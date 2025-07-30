BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA Results & Fixtures

  • 30 July 2025
GAA Results & Fixtures
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 July 2025
5 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH

ACL Div 3B at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Derrytresk vs Brackaville

Urney vs Errigal Ciaran III

Minor Championship at 7.30pm

Gr 1 Quarter-Finals

Clonoe vs Cookstown

Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor

Eglish vs Ardboe

Gr 2 Quarter-Finals

Dungannon vs Coalisland

Galbally vs Drumragh

Kildress vs Greencastle

Loughmacrory vs Cappagh

Gr 3 Quarter-Finals

Castlederg vs Owen Roes

Edendork vs Tattyreagh

Stewartstown vs Naomh Brid

Gr 4 Semi-Final

Augher vs Clogher

THURSDAY JULY 31ST

ACL Division 3A at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Clogher vs Castlederg

Under-16 Dev League at 7.30pm

Galbally vs An Charraig Mhor

FRIDAY AUG 1ST

ACL Div 1 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Ardboe vs Dungannon

Edendork vs Moortown

Dromore vs Omagh

Errigal Ciaran vs Derrylaughan

Donaghmore vs Galbally

Loughmacrory vs Gortin

Pomeroy vs Killyclogher

Trillick vs An Charraig Mhor

ACL Div 2 at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Kildress vs Aghyaran

Eglish vs Naomh Eoghan

Rock vs Killeeshil

Moy vs Stewartstown

Aghaloo vs Fintona

Clonoe vs Drumquin

Coalisland vs Greencastle

ACL Div 3A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Cookstown vs Glenelly

Drumragh vs Augher

Strabane vs Eskra

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh

Eire Ogs vs Banagher

SATURDAY AUG 2ND

Under-16 Dev League at 12 noon

Beragh vs An Charraig Mhor

SUNDAY AUG 3RD

ACL Div 3B at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)

Urney vs Derrytresk

Brocagh vs Donaghmore III

Tattyreagh vs Killyman

Brackaville vs Omagh III-Sen only-3.30

Errrigal Ciaran III vs Clann na nGael-Sen only- 3.30

Intermediate Res Championshoip Semi-Finals at 3.15pm

Coalisland vs Naomh Eoghan

Clonoe vs Stewartstown

Under-16 League at 6pm

Gr 1

Ardboe vs Galbally

Dromore vs Clonoe

Dungannon vs Beragh

Eglish vs An Charraig Mhor

Loughmacrory vs Cappagh

Gr 2

Donaghmore vs Coalisland

Drumragh vs Naomh Brid

Na Doiri Oga vs Pomeroy

Owen Roes vs Omagh

Trillick vs Kildress

Gr 3

Drumquin vs Strabane

Edendork vs Aghaloo

Eskra vs Castlederg

Rock vs Killeeshil

Moy vs Moortown

Tattyreagh vs Naomh Eoghan

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Urney

Clogher vs Stewartstown

Glenelly vs Brackaville

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Cookstown

Ardboe vs Omagh

Cappagh vs Omagh

Cookstown vs Castlederg

Galbally vs Dungannon

MONDAY AUG 4TH

Hurling-Under 14 League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Naomh Columcille

Omagh vs Eoghan Ruadh

Tulach Og vs An Gheanna

Fintona vs Cappagh

TUESDAY AUG 5TH

ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm

Pomeroy vs Gortin

ACL Division 2 at 6.45 (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Eglish vs Coalisland

ACL Div 3 A at 6.45pm (Res) & 8pm (Sen)

Cookstown vs Strabane

Glenelly vs Augher

RESULTS

ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)

Ardboe 3-13 (1-11) An Charraig Mhor 1-20 (0-14)

Derrylaughan 0-10 (1-8) Trillick 3-18 (6-15)

Dromore 0-26 (3-23) Moortown 1-12 (1-6)

Dungannon 2-18 (1-7) Killyclogher 2-11 (2-14)

Errigal Ciaran 3-18 (2-7) Donaghmore 0-12 (4-11)

Galbally 3-16 (1-13) Pomeroy 1-18 (5-14)

Gortin 0-14 Edendork 5-25

Loughmacrory 4-16 (1-6) Omagh 0-11 (2-16)

Moortown 0-23 (3-14) Pomeroy 3-15 (2-15)

ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)

Aghyaran 0-11 Rock 1-16

Fintona 1-16 (1-5) Eglish 7-19 (10-10)

Greencastle 2-12 Moy 1-15

Naomh Eoghan 2-19 (0-15) Drumquin 2-14 (1-9)

Owen Roes 1-14 (0-12) Clonoe 2-16 (2-12)

