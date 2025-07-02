BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 2 July 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 July 2025
4 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 2ND

Minor League at 7.30pm

Advertisement

Gr 1

Trillick vs Cookstown

Gr 2

Strabane vs Killeeshil

Gr 3

Gortin vs Tattyreagh

Naomh Brid vs Brackaville

Advertisement

Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg

Rock vs Moortown

Owen Roes vs Glenelly

Urney vs Drumquin

Dev League

Dromore vs Cookstown

THURSDAY JULY 3RD

ACL Division 1 at 8pm

Dungannon vs Pomeroy

FRIDAY JULY 4TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Derrylaughan vs Edendork

Errigal Ciaran vs An Charraig Mhor

Galbally vs Dromore

Gortin vs Ardboe

Killyclogher vs Donaghmore

Moortown vs Loughmacrory

ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Beragh vs Aghyaran

Drumquin vs Fintona

Greencastle vs Aghaloo

Rock vs Naomh Eoghan

Moy vs Eglish

Owen Roes vs Kildress

ACL Division 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Augher vs Glenelly

Eskra vs Castlederg

Strabane vs Cookstown

Drumragh vs Clogher

ACL Division 3B at 8pm

Derrytresk vs Errigal Ciaran III

Omagh III vs Clann na nGael

Brocagh vs Killyman

Brackaville vs Tattyreagh

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Slaughtneil

Craobh Rua vs Naomh Columcille

SATURDAY JULY 5TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.15pm (Res) & 7.45pm (Sen)

Trillick vs Omagh

ACL Div 3B at 3.30 (Res) & 5pm (Sen)

Urney vs Donaghmore III

Brian McLernon U15 Cup at 12 noon

Derry vs Tyrone

SUNDAY JULY 6TH

All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

At Newbridge, 1.30pm

Tyrone vs Kerry

MONDAY JULY 7TH

ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Aghyaran vs Moy

Clonoe vs Killeeshil

Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm

Pomeroy vs Stewartstown

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

An Ghleanna vs Cappagh

Tulach Og vs Duiche Neill

Eire Ogs vs Eoghan Ruadh

Omagh vs Naomh Columcille

Lisbellaw vs Fintona

RESULTS

All-Ireland Senior C’ship Quarter-Final

Tyrone 0-23 Dublin 0-16

ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)

Ardboe 1-21 (1-16) Errigal Ciaran 3-14 (1-14)

Edendork 3-11 Dromore 1-12

Dungannon 1-20 (3-8) An Charraig Mhor 2-16 (3-6)

Loughmacrory 3-15 (1-8) Killyclogher 3-6 (2-10)

Pomeroy 0-6 (1-8) Trillick 1-21 (3-16)

Gortin 1-20 (1-4) Derrylaughan 2-13 (0-9)

Omagh 0-11 (1-13) Galbally 4-9 (1-11)

Moortown 0-17 (1-8) Donaghmore 1-14 (1-18)

ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)

Aghaloo 3-11 Stewartstown 3-8

Coalisland 1-11 Rock 1-14

Eglish 2-21 (2-14) Owen Roes 2-11 (0-6)

Fintona 0-15 (1-10) Moy 3-18 (4-13)

Kildress 0-10 (1-17) Clonoe 2-25 (0-15)

Killeeshil 1-13 (1-8) Drumquin 0-17 (0-10)

Naomh Eoghan 2-12 Beragh 0-17

ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)

Castlederg 1-8 Drumragh 6-11

Clogher 3-18 Augher 1-9

Cookstown 4-19 (5-11) Eskra 0-14 (3-11)

Strabane 0-20 Glenelly 3-4

ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)

Brocagh 0-19 Derrytresk 1-19

Donaghmore III 1-12 (5-9) Brackaville 1-19 (2-10)

