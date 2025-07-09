BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA- Results & Fixtures

  9 July 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
WeAre Tyrone - 9 July 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 9TH

Minor League Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm

Gr 1

Ardboe vs An Charraig Mhor

Cookstown vs Dromore

Donaghmore vs Fintona

Errigal Ciaran vs Clonoe

Gr 2

Cappagh vs Galbally

Drumragh vs Na Doiri Oga

Omagh vs Coalisland

Loughmacrory vs Beragh

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Rock

Edendork vs Owen Roes

Eskra vs Dungannon

THURSDAY JULY 10TH

ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm

Donaghmore vs Loughmacrory

ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Naomh Eoghan vs Greencastle

Senior Res Championship at 7.30pm

Errigal Ciaran vs Ardboe

An Charraig Mhor vs Moortown

FRIDAY JULY 11TH

ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Killeeshil vs Beragh

Fintona vs Rock

Stewartstown vs Clonoe

Owen Roes vs Aghaloo

ACL Division 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Clogher vs Strabane

Cookstown vs Drumragh

Glenelly vs Eskra

Castlederg vs Augher (Sen only at 7.30)

ACL Division 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Killyman vs Urney

Clann na nGael vs Derrytresk

Donaghmore III vs Omagh III (Sen only at 7.30)

Errigal Ciaran III vs Brackaville (Sen only at 7.30)

Tattyreagh vs Brocagh

Senior Res Championship at 7.45pm

Dungannon vs Trillick

Dromore vs Edendork

Omagh vs Derrylaughan

SATURDAY JULY 12TH

All-Ireland Senior C’ship Semi-Final

At Croke Park, 5pm

Kerry vs Tyrone

SUNDAY JULY 13TH

Senior Res Championship at 3.15pm

Gortin vs Pomeroy

Galbally vs Donaghmore

Intermediate Res Championship at 3.15pm

Aghaloo vs Fintona

Beragh vs Drumquin

Moy vs Aghyaran

Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress

Junior Res Championship at 3.15pm

Tattyreagh vs Brackaville

Derrytresk vs Donaghmore III

Under-16 League at 1pm

Gr 1

Beragh vs Ardboe

Cappagh vs Eglish

An Charraig Mhor vs Dromore

Clonoe vs Dungannon

Cookstown vs Loughmacrory

Gr 2

Coalisland vs Greencastle

Errigal Ciaran vs Na Doiri Oga

Naomh Brid vs Fintona

Pomeroy vs Drumragh

Omagh vs Trillick

Kildress vs Donaghmore

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Killeeshil

Edendork vs Moy

Rock vs Moortown

Tattyreagh vs Castlederg

Strabane vs Naomh Eoghan (12.30)

Gr 4

Gortin vs Clogher

Stewartstown vs Aghyaran

Urney vs Glenelly

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Ardboe

Castlederg vs Dromore

Omagh vs Galbally

An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh

Omagh vs Cookstown

Dungannon vs Errigal Ciaran

MONDAY JULY 14TH

ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Kildress vs Drumquin

Senior Res Championship at 7.30pm

Killyclogher vs Loughmacrory

Intermediate Res Championship at 7.30pm

Killeeshil vs Rock

Greencastle vs Clonoe

Stewartstown vs Owen Roes

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Cappagh vs Lisbellaw

Naomh Columcille vs Eire Ogs

Fintona vs Cumann Ui Neill

Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh

Cumann Duiche Neill vs An Ghleanna

TUESDAY JULY 15TH

Intermediate Res C’ship at 7.30pm

Eglish vs Coalisland

Minor Gr 4 League Final at 7.30pm

Fintona vs Omagh

RESULTS

All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 1-15

ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)

Derrylaughan 2-10 (1-14) Edendork 1-20 (2-5)

Dungannon 3-17 Pomeroy 0-11

Errigal Ciaran 0-19 (4-6) An Charraig Mhor 0-13 (3-10)

Galbally 2-14 (2-8) Dromore 1-12 (2-13)

Gortin 0-15 (0-8) Ardboe 0-19 (2-13)

Moortown 1-17 (2-8) Loughmacrory 3-12 (0-9)

Killyclogher 1-16 (2-12) Donaghmore 0-12 (2-16)

Trillick 1-21 (0-14) Omagh 1-19 (3-11)

ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)

Aghyaran 1-16 Moy 5-10

Beragh 3-16 (2-5) Aghyaran 3-4 (1-4)

Clonoe 0-24 (2-17) Killeeshil 0-12 (0-4)

Drumquin 1-14 (0-13) Fintona 2-8 (0-2)

Greencastle 1-14 Aghaloo 2-9

Moy 0-16 (1-10) Eglish 0-14 (2-12)

Rock 0-9 (4-11) Naomh Eoghan 0-10 (0-9)

Owen Roes 3-13 (1-6) Kildress 0-14 (2-18)

ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)

Augher 0-12 Glenelly 1-19

Drumragh 1-13 (5-7) Clogher 1-18 (0-9)

