GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 23RD
Minor Championship at 7.30pm
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore
Fintona vs Ardboe
Moy vs Eglish
Trillick vs Errigal Ciaran
Gr 2
Coalisland vs Pomeroy
Galbally vs Omagh
Killeeshil vs Dungannon
Na Doiri Oga vs Kildress
Strabane vs Cappagh
Gr 3
Edendork vs Urney
Eskra vs Drumquin
Glenelly vs Stewartstown
Gortin vs Castlederg
Naomh Brid vs Aghaloo
Rock vs Brackaville
Tattyreagh vs Moortown
Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Augher
Omagh vs Clogher
THURSDAY JULY 24TH
ACL Division 3B at 7.30pm
Clann na nGael vs Donaghmore III
FRIDAY JULY 25TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Ardboe vs An Charraig Mhor
Derrylaughan vs Trillick
Dromore vs Moortown
Dungannon vs Killyclogher
Galbally vs Pomeroy
Gortin vs Edendork
Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore
Loughmacrory vs Omagh
ACL Division 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Aghyaran vs Rock
Kildress vs Aghaloo
Fintona vs Eglish
Killeeshil vs Coalisland
Greencastle vs Moy
Owen Roes vs Clonoe
Naomh Eoghan vs Drumquin
Stewartstown vs Beragh
ACL Division 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Augher vs Strabane
Castlederg vs Cookstown
Eskra vs Drumragh
Glenelly vs Clogher
ACL Division 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Brocagh vs Urney
Killyman vs Brackaville (7.30)
Tattyreagh vs Derrytresk
SATURDAY JULY 26TH
ACL Division 3B at 5pm
Errigal Ciaran III vs Omagh III
Under-16 Dev League at 11am
Omagh vs Beragh
Brian McLernon U15 Cup at 10.30am
Tyrone vs Down
Buncrana U16 Cup at 12 noon
Donegal vs Tyrone
MONDAY JULY 28TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Moortown vs Pomeroy
ACL Division 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Stewartstown vs Coalisland
Senior Reserve Championship Semi-Finals at 7.30pm
Ardboe vs Omagh
Donaghmore vs Killyclogher
Junior Reserve Championship Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm
Eskra vs Strabane
Urney vs Cookstown
Derrytresk vs Clogher
Drumragh vs Tattyreagh
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Naomh Columcille vs Omagh
An Gheanna vs Cappagh
Benburb vs Fintona
WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH
ACL Division 3B at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Clann na nGael vs Tattyeagh
Derrytresk vs Brackaville
Donaghmore III vs Killyman
Urney vs Errigal Ciaran III (7.30)
Omagh III vs Brocagh (7.30)
Minor Championship Quarter-Finals at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Clonoe vs Cookstown
Gr 4
Castlederg vs Fintona
RESULTS
ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)
An Charraig Mhor 2-12 Edendork 1-18
Donaghmore 2-18 (0-15) Dromore 2-10 (2-11)
Galbally 0-20 Ardboe 2-13
Loughmacrory 0-22 (0-14) Dungannon 1-14 (1-8)
Killyclogher 2-14 (3-18) Derrylaughan 3-18 (1-12)
Omagh 0-17 (3-15) Errigal Ciaran 1-17 (0-12)
Trillick 2-24 (0-11) Gortin 0-8 (2-4)
ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)
Aghaloo 2-17 (2-7) Naomh Eoghan 1-15 (0-9)
Beragh 2-11 (1-8) Eglish 2-17 (2-11)
Coalisland 3-21 (5-17) Fintona 1-8 (0-8)
Clonoe 2-19 (4-21) Aghyaran 0-7 (0-4)
Drumquin 1-21 (6-8) Stewartstown 2-14 (1-9)
Greencastle 1-18 (1-13) Owen Roes 1-18 (0-11)
Moy 0-16 Killeeshil 0-11
Rock 1-19 (1-9) Kildress 3-17 (0-18)
ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)
Augher 1-7 Cookstown 5-23
Drumragh 3-8 Glenelly 0-17
Eskra 3-10 (2-8) Clogher 3-16 (1-11)
Strabane 1-23 Castlederg 1-10
ACL Division 3B
Brackaville 1-18 Clann na nGael 1-12
Brocagh 1-24 Errigal Ciaran III 2-6
Donaghmore III 1-4 Derytresk 4-25
Urney 2-8 (2-12) Tattyreagh 1-17 (6-10)
Senior Reserve Championship Q-Finals
Ardboe 1-13 Dromore 0-15
Killyclogher 1-16 Trillick 0-16
Omagh 2-13 An Charraig Mhor 2-9
Pomeroy 1-5 Donaghmore 3-18
Intermediate Reserve Championship
Coalisland 5-18 Drumquin 1-8
Clonoe 8-17 Rock 1-9
Fintona 2-9 Naomh Eoghan 2-19
