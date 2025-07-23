BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 23 July 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
23 July 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 23RD

Minor Championship at 7.30pm

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore

Fintona vs Ardboe

Moy vs Eglish

Trillick vs Errigal Ciaran

Gr 2

Coalisland vs Pomeroy

Galbally vs Omagh

Killeeshil vs Dungannon

Na Doiri Oga vs Kildress

Strabane vs Cappagh

Gr 3

Edendork vs Urney

Eskra vs Drumquin

Glenelly vs Stewartstown

Gortin vs Castlederg

Naomh Brid vs Aghaloo

Rock vs Brackaville

Tattyreagh vs Moortown

Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Augher

Omagh vs Clogher

THURSDAY JULY 24TH

ACL Division 3B at 7.30pm

Clann na nGael vs Donaghmore III

FRIDAY JULY 25TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Ardboe vs An Charraig Mhor

Derrylaughan vs Trillick

Dromore vs Moortown

Dungannon vs Killyclogher

Galbally vs Pomeroy

Gortin vs Edendork

Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore

Loughmacrory vs Omagh

ACL Division 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Aghyaran vs Rock

Kildress vs Aghaloo

Fintona vs Eglish

Killeeshil vs Coalisland

Greencastle vs Moy

Owen Roes vs Clonoe

Naomh Eoghan vs Drumquin

Stewartstown vs Beragh

ACL Division 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Augher vs Strabane

Castlederg vs Cookstown

Eskra vs Drumragh

Glenelly vs Clogher

ACL Division 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Brocagh vs Urney

Killyman vs Brackaville (7.30)

Tattyreagh vs Derrytresk

SATURDAY JULY 26TH

ACL Division 3B at 5pm

Errigal Ciaran III vs Omagh III

Under-16 Dev League at 11am

Omagh vs Beragh

Brian McLernon U15 Cup at 10.30am

Tyrone vs Down

Buncrana U16 Cup at 12 noon

Donegal vs Tyrone

MONDAY JULY 28TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Moortown vs Pomeroy

ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Stewartstown vs Coalisland

Senior Reserve Championship Semi-Finals at 7.30pm

Ardboe vs Omagh

Donaghmore vs Killyclogher

Junior Reserve Championship Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm

Eskra vs Strabane

Urney vs Cookstown

Derrytresk vs Clogher

Drumragh vs Tattyreagh

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Naomh Columcille vs Omagh

An Gheanna vs Cappagh

Benburb vs Fintona

WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH

ACL Division 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Clann na nGael vs Tattyeagh

Derrytresk vs Brackaville

Donaghmore III vs Killyman

Urney vs Errigal Ciaran III (7.30)

Omagh III vs Brocagh (7.30)

Minor Championship Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm

Gr 1

Clonoe vs Cookstown

Gr 4

Castlederg vs Fintona

RESULTS

ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)

An Charraig Mhor 2-12 Edendork 1-18

Donaghmore 2-18 (0-15) Dromore 2-10 (2-11)

Galbally 0-20 Ardboe 2-13

Loughmacrory 0-22 (0-14) Dungannon 1-14 (1-8)

Killyclogher 2-14 (3-18) Derrylaughan 3-18 (1-12)

Omagh 0-17 (3-15) Errigal Ciaran 1-17 (0-12)

Trillick 2-24 (0-11) Gortin 0-8 (2-4)

ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)

Aghaloo 2-17 (2-7) Naomh Eoghan 1-15 (0-9)

Beragh 2-11 (1-8) Eglish 2-17 (2-11)

Coalisland 3-21 (5-17) Fintona 1-8 (0-8)

Clonoe 2-19 (4-21) Aghyaran 0-7 (0-4)

Drumquin 1-21 (6-8) Stewartstown 2-14 (1-9)

Greencastle 1-18 (1-13) Owen Roes 1-18 (0-11)

Moy 0-16 Killeeshil 0-11

Rock 1-19 (1-9) Kildress 3-17 (0-18)

ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)

Augher 1-7 Cookstown 5-23

Drumragh 3-8 Glenelly 0-17

Eskra 3-10 (2-8) Clogher 3-16 (1-11)

Strabane 1-23 Castlederg 1-10

ACL Division 3B

Brackaville 1-18 Clann na nGael 1-12

Brocagh 1-24 Errigal Ciaran III 2-6

Donaghmore III 1-4 Derytresk 4-25

Urney 2-8 (2-12) Tattyreagh 1-17 (6-10)

