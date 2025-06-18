GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JUNE 18TH
ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)
Glenelly v Strabane
Eskra vs Cookstown
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore
Clonoe vs Fintona
Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe
Trillick vs Cookstown
Gr 2
Drumragh vs Kildress
Dungannon vs Na Doiri Oga
Greencastle vs Pomeroy
Loughmacrory vs Beragh
Strabane vs Killeeshil
Galbally vs Cappagh
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Naomh Brid
Edendork vs Brackaville
Glenelly vs Castlederg
Owen Roes vs Drumquin
Rock vs Stewartstown
Moortown vs Eskra
Naomh Eoghan vs Gortin
Urney vs Tattyreagh
Gr 4
Fintona vs Augher
Dev League
Clonoe vs Cappagh
Dromore vs Donaghmore
Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish
THURSDAY JUNE 19TH
ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Clann na nGael vs Urney
Minor Dev League at 7.30pm
Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish
Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Naomh Columcille vs An Ghleanna
FRIDAY JUNE 20TH
ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
An Charraig Mhor vs Pomeroy
Donaghmore vs Gortin
Derrylaughan vs Dungannon
Dromore vs Ardboe
Galbally vs Moortown
Loughmacrory vs Errigal Ciaran
Trillick vs Edendork
Killyclogher vs Omagh
ACL Div 2 Reserve at 7.30pm
Aghaloo vs Killeeshil
Coalisland vs Clonoe
Moy vs Owen Roes
Kildress vs Fintona
Stewartstown vs Rock
Drumquin vs Beragh
Aghyaran vs Naomh Eoghan
ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Derytresk vs Killyman
Hurling-Mackie Leagues
U14: Kevin Lynch vs Eire Ogs (6.30)
U18: Eire Ogs vs St Finbarrs (7.30)
SATURDAY JUNE 21ST
Under-14 Gr 3 League Final
At Galbally, 11am
Killeeshil vs Moy
Under-14 Gr 2 League Final
At Galbally, 1pm
Fintona vs Eglish
SUNDAY JUNE 22ND
ACL Div 2 at 2.15 (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)
Fintona vs Beragh
Aghyaran vs Greencastle
ACL Div 3A at 2.15 (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)
Augher vs Eskra
Cookstown vs Clogher
Drumragh vs Strabane
Glenelly vs Castlederg
ACL Div 3B at 3.45pm
Brackaville vs Brocagh
Omagh III vs Tattyreagh
Errigal Ciaran III vs Donaghmore III
SUNDAY JUNE 22ND
All-Ireland Minor C’ship Semi-Final
At Breffni Park, 1.30pm
Tyrone vs Roscommon
MONDAY JUNE 23RD
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 2
Beragh vs Strabane
Cappagh vs Drumragh
Na Doiri Oga vs Omagh
Loughmacrory vs Dungannon
Kildress vs Coalisland
Killeeshil vs Greencastle
Pomeroy vs Galbally
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Moortown
Brackaville vs Eskra
Edendork vs Rock
Gortin vs Castlederg
Tattyreagh vs Drumquin
Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes
Naomh Brid vs Stewartstown
Urney vs Glenelly
TUESDAY JUNE 24TH
Minor Dev League at 7.30pm
Cappagh vs Dromore
Cookstown vs Clonoe
WEDNESDAY JUNE 25TH
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 2
Cappagh vs Loughmacrory
Coalisland vs Drumragh
Greencastle vs Omagh
Pomeroy vs Beragh
Na Doiri Oga vs Galbally
Kildress vs Strabane
Killeeshil vs Dungannon
Gr 3
Brackavile vs Aghaloo
Drumquin vs Naomh Eoghan
Castlederg vs Owen Roes
Gortin vs Urney
Naomh Brid vs Rock
Stewartstown vs Moortown
Tattyreagh vs Glenelly
Dev League
Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran
RESULTS
All-Ireland Senior C’ship Group 1
Tyrone 0-31 Cavan 0-18
ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)
Ardboe 2-18 (4-13) Killyclogher 1-10 (3-16)
Dungannon 1-23 (3-10) Donaghmore 0-16 (2-8)
Errigal Ciaran 2-19 Edendork 1-20
Galbally 1-22 (2-16) Gortin 1-15 (0-18)
Omagh 0-17 Derrylaughan 0-2
Pomeroy 0-11 (0-7) Dromore 2-16 (5-11)
Moortown 1-18 (2-8) An Charraig Mhor 2-13 (3-25)
Trillick 0-21 Loughmacrory 0-15
ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)
Beragh 0-18 (0-12) Greencastle 2-11 (2-6)
Clonoe 4-17 Fintona 2-15
Coalisland 2-13 (6-19) Naomh Eoghan 1-17 (3-1)
Drumquin 2-17 Aghaloo 1-10
Killeeshil 0-12 (1-5) Eglish 0-21 (4-17)
Owen Roes 2-20 (2-11) Aghyaran 2-18 (1-14)
Moy 2-15 Rock 0-16
Stewartstown 1-8 (1-8) Kildress 3-20 (2-18)
ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)
Augher 1-23 Drumragh 6-22
Castlederg 0-13 Clogher 5-16
Eskra 1-18 (0-10) Strabane 3-13 (0-16)
Glenelly 2-11 (1-11) Cookstown 0-25 (3-21)
ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)
Brocagh 1-20 Clann na nGael 0-21
Errigal Ciaran III 4-16 Killyman 0-16
Tattyreagh 9-13 Donaghmore III 0-11
Urney 1-21 (0-8) Brackaville 0-16 (4-20)
Minor League
Gr 1
Clonoe 1-19 Dromore 2-7
An Charraig Mhor 3-12 Ardboe 0-23
Donaghmore 1-14 Cookstown 1-12
Errigal Ciaran 5-21 Eglish 2-7
Gr 2
Cappagh 2-18 Dungannon 0-14
Coalisland 2-12 Greencastle 1-11
Kildress 0-16 Omagh 1-14
Killeeshil 1-12 Drumragh 1-20
Na Doiri Oga 5-12 Strabane 4-10
Gr 3
Aghaloo 3-9 Rock 3-12
Drumquin 2-10 Urney 2-9
Brackaville 6-16 Moortown 3-12
Drumquin 3-13 Glenelly 5-11
Eskra 1-16 Stewartstown 1-5
Gortin 1-14 Owen Roes 0-9
Naomh Brid 2-10 Edendork 2-13
Tattyreagh 1-11 Castlederg 5-18
Urney 3-13 Naomh Eoghan 3-5
Eskra 1-11 Edendork 7-14
Gr 4
Fintona 7-16 Aghyaran 2-14
Dev League
Donaghmore 3-17 Clonoe 3-9
Under-14 Championship
Gr 1 Semi-Finals
Cookstown 10-13 Galbally 2-7
Errigal Ciaran 1-12 Omagh 2-11
Under-14 League
Gr 2 Semi-Finals
Clonoe 1-14 Eglish 3-10
Loughmacrory 4-7 Fintona 5-12
Gr 3 Semi-Finals
Coalisland 0-9 Moy 4-10
Killeeshil 6-12 Edendork 4-8
Hurling-Under-16 Championship
Gr 1 Semi-Finals
Omagh 3-21 Eire Ogs 4-17
Naomh Columcille 9-13 Fintona 1-9
Gr 2 Semi-Finals
Cappagh 4-5 Eire Ogs 2-12
Omagh 1-13 Tulach Og 7-3
Hurling-Under-14 League
Lamh Dhearg 2-8 Naomh Columcille 4-16
LADIES FIXTURES
THURSDAY JUNE 19TH
ACL Div 1 at 7.30pm
Coalisland vs Killeeshil
St Macartans vs Moortown
An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh
Cookstown vs Dungannon
Trillick vs Errigal Ciaran
ACL Div 2 at 7.30pm
Aghyaran vs Edendork
Badoney vs Fintona
Beragh vs Kildress
Clonoe vs Loughmacrory
Moy vs Dromore
ACL Div 3 at 7.30pm
Aghaloo vs Castlederg
Drumragh vs Stewartstown
Glenelly vs Clann na nGael
Pomeroy vs Donaghmore
Tattyreagh vs Rock
ACL Div 4 at 7.30pm
Galbally vs Naomh Eoghan
Owen Roes vs Derrylaughan
Urney vs Drumquin
SUNDAY JUNE 22ND
Minor Championship at 11am
Gr 4
Castlederg vs Stewartstown
Naomh Eoghan vs Galbally (10.30)
Owen Roes vs Aghyaran
Urney vs Rock
Minor League at 11am
Gr 2 Semi-Finals
Loughmacrory vs Dungannon
Gr 3 Semi-Finals
Drumragh vs Trillick
MONDAY JUNE 23RD
Under-14 Gr 1 League Final at 7.15pm
Cappagh vs Kildress
Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm
Naomh Tresa vs Eire Ogs
Derrylaughan vs Naomh Brid
TUESDAY JUNE 24TH
ACL Div 2 at 7.30pm
ACL Div 3 at 7.30pm
Sperrin Og vs Strabane
Minor Gr 1 Championship Final
Omagh vs Donaghmore
LADIES RESULTS
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2
Tyrone 6-11 Westmeasth 0-7
Minor Championship
Gr 1 Semi-Finals
An Charraig Mhor 1-9 Omagh 1-10
Donaghmore 3-11 Clonoe 1-7
Gr 2 Final
Dungannon 1-9 Loughmacrory 2-10
Gr 3 Final
Trillick 2-6 Beragh 0-15
Gr 4 Prem Rd
Glenelly 2-2 Naomh Eoghan 3-10
Minor League
Gr 2 Semi-Final
Cookstown 0-11 Drumquin 0-10
Gr 3 Semi-Final
Galbally 2-7 Badoney 0-7
Gr 4 Final
Aghyaran 4-4 Castlederg 5-7
Under-14 Championship
Gr 1 Final
Errigal Ciaran 4-11 Kildress 3-7
Under-14 League
Gr 3 Platinum Final
Pomeroy 1-8 Trillick 3-7
Camogie-Senior League
Eglish 2-24 Derrylaughan 0-3
Naomh Brid 2-7 Naomh Tresa 4-21
Camogie- Premier Junior C’ship
Tyrone 1-7 Armagh 3-19
Camogie-U16 Championship
Naomh Tresa 7-17 Fr Shields 0-4
Eire Ogs 5-14 Eglish 0-4
Naomh Brid bt Tulach Og
Derrylaughan 1-1 Omagh 7-17
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)