GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JUNE 25TH
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 2
Cappagh vs Loughmacrory
Coalisland vs Drumragh
Greencastle vs Omagh
Pomeroy vs Beragh
Na Doiri Oga vs Galbally
Kildress vs Strabane
Killeeshil vs Dungannon
Gr 3
Brackavile vs Aghaloo
Drumquin vs Naomh Eoghan
Castlederg vs Owen Roes
Gortin vs Urney
Naomh Brid vs Rock
Stewartstown vs Moortown
Tattyreagh vs Glenelly
Gr 4 Semi-Finals
Clogher vs Omagh
Fintona vs Augher
Dev League
Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran
THURSDAY JUNE 26TH
ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Moortown vs Donaghmore
ACL Div 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Cookstown vs Eskra
Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm
Brackaville vs Aghaloo
Hurling-U16 Gr 2 Championship Final
At Stewartstown, 2pm
Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og
FRIDAY JUNE 27TH
ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Ardboe vs Errigal Ciaran
Edendork vs Dromore
Gortin vs Derrylaughan
Loughmacrory vs Killyclogher
Dungannon vs An Charraig Mhor
Pomeroy vs Trillick
Omagh vs Galbally
ACL Div 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Eglish vs Owen Roes
Fintona vs Moy
Kildress vs Clonoe
Naomh Eoghan vs Beragh
Killeeshil vs Drumquin
Aghaloo vs Stewartstown
Coalisland vs Rock
ACL Div 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Clogher vs Augher
Strabane vs Glenelly
Castlederg vs Drumragh
ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Killyman vs Clann na nGael
Donaghmore III vs Brackaville
Brocagh vs Derrytresk
Tattyreagh vs Errigal Ciaran III
Urney vs Omagh III
Under-14 Gr 1 Championship Final
At Greencastle, 7pm
Omagh vs Cookstown
SATURDAY JUNE 28TH
All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final
At Croke Park, 6.15pm
Tyrone vs Dublin
SUNDAY JUNE 29TH
Under-16 League at 1pm
Gr 1
Cappagh vs Cookstown
Beragh vs Dromore
Clonoe vs Eglish
An Charraig Mhor vs Loughmacrory
Gr 2
Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore
Fintona vs Drumragh
Naomh Brid vs Na Doiri Oga
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Rock
Castlederg vs Drumquin
Killeeshil vs Moy
Moortown vs Edendork
Naomh Eoghan vs Eskra
Strabane vs Tattyreagh
Gr 4
Brackaville vs Aghyaran
Stewartstown vs Gortin
Urney vs Clogher
Dev League
Castlederg vs Cappagh (2.30)
Omagh vs Beragh
Dromore vs Cookstown
Dungannon vs Ardboe
Cookstown vs Errigal Ciaran
Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor
MONDAY JUNE 30TH
Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm
Gortin vs Castlederg
U16 Gr 2 League at 7.30pm
Kildress vs Owen Roes
Under-16 Gr 1 Hurling C’ship Final
At Garvaghey, 7.45pm
Omagh vs Naomh Columcille
WEDNESDAY JULY 2ND
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Trillick vs Cookstown
Gr 2
Strabane vs Killeeshil
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Eskra
Edendork vs Stewartstown
Gortin vs Tattyreagh
Naomh Brid vs Brackaville
Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg
Rock vs Moortown
Owen Roes vs Glenelly
Urney vs Drumquin
Dev League
Dromore vs Cookstown
Eglish vs Donaghmore
Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh
RESULTS
All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Tyrone 2-12 Roscommon 1-8
ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)
Derrylaughan 0-14 (0-11) Dungannon 3-19 (3-17)
Donaghmore 1-17 (3-17) Gortin 1-15 (0-8)
Dromore 0-9 (5-14) Ardboe 2-14 (2-12)
Galbally 3-19 (5-15) Moortown 1-19 (2-9)
Killyclogher 2-18 (2-6) Omagh 1-17 (3-18)
An Charraig Mhor 1-17 Pomeroy 0-18
Loughmacrory 0-16 (1-11) Errigal Ciaran 1-8 (3-17)
Trillick 1-15 (3-12) Edendork 2-7 (0-8)
ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)
