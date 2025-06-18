BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 18 June 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 June 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JUNE 18TH

ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8.15pm (Sen)

Glenelly v Strabane

Eskra vs Cookstown

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore

Clonoe vs Fintona

Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe

Trillick vs Cookstown

Gr 2

Drumragh vs Kildress

Dungannon vs Na Doiri Oga

Greencastle vs Pomeroy

Loughmacrory vs Beragh

Strabane vs Killeeshil

Galbally vs Cappagh

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Naomh Brid

Edendork vs Brackaville

Glenelly vs Castlederg

Owen Roes vs Drumquin

Rock vs Stewartstown

Moortown vs Eskra

Naomh Eoghan vs Gortin

Urney vs Tattyreagh

Gr 4

Fintona vs Augher

Dev League

Clonoe vs Cappagh

Dromore vs Donaghmore

Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish

THURSDAY JUNE 19TH

ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Clann na nGael vs Urney

Minor Dev League at 7.30pm

Errigal Ciaran vs Eglish

Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Naomh Columcille vs An Ghleanna

FRIDAY JUNE 20TH

ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

An Charraig Mhor vs Pomeroy

Donaghmore vs Gortin

Derrylaughan vs Dungannon

Dromore vs Ardboe

Galbally vs Moortown

Loughmacrory vs Errigal Ciaran

Trillick vs Edendork

Killyclogher vs Omagh

ACL Div 2 Reserve at 7.30pm

Aghaloo vs Killeeshil

Coalisland vs Clonoe

Moy vs Owen Roes

Kildress vs Fintona

Stewartstown vs Rock

Drumquin vs Beragh

Aghyaran vs Naomh Eoghan

ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Derytresk vs Killyman

Hurling-Mackie Leagues

U14: Kevin Lynch vs Eire Ogs (6.30)

U18: Eire Ogs vs St Finbarrs (7.30)

SATURDAY JUNE 21ST

Under-14 Gr 3 League Final

At Galbally, 11am

Killeeshil vs Moy

Under-14 Gr 2 League Final

At Galbally, 1pm

Fintona vs Eglish

SUNDAY JUNE 22ND

ACL Div 2 at 2.15 (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)

Fintona vs Beragh

Aghyaran vs Greencastle

ACL Div 3A at 2.15 (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)

Augher vs Eskra

Cookstown vs Clogher

Drumragh vs Strabane

Glenelly vs Castlederg

ACL Div 3B at 3.45pm

Brackaville vs Brocagh

Omagh III vs Tattyreagh

Errigal Ciaran III vs Donaghmore III

SUNDAY JUNE 22ND

All-Ireland Minor C’ship Semi-Final

At Breffni Park, 1.30pm

Tyrone vs Roscommon

MONDAY JUNE 23RD

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 2

Beragh vs Strabane

Cappagh vs Drumragh

Na Doiri Oga vs Omagh

Loughmacrory vs Dungannon

Kildress vs Coalisland

Killeeshil vs Greencastle

Pomeroy vs Galbally

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Moortown

Brackaville vs Eskra

Edendork vs Rock

Gortin vs Castlederg

Tattyreagh vs Drumquin

Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes

Naomh Brid vs Stewartstown

Urney vs Glenelly

TUESDAY JUNE 24TH

Minor Dev League at 7.30pm

Cappagh vs Dromore

Cookstown vs Clonoe

WEDNESDAY JUNE 25TH

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 2

Cappagh vs Loughmacrory

Coalisland vs Drumragh

Greencastle vs Omagh

Pomeroy vs Beragh

Na Doiri Oga vs Galbally

Kildress vs Strabane

Killeeshil vs Dungannon

Gr 3

Brackavile vs Aghaloo

Drumquin vs Naomh Eoghan

Castlederg vs Owen Roes

Gortin vs Urney

Naomh Brid vs Rock

Stewartstown vs Moortown

Tattyreagh vs Glenelly

Dev League

Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran

RESULTS

All-Ireland Senior C’ship Group 1

Tyrone 0-31 Cavan 0-18

ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)

Ardboe 2-18 (4-13) Killyclogher 1-10 (3-16)

Dungannon 1-23 (3-10) Donaghmore 0-16 (2-8)

Errigal Ciaran 2-19 Edendork 1-20

Galbally 1-22 (2-16) Gortin 1-15 (0-18)

Omagh 0-17 Derrylaughan 0-2

Pomeroy 0-11 (0-7) Dromore 2-16 (5-11)

Moortown 1-18 (2-8) An Charraig Mhor 2-13 (3-25)

Trillick 0-21 Loughmacrory 0-15

ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)

Beragh 0-18 (0-12) Greencastle 2-11 (2-6)

Clonoe 4-17 Fintona 2-15

Coalisland 2-13 (6-19) Naomh Eoghan 1-17 (3-1)

Drumquin 2-17 Aghaloo 1-10

Killeeshil 0-12 (1-5) Eglish 0-21 (4-17)

Owen Roes 2-20 (2-11) Aghyaran 2-18 (1-14)

Moy 2-15 Rock 0-16

Stewartstown 1-8 (1-8) Kildress 3-20 (2-18)

ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)

Augher 1-23 Drumragh 6-22

Castlederg 0-13 Clogher 5-16

Eskra 1-18 (0-10) Strabane 3-13 (0-16)

Glenelly 2-11 (1-11) Cookstown 0-25 (3-21)

ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)