Eskra 1-21 (4-13) Castlederg 0-6 (2-10)

Strabane 0-9 Cookstown 1-18

ACL Division 3B (Res in Brackets)

Brackaville 3-12 (1-19) Tattyreagh 2-12 (0-7)

Brocagh 0-14 Killyman 3-13

Derrytresk 5-18 Errigal Ciaran III 0-7

Urney 4-18 Donaghmore III 4-9

Minor League

Gr 1

Trillick 3-8 Cookstown 2-12

Gr 2

Omagh 2-7 Coalisland 6-20

Strabane 3-13 Killeeshil 2-16

Gr 3

Gortin 2-12 Tattyreagh 3-7

Naomh Eoghan 3-13 Csatlederg 3-14

Rock 5-20 Moortown 2-7

Naomh Brid 8-14 Brackaville 6-13

Urney 1-9 Drumquin 1-13

Buncrana Cup (U16)

Down 3-22 Tyrone 3-13

Brian McLernon Cup (U15)

Derry 3-11 Tyrone 3-13

Under-18 Hurling League

Eire Ogs 0-7 Kvein Lynch 3-20

Under-14 Hurling League

Eire Ogs 3-9 Eoghan Ruadh 1-9

Eire Ogs 2-11 Slaughtneil 3-14

Craobh Rua 2-5 Naomh Columcille 5-17

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 9TH

Camogie-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Cumann Ui Neill vs Naomh Brid

Eire Ogs vs Naomh Tresa

Tattyreagh vs Eglish

An Ghleanna vs Derrylaughan

Omagh vs Edendork

THURSDAY JULY 10TH

ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm

Drumquin vs Galbally

Under-16 Gr 4 League at 7.15pm

Badoney vs Pomeroy

Derrylaughan vs Urney

FRIDAY JULY 11TH

Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm

Edendork vs Eire Ogs

Eglish vs Naomh Tresa

Fr Shields vs Naomh Brid

SUNDAY JULY 13TH

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Semi-Final

At Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

Tyrone vs Westmeath

Under-16 League at 1am

Gr 1

Omagh vs Cappagh

Gr 2

Ardboe vs Errigal Ciaran

Aghaloo vs Drumquin

Cookstown vs St Macartans

Gr 3

Coalisland vs Fintona

Trillick vs Drumragh

Loughmacrory vs Galbally

Strabane vs Aghyaran

Gr 4

Castlederg vs Owen Roes

Glenelly vs Moortown

Pomeroy vs Naomh Eoghan

Sperrin Og vs Badoney

Tattyreagh vs Beragh

Gr 5

Clann na nGael vs Derrylaughan

Urney vs Killyman

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Division 1

An Charraig Mhor 1-12 St Macartans 1-10

Coalisland 2-9 Moortown 2-9

Omagh 6-17 Cookstown 1-1

Killeeshil 2-7 Trillick 3-15

ACL Division 2

Beragh 5-6 Badoney 3-9

Fintona 2-6 Aghyaran 5-15

Loughmacrory 1-17 Edendork 3-4

Moy 4-11 Clonoe 3-5

ACL Division 3

Aghaloo 2-10 Strabane 1-16

Castlederg 9-11 Clann na nGael 0-2

Drumragh 3-19 Sperrin Og 1-5

Pomeroy 1-10 Stewartstown 1-5

Tattyreagh 2-8 Glenelly 3-5

Stewartstown 1-3 Donaghmore 5-10

ACL Division 4

Drumquin 9-18 Derylaughan 3-2

Galbally 7-17 Owen Roes 1-4

Minor Gr 4 Championship Final

Aghyaran 3-9 Naomh Eoghan 0-6

Under-16 League

Gr 2

Drumquin 0-10 Cookstown 2-10

Dungannon 2-11 Aghaloo 0-6

Clonoe 7-16 Edendork 5-4

St Macartans 5-7 Ardboe 1-5

Killeeshil 2-6 Errigal Ciaran 8-13

Gr 3

Aghyaran 1-1 Galbally 11-20

Drumragh 5-13 Loughmacrory 4-2

Moy 5-11 Fintona 6-14

Strabane 5-10 Coalisland 9-8

Gr 4

Beragh 6-13 Glenelly 0-2

Castlederg 2-4 Moortown 9-20

Owen Roes 5-1 Sperrin Og 6-9

Naomh Eoghan 3-14 Tattyreagh 1-5

Camogie- Premier Junior C’ship

Roscommon 1-20 Tyrone 2-6

Camogie-Senior League

Naomh Tresa 1-6 Derrylaughan 3-9

Eire Ogs 0-11 Eglish 3-14

Camogie-Junior League

Fr Shields 2-5 Omagh 11-15

Edendork 3-18 Markievicz 4-7

Camogie- Minor League

Eire Ogs 1-11 Omagh 4-7

Edendork 1-12 Eglish 2-1

Sigersons are squeezed out by the Eire Ogs Minor star McAnespie gaining inspiration from his famous brother O’Rourke offers no excuses for limp Tyrone showing