Fintona 2-22 Beragh 2-13
Aghyaran 1-8 (1-12) Greencastle 2-15 (2-11)
Aghyaran (2-10) Naomh Eoghan (0-12)
Coalisland (0-12) Clonoe (0-17)
Drumquin (2-11) Beragh (0-7)
Stewartstown (4-15) Rock (3-10)
ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)
Augher 0-13 Eskra 2-10
Cookstown 2-15 (5-24) Clogher 1-15 (0-6)
Drumragh 0-16 Strabane 2-12
Glenelly 1-12 (2-12) Castlederg 1-8 (2-8)
Eskra 2-10 Cookstown 3-18
Glenelly 0-12 (0-11) Strabane 0-17 (0-11)
ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)
Brackaville 2-11 Brocagh 4-20
Errigal Ciaran III 2-14 Donaghmore III 2-11
Clann na nGael 0-16 Urney 1-14
Derrytresk 2-20 Killyman 1-6
Minor League
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 1-13 Donaghmore 2-16
Clonoe 6-17 Fintona 0-7
Errigal Ciaran 0-17 Ardboe 2-17
Gr 2
Cappagh 2-11 Drumragh 0-11
Loughmacrory 2-15 Dungannon 1-12
Dungannon 3-12 Na Doiri Oga 0-17
Pomeroy 1-9 Galbally 4-10
Drumragh 4-17 Kildress 2-12
Galbally 2-16 Cappagh 3-13
Greencastle 4-8 Pomeroy 2-13
Killeeshil 3-8 Greencastle 1-14
Loughmacrory 2-15 Beragh 0-13
Gr 3
Brackaville 5-11 Eskra 6-8
Edendork 5-14 Rock 3-12
Naomh Eoghan 0-10 Owen Roes 2-18
Aghaloo 3-13 Naomh Brid 3-10
Edendork 2-19 Brackaville 0-11
Owen Roes 1-8 Drumquin 5-13
Urney 6-10 Glenelly 0-6
Naomh Eoghan 2-9 Gortin 2-13
Rock 1-9 Stewartstown 3-8
Naomh Brid 2-8 Stewartstown 2-22
Aghaloo 3-16 Moortown 3-10
Urney 2-12 Tattyreagh 0-13
Gr 4
Fintona 1-12 Augher 5-15
Dev League
Cappagh 2-7 Dromore 7-7
Cookstown 1-12 Clonoe 0-12
Dromore 2-10 Donaghmore 1-10
Clonoe 9-12 Cappagh 0-11
Under-14 League Finals
Gr 2: Fintona 4-13 Eglish 7-11
Gr 3: Killeeshil 4-13 Moy 5-9
Hurling-U18 Mackie League
Eire Ogs 3-7 St Finbarrs 2-15
Hurling-U16 Mackie League
Eire Ogs 2-4 Balinascreen 8-14
Hurling-U14 League
Kevin Lynch 4-13 Eire Ogs 0-10
Naomh Columcille 3-8 An Ghleanna 2-7
LADIES FIXTURES
THURSDAY JUNE 26TH
Under-14 League at 7.15pm
Gr 2 Platinum Final
Dungannon vs Cookstown
Dev League Platinum Final
Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore
FRIDAY JUNE 27TH
Camogie Minor League at 7.30pm
Fr Shields vs Edendork
Omagh vs Naomh Brid
Eglish vs Eire Ogs
SATURDAY JUNE 28TH
Camogie- Premier Junior Championship
At Killyclogher
Tyrone vs Laois
SUNDAY JUNE 29TH
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Quarter-Final
At Kildress, 2pm
Tyrone vs Fermanagh
Minor Championship at 1am
Gr 4 Semi-Finals
Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg
Aghyaran vs Urney
Minor League Gr 3 Final at 11am
Galbally vs Drumragh
MONDAY JUNE 30TH
Camogie Leagues at 7.30pm
Naomh Brid vs Eglish
Eire Ogs vs Derrylaughan
Markievicz vs Fr Shields
Omagh vs Edendork
TUESDAY JULY 1ST
ACL Div 1 at 7.30pm
Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh
Minor Gr 1 Championship Final
Omagh vs Donaghmore
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Div 1
An Charraig Mhor 3-8 Omagh 7-7
Cookstown 0-6 Dungannon 3-14
Trillick 2-11 Errigal Ciaran 0-8
ACL Div 2
Ardboe 1-11 Dromore 3-7
Aghyaran 5-20 Edendork 4-14
Badoney 1-16 Fintona 2-12
Beragh 2-6 Kildress 6-15
Clonoe 0-9 Loughmacrory 1-11
Moy 4-15 Dromore 1-8
ACL Div 3
Aghaloo 2-10 Castlederg 4-8
Drumragh 3-21 Stewartstown 0-0
Glenelly 4-13 Clann na nGael 2-11
Pomeroy 3-10 Donaghmore 5-16
Sperrin Og 2-6 Strabane 3-12
Tattyreagh 0-12 Rock 0-11
ACL Div 4
Galbally 1-11 Naomh Eoghan 2-9
Owen Roes 6-8 Derylaughan 1-2
Urney 5-5 Drumquin 7-21
Minor Championship
Gr 4
Castlederg 8-12 Stewartstown 1-5
Naomh Eoghan 12-16 Galbally 0-1
Minor League
Gr 1 Final
Omagh 3-11 Kildress 2-3
Gr 2 Final
Cookstown 2-12 Loughmacrory 0-16
Gr 2 Semi-Final
Loughmacrory 1-11 Dungannon 0-10
Gr 3 Semi-Final
Drumragh 7-14 Trillick 1-7
Under-14 League
Gr 1 Gold Final
Cappagh 0-9 Kildress 1-7
