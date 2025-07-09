GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 9TH
Minor League Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Ardboe vs An Charraig Mhor
Cookstown vs Dromore
Donaghmore vs Fintona
Errigal Ciaran vs Clonoe
Gr 2
Cappagh vs Galbally
Drumragh vs Na Doiri Oga
Omagh vs Coalisland
Loughmacrory vs Beragh
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Rock
Edendork vs Owen Roes
Eskra vs Dungannon
THURSDAY JULY 10TH
ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm
Donaghmore vs Loughmacrory
ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Naomh Eoghan vs Greencastle
Senior Res Championship at 7.30pm
Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe
An Charraig Mhor vs Moortown
FRIDAY JULY 11TH
ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Killeeshil vs Beragh
Fintona vs Rock
Stewartstown vs Clonoe
Owen Roes vs Aghaloo
ACL Division 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Clogher vs Strabane
Cookstown vs Drumragh
Glenelly vs Eskra
Castlederg vs Augher (Sen only at 7.30)
ACL Division 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Killyman vs Urney
Clann na nGael vs Derrytresk
Donaghmore III vs Omagh III (Sen only at 7.30)
Errigal Ciaran III vs Brackaville (Sen only at 7.30)
Tattyreagh vs Brocagh
Senior Res Championship at 7.45pm
Dungannon vs Trillick
Dromore vs Edendork
Omagh vs Derrylaughan
SATURDAY JULY 12TH
All-Ireland Senior C’ship Semi-Final
At Croke Park, 5pm
Kerry vs Tyrone
SUNDAY JULY 13TH
Senior Res Championship at 3.15pm
Gortin vs Pomeroy
Galbally vs Donaghmore
Intermediate Res Championship at 3.15pm
Aghaloo vs Fintona
Beragh vs Drumquin
Moy vs Aghyaran
Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress
Junior Res Championship at 3.15pm
Tattyreagh vs Brackaville
Derrytresk vs Donaghmore III
Under-16 League at 1pm
Gr 1
Beragh vs Ardboe
Cappagh vs Eglish
An Charraig Mhor vs Dromore
Clonoe vs Dungannon
Cookstown vs Loughmacrory
Gr 2
Coalisland vs Greencastle
Errigal Ciaran vs Na Doiri Oga
Naomh Brid vs Fintona
Pomeroy vs Drumragh
Omagh vs Trillick
Kildress vs Donaghmore
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Killeeshil
Edendork vs Moy
Rock vs Moortown
Tattyreagh vs Castlederg
Strabane vs Naomh Eoghan (12.30)
Gr 4
Gortin vs Clogher
Stewartstown vs Aghyaran
Urney vs Glenelly
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Ardboe
Castlederg vs Dromore
Omagh vs Galbally
An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh
Omagh vs Cookstown
Dungannon vs Errigal Ciaran
MONDAY JULY 14TH
ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Kildress vs Drumquin
Senior Res Championship at 7.30pm
Killyclogher vs Loughmacrory
Intermediate Res Championship at 7.30pm
Killeeshil vs Rock
Greencastle vs Clonoe
Stewartstown vs Owen Roes
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Cappagh vs Lisbellaw
Naomh Columcille vs Eire Ogs
Fintona vs Cumann Ui Neill
Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh
Cumann Duiche Neill vs An Ghleanna
TUESDAY JULY 15TH
Intermediate Res C’ship at 7.30pm
Eglish vs Coalisland
Minor Gr 4 League Final at 7.30pm
Fintona vs Omagh
RESULTS
All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 1-15
ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)
Derrylaughan 2-10 (1-14) Edendork 1-20 (2-5)
Dungannon 3-17 Pomeroy 0-11
Errigal Ciaran 0-19 (4-6) An Charraig Mhor 0-13 (3-10)
Galbally 2-14 (2-8) Dromore 1-12 (2-13)
Gortin 0-15 (0-8) Ardboe 0-19 (2-13)
Moortown 1-17 (2-8) Loughmacrory 3-12 (0-9)
Killyclogher 1-16 (2-12) Donaghmore 0-12 (2-16)
Trillick 1-21 (0-14) Omagh 1-19 (3-11)
ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)
Aghyaran 1-16 Moy 5-10
Beragh 3-16 (2-5) Aghyaran 3-4 (1-4)
Clonoe 0-24 (2-17) Killeeshil 0-12 (0-4)
Drumquin 1-14 (0-13) Fintona 2-8 (0-2)
Greencastle 1-14 Aghaloo 2-9
Moy 0-16 (1-10) Eglish 0-14 (2-12)
Rock 0-9 (4-11) Naomh Eoghan 0-10 (0-9)
Owen Roes 3-13 (1-6) Kildress 0-14 (2-18)
ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)
Augher 0-12 Glenelly 1-19
Drumragh 1-13 (5-7) Clogher 1-18 (0-9)
Eskra 1-21 (4-13) Castlederg 0-6 (2-10)
Strabane 0-9 Cookstown 1-18
ACL Division 3B (Res in Brackets)
Brackaville 3-12 (1-19) Tattyreagh 2-12 (0-7)
Brocagh 0-14 Killyman 3-13
Derrytresk 5-18 Errigal Ciaran III 0-7
Urney 4-18 Donaghmore III 4-9
Minor League
Gr 1
Trillick 3-8 Cookstown 2-12
Gr 2
Omagh 2-7 Coalisland 6-20
Strabane 3-13 Killeeshil 2-16
Gr 3
Gortin 2-12 Tattyreagh 3-7
Naomh Eoghan 3-13 Csatlederg 3-14
Rock 5-20 Moortown 2-7
Naomh Brid 8-14 Brackaville 6-13
Urney 1-9 Drumquin 1-13
Buncrana Cup (U16)
Down 3-22 Tyrone 3-13
Brian McLernon Cup (U15)
Derry 3-11 Tyrone 3-13
Under-18 Hurling League
Eire Ogs 0-7 Kvein Lynch 3-20
Under-14 Hurling League
Eire Ogs 3-9 Eoghan Ruadh 1-9
Eire Ogs 2-11 Slaughtneil 3-14
Craobh Rua 2-5 Naomh Columcille 5-17
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 9TH
Camogie-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Cumann Ui Neill vs Naomh Brid
Eire Ogs vs Naomh Tresa
Tattyreagh vs Eglish
An Ghleanna vs Derrylaughan
Omagh vs Edendork
THURSDAY JULY 10TH
ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm
Drumquin vs Galbally
Under-16 Gr 4 League at 7.15pm
Badoney vs Pomeroy
Derrylaughan vs Urney
FRIDAY JULY 11TH
Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm
Edendork vs Eire Ogs
Eglish vs Naomh Tresa
Fr Shields vs Naomh Brid
SUNDAY JULY 13TH
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Semi-Final
At Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm
Tyrone vs Westmeath
Under-16 League at 1am
Gr 1
Omagh vs Cappagh
Gr 2
Ardboe vs Errigal Ciaran
Aghaloo vs Drumquin
Cookstown vs St Macartans
Gr 3
Coalisland vs Fintona
Trillick vs Drumragh
Loughmacrory vs Galbally
Strabane vs Aghyaran
Gr 4
Castlederg vs Owen Roes
Glenelly vs Moortown
Pomeroy vs Naomh Eoghan
Sperrin Og vs Badoney
Tattyreagh vs Beragh
Gr 5
Clann na nGael vs Derrylaughan
Urney vs Killyman
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Division 1
An Charraig Mhor 1-12 St Macartans 1-10
Coalisland 2-9 Moortown 2-9
Omagh 6-17 Cookstown 1-1
Killeeshil 2-7 Trillick 3-15
ACL Division 2
Beragh 5-6 Badoney 3-9
Fintona 2-6 Aghyaran 5-15
Loughmacrory 1-17 Edendork 3-4
Moy 4-11 Clonoe 3-5
ACL Division 3
Aghaloo 2-10 Strabane 1-16
Castlederg 9-11 Clann na nGael 0-2
Drumragh 3-19 Sperrin Og 1-5
Pomeroy 1-10 Stewartstown 1-5
Tattyreagh 2-8 Glenelly 3-5
Stewartstown 1-3 Donaghmore 5-10
ACL Division 4
Drumquin 9-18 Derylaughan 3-2
Galbally 7-17 Owen Roes 1-4
Minor Gr 4 Championship Final
Aghyaran 3-9 Naomh Eoghan 0-6
Under-16 League
Gr 2
Drumquin 0-10 Cookstown 2-10
Dungannon 2-11 Aghaloo 0-6
Clonoe 7-16 Edendork 5-4
St Macartans 5-7 Ardboe 1-5
Killeeshil 2-6 Errigal Ciaran 8-13
Gr 3
Aghyaran 1-1 Galbally 11-20
Drumragh 5-13 Loughmacrory 4-2
Moy 5-11 Fintona 6-14
Strabane 5-10 Coalisland 9-8
Gr 4
Beragh 6-13 Glenelly 0-2
Castlederg 2-4 Moortown 9-20
Owen Roes 5-1 Sperrin Og 6-9
Naomh Eoghan 3-14 Tattyreagh 1-5
Camogie- Premier Junior C’ship
Roscommon 1-20 Tyrone 2-6
Camogie-Senior League
Naomh Tresa 1-6 Derrylaughan 3-9
Eire Ogs 0-11 Eglish 3-14
Camogie-Junior League
Fr Shields 2-5 Omagh 11-15
Edendork 3-18 Markievicz 4-7
Camogie- Minor League
Eire Ogs 1-11 Omagh 4-7
Edendork 1-12 Eglish 2-1