Stewartstown 1-17 Moy 0-11
Junior Reserve Championship
Augher 1-11 Eskra 1-16
Castlederg 0-12 Strabane 0-18
Clann na nGael 1-7 Urney 0-12
Drumragh 1-12 Glenelly 1-7
Minor League Semi-Finals
Gr 1
Cookstown 0-22 Fintona 3-14
Errigal Ciaran 1-12 An Charraig Mhor 3-15
Gr 2
Cappagh 6-17 Na Doiri Oga 2-10
Omagh 2-8 Loughmacrory 3-13
Gr 3
Castlederg 6-11 Owen Roes 3-4
Gortin 3-12 Drumquin 0-7
Under-16 League
Gr 1
Ardboe 6-17 Clonoe 3-11
Dromore 0-1 Cappagh 2-14
Dungannon 4-12 An Charraig Mhor 3-8
Eglish 1-9 Cookstown 7-9
Clonoe 5-14 Dungannon 5-14
Galbally 9-13 Beragh 0-11
Gr 2
Drumragh 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 1-13
Donaghmore 1-9 Omagh 2-13
Greencastle 9-15 Kildress 5-11
Fintona 7-18 Pomeroy 2-4
Na Doiri Oga 4-14 Coalisland 2-11
Trillick 7-17 Owen Roes 3-8
Gr 3
Castlederg 1-18 Strabane 1-15
Eskra 10-12 Tattyreagh 5-10
Killeeshil 8-18 Edendork 4-6
Loughmacrory 5-4 Galbally 0-9
Moortown 0-7 Aghaloo 7-18
Moy 9-12 Rock 2-10
Naomh Eoghan 1-5 Drumquin 2-8
Gr 4
Aghyaran 4-7 Gortin 4-14
Brackaville 2-9 Urney 3-12
Glenelly 5-8 Stewartstown 8-6
Dev League
Ardboe 6-18 Cookstown 6-9
Cappagh 11-8 Beragh 4-5
Dromore 3-8 Omagh 3-8
Errigal Ciaran 2-7 Omagh 3-9
Hurling- Under-14 League
Eire Ogs 2-8 Omagh 1-14
Fintona 3-0 An Ghleanna 6-11
Cappagh 4-5 Benburb 17-16
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 23RD
Camogie- Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Tattyreagh
Benburb vs An Gheanna
Derrylaughan vs Edendork
Omagh vs Naomh Tresa
Eglish vs Fr Shields
THURSDAY JULY 24TH
ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm
Naomh Eoghan vs Galbally
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 7.15pm
Killeeshil vs Clonoe
FRIDAY JULY 25TH
Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Fr Shields
Naomh Brid vs Eglish
SUNDAY JULY 27TH
ACL Division 1 at 1pm
St Macartans vs Coalisland
ACL Division 3 at 6.30pm
Clann na nGael vs Tattyreagh
Glenelly vs Aghaloo
Rock vs Donaghmore
Strabane vs Stewartstown
ACL Division 4 at 6.30pm
Galbally vs Drumquin
Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan
MONDAY JULY 28TH
Camogie-Senior League at 7.30pm
Derrylaughan vs Eglish
Naomh Tresa Naomh Brid
Camogie-Junior League at 7.30pm
Fr Shields vs Markievicz
TUESDAY JULY 29TH
Under-16 League at 7.15pm
Gr 1
Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor
Donaghmore vs Kildress
Gr 2
Edendork vs St Macartans
Gr 3
Strabane vs Loughmacrory
Gr 4
Moortown vs Owen Roes
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Division 1
Dungannon 5-17 An Charraig Mhor 2-16
St Macartans 3-13 Killeeshil 1-5
Errigal Ciaran 3-10 Coalisland 1-3
Omagh 3-5 Moortown 1-8
Cappagh 5-13 Cookstown 0-11
ACL Division 2
Aghyaran 7-7 Moy 3-9
Badoney 6-13 Ardboe 3-9
Clonoe 5-10 Beragh 1-7
Edendork 2-12 Fintona 0-10
Kildress 2-8 Dromore 0-6
ACL Division 3
Castlederg 7-14 Pomeroy 1-4
Clann na nGael 1-6 Sperrin Og 1-10
Donaghmore 3-9 Drumragh 2-17
Glenelly 6-13 Stewartstown 4-5
Donaghmore 7-14 Tattyreagh 3-7
Pomeroy 0-9 Strabane 3-18
Strabane 4-14 Rock 1-7
Tattyreagh 1-6 Aghaloo 0-8
ACL Division 4
Aghaloo 2-17 Clann na nGael 4-3
Derrylaughan 0-1 Galbally 7-20
Drumquin 3-11 Owen Roes 3-6
Naomh Eoghan 4-7 Drumquin 4-12
Under-16 League
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 5-17 Cappagh 0-9
Dromore 2-4 Kildress 2-12
Omagh 2-5 Donaghmore 6-14
Gr 2
Dungannon 3-8 Clonoe 5-18
Edendork 7-14 Dungannon 5-9
Errigal Ciaran 2-6 Cookstown 1-15
Killeeshil 11-12 Ardboe 2-8
Edendork 5-12 Drumquin 4-5
St Macartans 3-12 Aghaloo 1-9
Gr 3
Coalisland 2-7 Moy 4-9
Fintona 12-17 Aghyaran 3-3
Galbally 1-11 Trillick 2-8
Loughmacrory 5-4 Galbally 0-9
Gr 4
Badoney 0-7 Castlederg 1-8
Beragh 7-5 Pomeroy 3-8
Glenelly 2-5 Tattyreagh 2-14
Naomh Eoghan 7-7 Sperrin Og 12-7
Gr 5
Derrylaughan 2-5 Killyman 2-12
Urney 2-4 Clann na nGael 7-7
Camogie-Senior League
Eglish 1-15 Naomh Tresa 1-11
Naomh Brid 2-8 Eire Ogs 0-8
Camogie-Junior League
Markievicz 6-7 Omagh 4-7
