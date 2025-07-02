GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 2ND
Minor League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Trillick vs Cookstown
Gr 2
Strabane vs Killeeshil
Gr 3
Gortin vs Tattyreagh
Naomh Brid vs Brackaville
Naomh Eoghan vs Castlederg
Rock vs Moortown
Owen Roes vs Glenelly
Urney vs Drumquin
Dev League
Dromore vs Cookstown
THURSDAY JULY 3RD
ACL Division 1 at 8pm
Dungannon vs Pomeroy
FRIDAY JULY 4TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Derrylaughan vs Edendork
Errigal Ciaran vs An Charraig Mhor
Galbally vs Dromore
Gortin vs Ardboe
Killyclogher vs Donaghmore
Moortown vs Loughmacrory
ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Beragh vs Aghyaran
Drumquin vs Fintona
Greencastle vs Aghaloo
Rock vs Naomh Eoghan
Moy vs Eglish
Owen Roes vs Kildress
ACL Division 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Augher vs Glenelly
Eskra vs Castlederg
Strabane vs Cookstown
Drumragh vs Clogher
ACL Division 3B at 8pm
Derrytresk vs Errigal Ciaran III
Omagh III vs Clann na nGael
Brocagh vs Killyman
Brackaville vs Tattyreagh
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Slaughtneil
Craobh Rua vs Naomh Columcille
SATURDAY JULY 5TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.15pm (Res) & 7.45pm (Sen)
Trillick vs Omagh
ACL Div 3B at 3.30 (Res) & 5pm (Sen)
Urney vs Donaghmore III
Brian McLernon U15 Cup at 12 noon
Derry vs Tyrone
SUNDAY JULY 6TH
All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
At Newbridge, 1.30pm
Tyrone vs Kerry
MONDAY JULY 7TH
ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Aghyaran vs Moy
Clonoe vs Killeeshil
Minor Gr 3 League at 7.30pm
Pomeroy vs Stewartstown
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
An Ghleanna vs Cappagh
Tulach Og vs Duiche Neill
Eire Ogs vs Eoghan Ruadh
Omagh vs Naomh Columcille
Lisbellaw vs Fintona
RESULTS
All-Ireland Senior C’ship Quarter-Final
Tyrone 0-23 Dublin 0-16
ACL Div 1 (Res in Brackets)
Ardboe 1-21 (1-16) Errigal Ciaran 3-14 (1-14)
Edendork 3-11 Dromore 1-12
Dungannon 1-20 (3-8) An Charraig Mhor 2-16 (3-6)
Loughmacrory 3-15 (1-8) Killyclogher 3-6 (2-10)
Pomeroy 0-6 (1-8) Trillick 1-21 (3-16)
Gortin 1-20 (1-4) Derrylaughan 2-13 (0-9)
Omagh 0-11 (1-13) Galbally 4-9 (1-11)
Moortown 0-17 (1-8) Donaghmore 1-14 (1-18)
ACL Div 2 (Res in Brackets)
Aghaloo 3-11 Stewartstown 3-8
Coalisland 1-11 Rock 1-14
Eglish 2-21 (2-14) Owen Roes 2-11 (0-6)
Fintona 0-15 (1-10) Moy 3-18 (4-13)
Kildress 0-10 (1-17) Clonoe 2-25 (0-15)
Killeeshil 1-13 (1-8) Drumquin 0-17 (0-10)
Naomh Eoghan 2-12 Beragh 0-17
ACL Div 3A (Res in Brackets)
Castlederg 1-8 Drumragh 6-11
Clogher 3-18 Augher 1-9
Cookstown 4-19 (5-11) Eskra 0-14 (3-11)
Strabane 0-20 Glenelly 3-4
ACL Div 3B (Res in Brackets)
Brocagh 0-19 Derrytresk 1-19
Donaghmore III 1-12 (5-9) Brackaville 1-19 (2-10)
Killyman 1-12 Clann na nGael 0-11
Tattyreagh 2-21 Errigal Ciaran III 3-10
Minor League
Gr 2
Cappagh 1-12 Loughmacrory 0-10
Coalisland 1-12 Drumragh 1-11
Greencastle 1-10 Omagh 5-18
Kildress 4-12 Strabane 3-8
Killeeshil 0-7 Dungannon 2-8
Pomeroy 0-9 Beragh 4-17
Na Doiri Oga 1-14 Galbally 2-10
Gr 3
Brackaville 6-17 Aghaloo 1-11
Gortin 4-10 Castlederg 2-17
Castlederg 1-14 Owen Roes 1-22
Drumquin 4-15 Naomh Eoghan 0-6
Gortin 3-13 Urney 0-12
Naomh Brid 13-9 Rock 3-21
Stewartstown 6-23 Moortown 0-5
Tattyreagh 10-12 Glenelly 0-7
Gr 4
Clogher 2-10 Omagh 1-14
Fintona 7-13 Augher 4-18
Under-16 League
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 2-12 Loughmacrory 2-13
Beragh 2-11 Dromore 1-16
Cappagh 0-16 Cookstown 3-11
Clonoe 6-9 Eglish 1-9
Gr 2
Errigal Ciaran 1-14 Donaghmore 2-14
Fintona 2-8 Drumragh 2-10
Naomh Brid 4-7 Na Doiri Oga 6-10
Kildress 4-7 Owen Roes 4-7
Gr 3
Aghaloo 3-17 Rock 0-17
Castlederg 3-14 Drumquin 0-14
Killeeshil 9-18 Moy 2-3
Moortown 1-10 Edendork 3-12
Strabane 3-12 Tattyreagh 2-9
Gr 4
Brackaville 3-20 Aghyaran 3-11
Stewartstown 3-7 Gortin 4-14
Urney 8-14 Clogher 3-5
Dev League
Castlederg 2-9 Cappagh 9-9
Cookstown 8-13 Errigal Ciaran 5-10
Dungannon 3-12 Ardboe 1-6
Omagh 9-14 An Charraig Mhor 3-9
Under-14 Gr 1 Championship Final
Omagh 1-12 Cookstown 1-17
Under-16 Hurling Championship Finals
Gr1: Omagh 4-13 Naomh Colmcille 1-11
Gr 2: Eire Ogs 7-12 Tulach Og 0-4
LADIES FIXTURES
THURSDAY JULY 3RD
ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm
Omagh vs Cookstown
Coalisland vs Moortown
Killeeshil vs Trillick
An Charraig Mhor vs St Macartans
ACL Division 2 at 7.30pm
Beragh vs Badoney
Fintona vs Aghyaran
Loughmacrory vs Edendork
Moy vs Clonoe
ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm
Aghaloo vs Strabane
Castlederg vs Clann na nGael
Drumragh vs Sperrin Og
Stewartstown vs Donaghmore
Tattyreagh vs Glenelly
ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm
Drumquin vs Derrylaughan
Urney vs Naomh Eoghan
Galbally vs Owen Roes
FRIDAY JULY 4TH
Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm
Edendork vs Eglish
Eire Ogs vs Omagh
Naomh Brid vs Naomh Tresa
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm
Killeeshil vs Errigal Ciaran
SATURDAY JULY 5TH
Camogie- Premier Junior Championship
At Ballyforan, 2pm
Roscommon vs Tyrone
MONDAY JULY 7TH
ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm
Pomeroy vs Stewartstown
Camogie- Senior Leagues at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Eglish
Naomh Tresa vs Derrylaughan
Edendork vs Markievicz
Fr Shields vs Omagh
TUESDAY JULY 8TH
Under-16 League at 7.15pm
Gr 2
Clonoe vs Edendork
Drumquin vs Cookstown
Dungannon vs Aghaloo
St Macartans vs Ardboe
Gr 3
Aghyaran vs Galbally
Drumragh vs Loughmacrory
Moy vs Fintona
Strabane vs Coalisland
Gr 4
Beragh vs Glenelly
Badoney vs Pomeroy
Castlederg vs Moortown
Owen Roes vs Sperrin Og
Naomh Eoghan vs Tattyreagh
Derrylaughan vs Urney
Killyman vs Rock
LADIES RESULTS
All-Ireland Inter C’ship Quarter-Final
Tyrone 2-20 Fermanagh 2-15 (aet)
ACL Division 1
Errigal Ciaran 1-23 Cappagh 4-8
Minor Championship
Gr 1 Final
Omagh 6-20 Donaghmore 4-10
Gr 4 Semi-Finals
Aghyaran 8-14 Urney 0-4
Naomh Eoghan 3-7 Castlederg 3-4
Minor League
Gr 3 Final
Galbally 4-3 Drumragh 5-10
Under-14 League
Gr 2 Platinum Final
Dungannon 6-7 Cookstown 1-10
Dev League Platinum Final
Errigal Ciaran 5-10 Dromore 6-10
Camogie- Premier Junior Championship
Tyrone 2-11 Laois 2-19
Camogie-Minor League
Eglish 3-8 Eire Ogs 5-12
