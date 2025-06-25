BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 25 June 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 June 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JUNE 25TH

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 2

Cappagh vs Loughmacrory

Coalisland vs Drumragh

Greencastle vs Omagh

Pomeroy vs Beragh

Na Doiri Oga vs Galbally

Kildress vs Strabane

Killeeshil vs Dungannon

Gr 3

Brackavile vs Aghaloo

Drumquin vs Naomh Eoghan

Castlederg vs Owen Roes

Gortin vs Urney

Naomh Brid vs Rock

Stewartstown vs Moortown

Tattyreagh vs Glenelly

Gr 4 Semi-Finals

Clogher vs Omagh

Fintona vs Augher

Dev League

Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran

THURSDAY JUNE 26TH

ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Moortown vs Donaghmore

ACL Div 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Cookstown vs Eskra

Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm

Brackaville vs Aghaloo

Hurling-U16 Gr 2 Championship Final

At Stewartstown, 2pm

Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og

FRIDAY JUNE 27TH

ACL Div 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Ardboe vs Errigal Ciaran

Edendork vs Dromore

Gortin vs Derrylaughan

Loughmacrory vs Killyclogher

Dungannon vs An Charraig Mhor

Pomeroy vs Trillick

Omagh vs Galbally

ACL Div 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Eglish vs Owen Roes

Fintona vs Moy

Kildress vs Clonoe

Naomh Eoghan vs Beragh

Killeeshil vs Drumquin

Aghaloo vs Stewartstown

Coalisland vs Rock

ACL Div 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Clogher vs Augher

Strabane vs Glenelly

Castlederg vs Drumragh

ACL Div 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Killyman vs Clann na nGael

Donaghmore III vs Brackaville

Brocagh vs Derrytresk

Tattyreagh vs Errigal Ciaran III

Urney vs Omagh III

Under-14 Gr 1 Championship Final

At Greencastle, 7pm

Omagh vs Cookstown

SATURDAY JUNE 28TH

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final

At Croke Park, 6.15pm

Tyrone vs Dublin

SUNDAY JUNE 29TH

Under-16 League at 1pm

Gr 1

Cappagh vs Cookstown

Beragh vs Dromore

Clonoe vs Eglish

An Charraig Mhor vs Loughmacrory

Gr 2

Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore

Fintona vs Drumragh

Naomh Brid vs Na Doiri Oga

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Rock

Castlederg vs Drumquin

Killeeshil vs Moy

Moortown vs Edendork

Naomh Eoghan vs Eskra

Strabane vs Tattyreagh

Gr 4

Brackaville vs Aghyaran

Stewartstown vs Gortin

Urney vs Clogher

Dev League

Castlederg vs Cappagh (2.30)

Omagh vs Beragh

Dromore vs Cookstown

Dungannon vs Ardboe

Cookstown vs Errigal Ciaran

Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor

MONDAY JUNE 30TH

Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm

Gortin vs Castlederg

U16 Gr 2 League at 7.30pm

Kildress vs Owen Roes

Under-16 Gr 1 Hurling C’ship Final

At Garvaghey, 7.45pm

Omagh vs Naomh Columcille

WEDNESDAY JULY 2ND

Minor League at 7.30pm

Gr 1

Trillick vs Cookstown

Gr 2

Strabane vs Killeeshil

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Eskra

Edendork vs Stewartstown

Gortin vs Tattyreagh

Naomh Brid vs Brackaville

Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg

Rock vs Moortown

Owen Roes vs Glenelly

Urney vs Drumquin

Dev League

Dromore vs Cookstown

Eglish vs Donaghmore

Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh

RESULTS

All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

Tyrone 2-12 Roscommon 1-8

ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)

Derrylaughan 0-14 (0-11) Dungannon 3-19 (3-17)

Donaghmore 1-17 (3-17) Gortin 1-15 (0-8)

Dromore 0-9 (5-14) Ardboe 2-14 (2-12)

Galbally 3-19 (5-15) Moortown 1-19 (2-9)

Killyclogher 2-18 (2-6) Omagh 1-17 (3-18)

An Charraig Mhor 1-17 Pomeroy 0-18

Loughmacrory 0-16 (1-11) Errigal Ciaran 1-8 (3-17)

Trillick 1-15 (3-12) Edendork 2-7 (0-8)

ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)

Fintona 2-22 Beragh 2-13

Aghyaran 1-8 (1-12) Greencastle 2-15 (2-11)

Aghyaran (2-10) Naomh Eoghan (0-12)

Coalisland (0-12) Clonoe (0-17)

Drumquin (2-11) Beragh (0-7)

Stewartstown (4-15) Rock (3-10)

ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)

Augher 0-13 Eskra 2-10

Cookstown 2-15 (5-24) Clogher 1-15 (0-6)

Drumragh 0-16 Strabane 2-12

Glenelly 1-12 (2-12) Castlederg 1-8 (2-8)

Eskra 2-10 Cookstown 3-18

Glenelly 0-12 (0-11) Strabane 0-17 (0-11)

ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)

Brackaville 2-11 Brocagh 4-20

Errigal Ciaran III 2-14 Donaghmore III 2-11

Clann na nGael 0-16 Urney 1-14

Derrytresk 2-20 Killyman 1-6

Minor League

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 1-13 Donaghmore 2-16

Clonoe 6-17 Fintona 0-7

Errigal Ciaran 0-17 Ardboe 2-17

Gr 2

Cappagh 2-11 Drumragh 0-11

Loughmacrory 2-15 Dungannon 1-12

Dungannon 3-12 Na Doiri Oga 0-17

Pomeroy 1-9 Galbally 4-10

Drumragh 4-17 Kildress 2-12

Galbally 2-16 Cappagh 3-13

Greencastle 4-8 Pomeroy 2-13

Killeeshil 3-8 Greencastle 1-14

Loughmacrory 2-15 Beragh 0-13

Gr 3

Brackaville 5-11 Eskra 6-8

Edendork 5-14 Rock 3-12

Naomh Eoghan 0-10 Owen Roes 2-18

Aghaloo 3-13 Naomh Brid 3-10

Edendork 2-19 Brackaville 0-11

Owen Roes 1-8 Drumquin 5-13

Urney 6-10 Glenelly 0-6

Naomh Eoghan 2-9 Gortin 2-13

Rock 1-9 Stewartstown 3-8

Naomh Brid 2-8 Stewartstown 2-22

Aghaloo 3-16 Moortown 3-10

Urney 2-12 Tattyreagh 0-13

Gr 4

Fintona 1-12 Augher 5-15

Dev League

Cappagh 2-7 Dromore 7-7

Cookstown 1-12 Clonoe 0-12

Dromore 2-10 Donaghmore 1-10

Clonoe 9-12 Cappagh 0-11

Under-14 League Finals

Gr 2: Fintona 4-13 Eglish 7-11

Gr 3: Killeeshil 4-13 Moy 5-9

Hurling-U18 Mackie League

Eire Ogs 3-7 St Finbarrs 2-15

Hurling-U16 Mackie League

Eire Ogs 2-4 Balinascreen 8-14

Hurling-U14 League

Kevin Lynch 4-13 Eire Ogs 0-10

Naomh Columcille 3-8 An Ghleanna 2-7

LADIES FIXTURES

THURSDAY JUNE 26TH

Under-14 League at 7.15pm

Gr 2 Platinum Final

Dungannon vs Cookstown

Dev League Platinum Final

Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore

FRIDAY JUNE 27TH

Camogie Minor League at 7.30pm

Fr Shields vs Edendork

Omagh vs Naomh Brid

Eglish vs Eire Ogs

SATURDAY JUNE 28TH

Camogie- Premier Junior Championship

At Killyclogher

Tyrone vs Laois

SUNDAY JUNE 29TH

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Quarter-Final

At Kildress, 2pm

Tyrone vs Fermanagh

Minor Championship at 1am

Gr 4 Semi-Finals

Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg

Aghyaran vs Urney

Minor League Gr 3 Final at 11am

Galbally vs Drumragh

MONDAY JUNE 30TH

Camogie Leagues at 7.30pm

Naomh Brid vs Eglish

Eire Ogs vs Derrylaughan

Markievicz vs Fr Shields

Omagh vs Edendork

TUESDAY JULY 1ST

ACL Div 1 at 7.30pm

Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh

Minor Gr 1 Championship Final

Omagh vs Donaghmore

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Div 1

An Charraig Mhor 3-8 Omagh 7-7

Cookstown 0-6 Dungannon 3-14

Trillick 2-11 Errigal Ciaran 0-8

ACL Div 2

Ardboe 1-11 Dromore 3-7

Aghyaran 5-20 Edendork 4-14

Badoney 1-16 Fintona 2-12

Beragh 2-6 Kildress 6-15

Clonoe 0-9 Loughmacrory 1-11

Moy 4-15 Dromore 1-8

ACL Div 3

Aghaloo 2-10 Castlederg 4-8

Drumragh 3-21 Stewartstown 0-0

Glenelly 4-13 Clann na nGael 2-11

Pomeroy 3-10 Donaghmore 5-16

Sperrin Og 2-6 Strabane 3-12

Tattyreagh 0-12 Rock 0-11

ACL Div 4

Galbally 1-11 Naomh Eoghan 2-9

Owen Roes 6-8 Derylaughan 1-2

Urney 5-5 Drumquin 7-21

Minor Championship

Gr 4

Castlederg 8-12 Stewartstown 1-5

Naomh Eoghan 12-16 Galbally 0-1

Minor League

Gr 1 Final

Omagh 3-11 Kildress 2-3

Gr 2 Final

Cookstown 2-12 Loughmacrory 0-16

Gr 2 Semi-Final

Loughmacrory 1-11 Dungannon 0-10

Gr 3 Semi-Final

Drumragh 7-14 Trillick 1-7

Under-14 League

Gr 1 Gold Final

Cappagh 0-9 Kildress 1-7