Killyman 1-12 Clann na nGael 0-11

Tattyreagh 2-21 Errigal Ciaran III 3-10

Minor League

Gr 2

Cappagh 1-12 Loughmacrory 0-10

Coalisland 1-12 Drumragh 1-11

Greencastle 1-10 Omagh 5-18

Kildress 4-12 Strabane 3-8

Killeeshil 0-7 Dungannon 2-8

Pomeroy 0-9 Beragh 4-17

Na Doiri Oga 1-14 Galbally 2-10

Gr 3

Brackaville 6-17 Aghaloo 1-11

Gortin 4-10 Castlederg 2-17

Castlederg 1-14 Owen Roes 1-22

Drumquin 4-15 Naomh Eoghan 0-6

Gortin 3-13 Urney 0-12

Naomh Brid 13-9 Rock 3-21

Stewartstown 6-23 Moortown 0-5

Tattyreagh 10-12 Glenelly 0-7

Gr 4

Clogher 2-10 Omagh 1-14

Fintona 7-13 Augher 4-18

Under-16 League

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 2-12 Loughmacrory 2-13

Beragh 2-11 Dromore 1-16

Cappagh 0-16 Cookstown 3-11

Clonoe 6-9 Eglish 1-9

Gr 2

Errigal Ciaran 1-14 Donaghmore 2-14

Fintona 2-8 Drumragh 2-10

Naomh Brid 4-7 Na Doiri Oga 6-10

Kildress 4-7 Owen Roes 4-7

Gr 3

Aghaloo 3-17 Rock 0-17

Castlederg 3-14 Drumquin 0-14

Killeeshil 9-18 Moy 2-3

Moortown 1-10 Edendork 3-12

Strabane 3-12 Tattyreagh 2-9

Gr 4

Brackaville 3-20 Aghyaran 3-11

Stewartstown 3-7 Gortin 4-14

Urney 8-14 Clogher 3-5

Dev League

Castlederg 2-9 Cappagh 9-9

Cookstown 8-13 Errigal Ciaran 5-10

Dungannon 3-12 Ardboe 1-6

Omagh 9-14 An Charraig Mhor 3-9

Under-14 Gr 1 Championship Final

Omagh 1-12 Cookstown 1-17

Under-16 Hurling Championship Finals

Gr1: Omagh 4-13 Naomh Colmcille 1-11

Gr 2: Eire Ogs 7-12 Tulach Og 0-4

LADIES FIXTURES

THURSDAY JULY 3RD

ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm

Omagh vs Cookstown

Coalisland vs Moortown

Killeeshil vs Trillick

An Charraig Mhor vs St Macartans

ACL Division 2 at 7.30pm

Beragh vs Badoney

Fintona vs Aghyaran

Loughmacrory vs Edendork

Moy vs Clonoe

ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm

Aghaloo vs Strabane

Castlederg vs Clann na nGael

Drumragh vs Sperrin Og

Stewartstown vs Donaghmore

Tattyreagh vs Glenelly

ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm

Drumquin vs Derrylaughan

Urney vs Naomh Eoghan

Galbally vs Owen Roes

FRIDAY JULY 4TH

Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm

Edendork vs Eglish

Eire Ogs vs Omagh

Naomh Brid vs Naomh Tresa

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm

Killeeshil vs Errigal Ciaran

SATURDAY JULY 5TH

Camogie- Premier Junior Championship

At Ballyforan, 2pm

Roscommon vs Tyrone

MONDAY JULY 7TH

ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm

Pomeroy vs Stewartstown

Camogie- Senior Leagues at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Eglish

Naomh Tresa vs Derrylaughan

Edendork vs Markievicz

Fr Shields vs Omagh

TUESDAY JULY 8TH

Under-16 League at 7.15pm

Gr 2

Clonoe vs Edendork

Drumquin vs Cookstown

Dungannon vs Aghaloo

St Macartans vs Ardboe

Gr 3

Aghyaran vs Galbally

Drumragh vs Loughmacrory

Moy vs Fintona

Strabane vs Coalisland

Gr 4

Beragh vs Glenelly

Badoney vs Pomeroy

Castlederg vs Moortown

Owen Roes vs Sperrin Og

Naomh Eoghan vs Tattyreagh

Derrylaughan vs Urney

Killyman vs Rock

LADIES RESULTS

All-Ireland Inter C’ship Quarter-Final

Tyrone 2-20 Fermanagh 2-15 (aet)

ACL Division 1

Errigal Ciaran 1-23 Cappagh 4-8

Minor Championship

Gr 1 Final

Omagh 6-20 Donaghmore 4-10

Gr 4 Semi-Finals

Aghyaran 8-14 Urney 0-4

Naomh Eoghan 3-7 Castlederg 3-4

Minor League

Gr 3 Final

Galbally 4-3 Drumragh 5-10

Under-14 League

Gr 2 Platinum Final

Dungannon 6-7 Cookstown 1-10

Dev League Platinum Final

Errigal Ciaran 5-10 Dromore 6-10

Camogie- Premier Junior Championship

Tyrone 2-11 Laois 2-19

Camogie-Minor League

Eglish 3-8 Eire Ogs 5-12

Related posts:

Ardboe aim to build on decent league start Cumann na mBunscoil Finals Day at Garvaghey ACL Div 2 round-up: Rock get off the mark at the Fianna

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn