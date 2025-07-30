GAA Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH
ACL Div 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Derrytresk vs Brackaville
Urney vs Errigal Ciaran III
Minor Championship at 7.30pm
Gr 1 Quarter-Finals
Clonoe vs Cookstown
Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor
Eglish vs Ardboe
Gr 2 Quarter-Finals
Dungannon vs Coalisland
Galbally vs Drumragh
Kildress vs Greencastle
Loughmacrory vs Cappagh
Gr 3 Quarter-Finals
Castlederg vs Owen Roes
Edendork vs Tattyreagh
Stewartstown vs Naomh Brid
Gr 4 Semi-Final
Augher vs Clogher
THURSDAY JULY 31ST
ACL Division 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Clogher vs Castlederg
Under-16 Dev League at 7.30pm
Galbally vs An Charraig Mhor
FRIDAY AUG 1ST
ACL Div 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Ardboe vs Dungannon
Edendork vs Moortown
Dromore vs Omagh
Errigal Ciaran vs Derrylaughan
Donaghmore vs Galbally
Loughmacrory vs Gortin
Pomeroy vs Killyclogher
Trillick vs An Charraig Mhor
ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Kildress vs Aghyaran
Eglish vs Naomh Eoghan
Rock vs Killeeshil
Moy vs Stewartstown
Aghaloo vs Fintona
Clonoe vs Drumquin
Coalisland vs Greencastle
ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Cookstown vs Glenelly
Drumragh vs Augher
Strabane vs Eskra
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh
Eire Ogs vs Banagher
SATURDAY AUG 2ND
Under-16 Dev League at 12 noon
Beragh vs An Charraig Mhor
SUNDAY AUG 3RD
ACL Div 3B at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)
Urney vs Derrytresk
Brocagh vs Donaghmore III
Tattyreagh vs Killyman
Brackaville vs Omagh III-Sen only-3.30
Errrigal Ciaran III vs Clann na nGael-Sen only- 3.30
Intermediate Res Championshoip Semi-Finals at 3.15pm
Coalisland vs Naomh Eoghan
Clonoe vs Stewartstown
Under-16 League at 6pm
Gr 1
Ardboe vs Galbally
Dromore vs Clonoe
Dungannon vs Beragh
Eglish vs An Charraig Mhor
Loughmacrory vs Cappagh
Gr 2
Donaghmore vs Coalisland
Drumragh vs Naomh Brid
Na Doiri Oga vs Pomeroy
Owen Roes vs Omagh
Trillick vs Kildress
Gr 3
Drumquin vs Strabane
Edendork vs Aghaloo
Eskra vs Castlederg
Rock vs Killeeshil
Moy vs Moortown
Tattyreagh vs Naomh Eoghan
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Urney
Clogher vs Stewartstown
Glenelly vs Brackaville
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Cookstown
Ardboe vs Omagh
Cappagh vs Omagh
Cookstown vs Castlederg
Galbally vs Dungannon
MONDAY AUG 4TH
Hurling-Under 14 League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Naomh Columcille
Omagh vs Eoghan Ruadh
Tulach Og vs An Gheanna
Fintona vs Cappagh
TUESDAY AUG 5TH
ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm
Pomeroy vs Gortin
ACL Division 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Eglish vs Coalisland
ACL Div 3 A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)
Cookstown vs Strabane
Glenelly vs Augher
RESULTS
ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)
Ardboe 3-13 (1-11) An Charraig Mhor 1-20 (0-14)
Derrylaughan 0-10 (1-8) Trillick 3-18 (6-15)
Dromore 0-26 (3-23) Moortown 1-12 (1-6)
Dungannon 2-18 (1-7) Killyclogher 2-11 (2-14)
Errigal Ciaran 3-18 (2-7) Donaghmore 0-12 (4-11)
Galbally 3-16 (1-13) Pomeroy 1-18 (5-14)
Gortin 0-14 Edendork 5-25
Loughmacrory 4-16 (1-6) Omagh 0-11 (2-16)
Moortown 0-23 (3-14) Pomeroy 3-15 (2-15)
ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)
Aghyaran 0-11 Rock 1-16
Fintona 1-16 (1-5) Eglish 7-19 (10-10)
Greencastle 2-12 Moy 1-15
Naomh Eoghan 2-19 (0-15) Drumquin 2-14 (1-9)
Owen Roes 1-14 (0-12) Clonoe 2-16 (2-12)
Killeeshil 1-7 (0-6) Coalisland 3-8 (6-11)
Kildress 0-15 (11-22) Aghaloo 0-13 (3-7)
