under-14 Gr 3 Platinum League Final at 4.30pm

Pomeroy vs Errigal Ciaran

Camogie-Premier Junior Championship

At Healy Park, 2pm

Tyrone vs Armagh

SUNDAY JUNE 15TH

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2

At Stewartstown, 2pm

Tyrone vs Westmeath

Minor Championship

Gr 1 Semi-Finals at 11am

An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh

Donaghmore vs Clonoe

Gr 2 Final at tbc

Dungannon vs Loughmacrory

Gr 3 Final at tbc

Trillick vs Beragh

Gr 4 at 11.30am

Glenelly vs Naomh Eoghan

Minor League Semi-Finals at 11am

Gr 2

Cookstown vs Drumquin

Gr 3

Galbally vs Badoney

MONDAY JUNE 16TH

Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm

Eglish vs Derrylaughan

Brocagh vs Naomh Tresa

TUESDAY JUNE 17TH

Under-14 Championship Finals at 7.15pm

Gr1: Errigal Ciaran vs Kildress

Gr2: Dungannon vs Cookstown

LADIES RESULTS

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2

Down 2-8 Tyrone 1-14

Minor Championship

Gr 1

Clonoe 3-9 Edendork 2-7

Kildress 0-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-8

Dromore1-1 Omagh 3-11

Gr 2 Semi-Finals

Dungannon 4-6 Drumquin 1-12

Cookstown 4-8 Loughmacrory 3-12

Gr 3 Semi-Finals

Trillick 4-8 Tattyreagh 2-7

Beragh 1-14 Galbally 1-13

Minor League

Gr 4

Urney 3-2 Castlederg 8-13

Galbally 2-8 Glenelly 4-11

Owen Roes 2-8 Naomh Eoghan 3-5

Rock 6-2 Urney 4-7

Under-14 Championship

Gr 2 Semi-Final

Drumquin 4-12 Dungannon 8-7

Gr 3 Final

Trillick 5-8 Pomeroy 3-7

Dev Final

Dromore 1-3 Dungannon 3-2

Under-14 League

Gr1 Platinum Final

Errigal Ciaran 6-9 Killeeshil 4-6

Gr 2 Gold Final

Ardboe 2-12 Edendork 0-8

Camogie- Premier Junior Championship

Tyrone 1-9 Wicklow 1-12

Camogie-Senior League

Eire Ogs 2-11 Naomh Brid 4-8

Camogie-U16 Championship

Eire Ogs 6-12 Edendork 3-4

Killyclogher 2-3 Derrylaughan 5-10

Tattyreagh 2-5 Fr Shields 3-10

McMenamin hopeful of a Tyrone recovery Late goals seal McGarrity Cup for Sigersons ACL Div 3B round-up: Goals rain in across the County