Senior Reserve Championship Q-Finals

Ardboe 1-13 Dromore 0-15

Killyclogher 1-16 Trillick 0-16

Omagh 2-13 An Charraig Mhor 2-9

Pomeroy 1-5 Donaghmore 3-18

Intermediate Reserve Championship

Coalisland 5-18 Drumquin 1-8

Clonoe 8-17 Rock 1-9

Fintona 2-9 Naomh Eoghan 2-19

Stewartstown 1-17 Moy 0-11

Junior Reserve Championship

Augher 1-11 Eskra 1-16

Castlederg 0-12 Strabane 0-18

Clann na nGael 1-7 Urney 0-12

Drumragh 1-12 Glenelly 1-7

Minor League Semi-Finals

Gr 1

Cookstown 0-22 Fintona 3-14

Errigal Ciaran 1-12 An Charraig Mhor 3-15

Gr 2

Cappagh 6-17 Na Doiri Oga 2-10

Omagh 2-8 Loughmacrory 3-13

Gr 3

Castlederg 6-11 Owen Roes 3-4

Gortin 3-12 Drumquin 0-7

Under-16 League

Gr 1

Ardboe 6-17 Clonoe 3-11

Dromore 0-1 Cappagh 2-14

Dungannon 4-12 An Charraig Mhor 3-8

Eglish 1-9 Cookstown 7-9

Clonoe 5-14 Dungannon 5-14

Galbally 9-13 Beragh 0-11

Gr 2

Drumragh 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 1-13

Donaghmore 1-9 Omagh 2-13

Greencastle 9-15 Kildress 5-11

Fintona 7-18 Pomeroy 2-4

Na Doiri Oga 4-14 Coalisland 2-11

Trillick 7-17 Owen Roes 3-8

Gr 3

Castlederg 1-18 Strabane 1-15

Eskra 10-12 Tattyreagh 5-10

Killeeshil 8-18 Edendork 4-6

Loughmacrory 5-4 Galbally 0-9

Moortown 0-7 Aghaloo 7-18

Moy 9-12 Rock 2-10

Naomh Eoghan 1-5 Drumquin 2-8

Gr 4

Aghyaran 4-7 Gortin 4-14

Brackaville 2-9 Urney 3-12

Glenelly 5-8 Stewartstown 8-6

Dev League

Ardboe 6-18 Cookstown 6-9

Cappagh 11-8 Beragh 4-5

Dromore 3-8 Omagh 3-8

Errigal Ciaran 2-7 Omagh 3-9

Hurling- Under-14 League

Eire Ogs 2-8 Omagh 1-14

Fintona 3-0 An Ghleanna 6-11

Cappagh 4-5 Benburb 17-16

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 23RD

Camogie- Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Tattyreagh

Benburb vs An Gheanna

Derrylaughan vs Edendork

Omagh vs Naomh Tresa

Eglish vs Fr Shields

THURSDAY JULY 24TH

ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm

Naomh Eoghan vs Galbally

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 7.15pm

Killeeshil vs Clonoe

FRIDAY JULY 25TH

Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Fr Shields

Naomh Brid vs Eglish

SUNDAY JULY 27TH

ACL Division 1 at 1pm

St Macartans vs Coalisland

ACL Division 3 at 6.30pm

Clann na nGael vs Tattyreagh

Glenelly vs Aghaloo

Rock vs Donaghmore

Strabane vs Stewartstown

ACL Division 4 at 6.30pm

Galbally vs Drumquin

Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan

MONDAY JULY 28TH

Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm

Derrylaughan vs Eglish

Naomh Tresa Naomh Brid

Camogie-Junior League at 7.30pm

Fr Shields vs Markievicz

TUESDAY JULY 29TH

Under-16 League at 7.15pm

Gr 1

Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor

Donaghmore vs Kildress

Gr 2

Edendork vs St Macartans

Gr 3

Strabane vs Loughmacrory

Gr 4

Moortown vs Owen Roes

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Division 1

Dungannon 5-17 An Charraig Mhor 2-16

St Macartans 3-13 Killeeshil 1-5

Errigal Ciaran 3-10 Coalisland 1-3

Omagh 3-5 Moortown 1-8

Cappagh 5-13 Cookstown 0-11

ACL Division 2

Aghyaran 7-7 Moy 3-9

Badoney 6-13 Ardboe 3-9

Clonoe 5-10 Beragh 1-7

Edendork 2-12 Fintona 0-10

Kildress 2-8 Dromore 0-6

ACL Division 3

Castlederg 7-14 Pomeroy 1-4

Clann na nGael 1-6 Sperrin Og 1-10

Donaghmore 3-9 Drumragh 2-17

Glenelly 6-13 Stewartstown 4-5

Donaghmore 7-14 Tattyreagh 3-7

Pomeroy 0-9 Strabane 3-18

Strabane 4-14 Rock 1-7

Tattyreagh 1-6 Aghaloo 0-8

ACL Division 4

Aghaloo 2-17 Clann na nGael 4-3

Derrylaughan 0-1 Galbally 7-20

Drumquin 3-11 Owen Roes 3-6

Naomh Eoghan 4-7 Drumquin 4-12

Under-16 League

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 5-17 Cappagh 0-9

Dromore 2-4 Kildress 2-12

Omagh 2-5 Donaghmore 6-14

Gr 2

Dungannon 3-8 Clonoe 5-18

Edendork 7-14 Dungannon 5-9

Errigal Ciaran 2-6 Cookstown 1-15

Killeeshil 11-12 Ardboe 2-8

Edendork 5-12 Drumquin 4-5

St Macartans 3-12 Aghaloo 1-9

Gr 3

Coalisland 2-7 Moy 4-9

Fintona 12-17 Aghyaran 3-3

Galbally 1-11 Trillick 2-8

Loughmacrory 5-4 Galbally 0-9

Gr 4

Badoney 0-7 Castlederg 1-8

Beragh 7-5 Pomeroy 3-8

Glenelly 2-5 Tattyreagh 2-14

Naomh Eoghan 7-7 Sperrin Og 12-7

Gr 5

Derrylaughan 2-5 Killyman 2-12

Urney 2-4 Clann na nGael 7-7

Camogie-Senior League

Eglish 1-15 Naomh Tresa 1-11

Naomh Brid 2-8 Eire Ogs 0-8

Camogie-Junior League

Markievicz 6-7 Omagh 4-7

First half display is key for Drumragh Two fresh additions to Tyrone senior intercounty set-up ACL Div 1 round-up: Howe hits late Killyclogher winner