Stewartstown 2-12 (1-11) Beragh 3-15 (3-11)
Stewartstown 0-15 Coalisland 2-18
ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)
Augher 1-9 Strabane 4-19
Castlederg 0-8 Cookstown 4-22
Eskra 2-17 Drumragh 0-21
Glenelly 1-10 (1-9) Clogher 3-23 (0-16)
ACL Division 3B (Res in Brackets)
Brocagh 1-11 Urney 2-16
Clann na nGael 3-23 Donaghmore III 1-8
Killyman 1-13 Brackaville 3-18
Tattyreagh 3-13 (1-19) Derrytresk 2-18 (5-7)
Senior Res Championship Semi-Finals
Ardboe 1-8 Omagh 0-16
Donaghmore 1-19 Killyclogher 1-15
Junior Res Championship
Derrytresk 1-10 Clogher 1-17
Drumragh 2-12 Tattyreagh 4-13
Eskra 1-16 Strabane 4-17
Urney 2-14 Cookstown 1-14
Minor Championship
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 4-13 Donaghmore 3-13
Fintona 1-13 Ardboe 3-28
Moy 0-10 Eglish 3-16
Trillick 2-11 Errigal Ciaran 0-16
Gr 2
Coalisland 5-12 Pomeroy 0-6
Galbally 1-14 Omagh 1-8
Loughmacrory 4-18 Beragh 3-7
Na Doiri Oga 3-18 Kildress 6-14
Killeeshil 3-7 Dungannon 4-21
Strabane 1-1 Cappagh 2-24
Gr 3
Edendork 2-10 Urney 0-14
Eskra 2-12 Drumquin 5-15
Gortin 2-13 Castlederg 2-14
Glenelly 3-14 Stewartstown 4-13
Naomh Brid 4-21 Aghaloo 1-23
Owen Roes 7-16 Naomh Eoghan 1-5
Rock 6-20 Brackaville 3-19
Tattyreagh 5-25 Moortown 5-8
Gr 4
Aghyaran 4-11 Augher 3-20
Omagh 1-9 Clogher 5-16
Under-16 League
Dev League
Omagh 4-19 Beragh 1-6
U16 Buncrana Cup Semi-Final
Donegal 1-12 Tyrone 1-13
U15 Brian McLernon Cup Semi-Final
Tyrone 1-14 Dublin 4-4
Under-14 Hurling League
Naomh Columcille 8-14 Eoghan Ruadh 4-8
Swatragh 3-13 Eire Ogs 1-9
Naomh Columcille 1-9 Omagh 1-13
Eoghan Ruadh 4-12 Eire Ogs 6-8
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH
Camogie-U14 League at 7.30pm
An Ghleanna vs Naomh Brid
Naomh Tresa vs Fr Shields
Tattyreagh vs Omagh
Edendork vs Tulach Og
Eglish vs Eire Ogs
THURSDAY JULY 31ST
ACL Division 2 at 7.30pm
Badoney vs Clonoe
Loughmacrory vs Ardboe
ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm
Stewartstown vs Castlederg
Strabane vs Clann na nGael
Tattyreagh vs Pomeroy
ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm
Derrylaughan vs Owen Roes
FRIDAY AUG 1ST
Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Naomh Brid
Fr Shields vs Omagh
SUNDAY AUG 3RD
All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Final
At Croke, Park, 1.45pm
Tyrone vs Laois
MONDAY AUG 4TH
Camogie- Senior League at 7.30pm
Naomh Brid vs Derrylaughan
Eire Ogs vs Naomh Tresa
Omagh vs Fr Shields (Junior)
Markievicz vs Edendork (Junior)
TUESDAY AUG 5TH
Under-16 League at 7.15pm
Gr 1
Cappagh vs Dromore
Donaghmore vs An Charraig Mhor
Kildress vs Omagh
Gr 2
Aghaloo vs Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown vs Killeeshil
Clonoe vs Ardboe
Drumquin vs Dungannon
Gr 3
Drumragh vs Coalisland
Fintona vs Strabane
Galbally vs Moy
Gr 4
Castlederg vs Naomh Eoghan
Pomeroy vs Glenelly
Sperrin Og vs Beragh
Owen Roes vs Badoney
Moortown vs Tattyreagh
Gr 5
Urney vs Derrylaughan
Clann na nGael vs Killyman
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Division 1
St Macartans 2-9 Coalisland 5-8
ACL Division 3
Clann na nGael 2-5 Tattyreagh 4-3
Glenelly 5-9 Aghaloo 4-11
Rock 1-8 Donaghmore 6-10
ACL Division 4
Owen Roes 1-7 Naomh Eoghan 1-13
Under-16 League
Gr 1
Donaghmore 1-9 Kildress 11-18
Dromore 1-6 An Charraig Mhor 5-17
Gr 2
Edendork 3-8 St Macartans 3-14
Killeeshil 12-9 Clonoe 1-9
Strabane 2-8 Loughmacrory 7-16
Gr 4
Moortown 3-20 Owen Roes 1-8
Camogie-Senior League
Derrylaughan 1-4 Eglish 1-14
Naomh Tresa 0-10 Naomh Brid 0-13
Camogie-Junior League
Edendork 8-17 Omagh 1-10
Fr Shields 0-4 Markievicz 6-12
Camogie-Under-14 League
Eglish 7-6 Fr Shields 0-1
Eire Ogs 6-14 Tattyreagh 1-2
Derrylaughan 5-2 Edendork 2-0
Tulach Og 9-1 An Ghleanna 0-1
Omagh 10-4 Naomh Tresa 2-1
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)