Brocagh 1-20 Clann na nGael 0-21

Errigal Ciaran III 4-16 Killyman 0-16

Tattyreagh 9-13 Donaghmore III 0-11

Urney 1-21 (0-8) Brackaville 0-16 (4-20)

Minor League

Gr 1

Clonoe 1-19 Dromore 2-7

An Charraig Mhor 3-12 Ardboe 0-23

Donaghmore 1-14 Cookstown 1-12

Errigal Ciaran 5-21 Eglish 2-7

Gr 2

Cappagh 2-18 Dungannon 0-14

Coalisland 2-12 Greencastle 1-11

Kildress 0-16 Omagh 1-14

Killeeshil 1-12 Drumragh 1-20

Na Doiri Oga 5-12 Strabane 4-10

Gr 3

Aghaloo 3-9 Rock 3-12

Drumquin 2-10 Urney 2-9

Brackaville 6-16 Moortown 3-12

Drumquin 3-13 Glenelly 5-11

Eskra 1-16 Stewartstown 1-5

Gortin 1-14 Owen Roes 0-9

Naomh Brid 2-10 Edendork 2-13

Tattyreagh 1-11 Castlederg 5-18

Urney 3-13 Naomh Eoghan 3-5

Eskra 1-11 Edendork 7-14

Gr 4

Fintona 7-16 Aghyaran 2-14

Dev League

Donaghmore 3-17 Clonoe 3-9

Under-14 Championship

Gr 1 Semi-Finals

Cookstown 10-13 Galbally 2-7

Errigal Ciaran 1-12 Omagh 2-11

Under-14 League

Gr 2 Semi-Finals

Clonoe 1-14 Eglish 3-10

Loughmacrory 4-7 Fintona 5-12

Gr 3 Semi-Finals

Coalisland 0-9 Moy 4-10

Killeeshil 6-12 Edendork 4-8

Hurling-Under-16 Championship

Gr 1 Semi-Finals

Omagh 3-21 Eire Ogs 4-17

Naomh Columcille 9-13 Fintona 1-9

Gr 2 Semi-Finals

Cappagh 4-5 Eire Ogs 2-12

Omagh 1-13 Tulach Og 7-3

Hurling-Under-14 League

Lamh Dhearg 2-8 Naomh Columcille 4-16

LADIES FIXTURES

THURSDAY JUNE 19TH

ACL Div 1 at 7.30pm

Coalisland vs Killeeshil

St Macartans vs Moortown

An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh

Cookstown vs Dungannon

Trillick vs Errigal Ciaran

ACL Div 2 at 7.30pm

Aghyaran vs Edendork

Badoney vs Fintona

Beragh vs Kildress

Clonoe vs Loughmacrory

Moy vs Dromore

ACL Div 3 at 7.30pm

Aghaloo vs Castlederg

Drumragh vs Stewartstown

Glenelly vs Clann na nGael

Pomeroy vs Donaghmore

Tattyreagh vs Rock

ACL Div 4 at 7.30pm

Galbally vs Naomh Eoghan

Owen Roes vs Derrylaughan

Urney vs Drumquin

SUNDAY JUNE 22ND

Minor Championship at 11am

Gr 4

Castlederg vs Stewartstown

Naomh Eoghan vs Galbally (10.30)

Owen Roes vs Aghyaran

Urney vs Rock

Minor League at 11am

Gr 2 Semi-Finals

Loughmacrory vs Dungannon

Gr 3 Semi-Finals

Drumragh vs Trillick

MONDAY JUNE 23RD

Under-14 Gr 1 League Final at 7.15pm

Cappagh vs Kildress

Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm

Naomh Tresa vs Eire Ogs

Derrylaughan vs Naomh Brid

TUESDAY JUNE 24TH

ACL Div 2 at 7.30pm

Ardboe vs Dromore

ACL Div 3 at 7.30pm

Sperrin Og vs Strabane

Minor Gr 1 Championship Final

Omagh vs Donaghmore

LADIES RESULTS

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Group 2

Tyrone 6-11 Westmeasth 0-7

Minor Championship

Gr 1 Semi-Finals

An Charraig Mhor 1-9 Omagh 1-10

Donaghmore 3-11 Clonoe 1-7

Gr 2 Final

Dungannon 1-9 Loughmacrory 2-10

Gr 3 Final

Trillick 2-6 Beragh 0-15

Gr 4 Prem Rd

Glenelly 2-2 Naomh Eoghan 3-10

Minor League

Gr 2 Semi-Final

Cookstown 0-11 Drumquin 0-10

Gr 3 Semi-Final

Galbally 2-7 Badoney 0-7

Gr 4 Final

Aghyaran 4-4 Castlederg 5-7

Under-14 Championship

Gr 1 Final

Errigal Ciaran 4-11 Kildress 3-7

Under-14 League

Gr 3 Platinum Final

Pomeroy 1-8 Trillick 3-7

Camogie-Senior League

Eglish 2-24 Derrylaughan 0-3

Naomh Brid 2-7 Naomh Tresa 4-21

Camogie- Premier Junior C’ship

Tyrone 1-7 Armagh 3-19

Camogie-U16 Championship

Naomh Tresa 7-17 Fr Shields 0-4

Eire Ogs 5-14 Eglish 0-4

Naomh Brid bt Tulach Og

Derrylaughan 1-1 Omagh 7-17

Quinn hungry for more success with Tyrone Under-20s Clinical Clogher shoot down their neighbours Historic first Ulster title win for St Mary’s/St John’s girls