Killeeshil 1-7 (0-6) Coalisland 3-8 (6-11)

Kildress 0-15 (11-22) Aghaloo 0-13 (3-7)

Stewartstown 2-12 (1-11) Beragh 3-15 (3-11)

Stewartstown 0-15 Coalisland 2-18

ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)

Augher 1-9 Strabane 4-19

Castlederg 0-8 Cookstown 4-22

Eskra 2-17 Drumragh 0-21

Glenelly 1-10 (1-9) Clogher 3-23 (0-16)

ACL Division 3B (Res in Brackets)

Brocagh 1-11 Urney 2-16

Clann na nGael 3-23 Donaghmore III 1-8

Killyman 1-13 Brackaville 3-18

Tattyreagh 3-13 (1-19) Derrytresk 2-18 (5-7)

Senior Res Championship Semi-Finals

Ardboe 1-8 Omagh 0-16

Donaghmore 1-19 Killyclogher 1-15

Junior Res Championship

Derrytresk 1-10 Clogher 1-17

Drumragh 2-12 Tattyreagh 4-13

Eskra 1-16 Strabane 4-17

Urney 2-14 Cookstown 1-14

Minor Championship

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 4-13 Donaghmore 3-13

Fintona 1-13 Ardboe 3-28

Moy 0-10 Eglish 3-16

Trillick 2-11 Errigal Ciaran 0-16

Gr 2

Coalisland 5-12 Pomeroy 0-6

Galbally 1-14 Omagh 1-8

Loughmacrory 4-18 Beragh 3-7

Na Doiri Oga 3-18 Kildress 6-14

Killeeshil 3-7 Dungannon 4-21

Strabane 1-1 Cappagh 2-24

Gr 3

Edendork 2-10 Urney 0-14

Eskra 2-12 Drumquin 5-15

Gortin 2-13 Castlederg 2-14

Glenelly 3-14 Stewartstown 4-13

Naomh Brid 4-21 Aghaloo 1-23

Owen Roes 7-16 Naomh Eoghan 1-5

Rock 6-20 Brackaville 3-19

Tattyreagh 5-25 Moortown 5-8

Gr 4

Aghyaran 4-11 Augher 3-20

Omagh 1-9 Clogher 5-16

Under-16 League

Dev League

Omagh 4-19 Beragh 1-6

U16 Buncrana Cup Semi-Final

Donegal 1-12 Tyrone 1-13

U15 Brian McLernon Cup Semi-Final

Tyrone 1-14 Dublin 4-4

Under-14 Hurling League

Naomh Columcille 8-14 Eoghan Ruadh 4-8

Swatragh 3-13 Eire Ogs 1-9

Naomh Columcille 1-9 Omagh 1-13

Eoghan Ruadh 4-12 Eire Ogs 6-8

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH

Camogie-U14 League at 7.30pm

An Ghleanna vs Naomh Brid

Naomh Tresa vs Fr Shields

Tattyreagh vs Omagh

Edendork vs Tulach Og

Eglish vs Eire Ogs

THURSDAY JULY 31ST

ACL Division 2 at 7.30pm

Badoney vs Clonoe

Loughmacrory vs Ardboe

ACL Division 3 at 7.30pm

Stewartstown vs Castlederg

Strabane vs Clann na nGael

Tattyreagh vs Pomeroy

ACL Division 4 at 7.30pm

Derrylaughan vs Owen Roes

FRIDAY AUG 1ST

Camogie-Minor League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Naomh Brid

Fr Shields vs Omagh

SUNDAY AUG 3RD

All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship Final

At Croke, Park, 1.45pm

Tyrone vs Laois

MONDAY AUG 4TH

Camogie- Senior League at 7.30pm

Naomh Brid vs Derrylaughan

Eire Ogs vs Naomh Tresa

Omagh vs Fr Shields (Junior)

Markievicz vs Edendork (Junior)

TUESDAY AUG 5TH

Under-16 League at 7.15pm

Gr 1

Cappagh vs Dromore

Donaghmore vs An Charraig Mhor

Kildress vs Omagh

Gr 2

Aghaloo vs Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown vs Killeeshil

Clonoe vs Ardboe

Drumquin vs Dungannon

Gr 3

Drumragh vs Coalisland

Fintona vs Strabane

Galbally vs Moy

Gr 4

Castlederg vs Naomh Eoghan

Pomeroy vs Glenelly

Sperrin Og vs Beragh

Owen Roes vs Badoney

Moortown vs Tattyreagh

Gr 5

Urney vs Derrylaughan

Clann na nGael vs Killyman

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Division 1

St Macartans 2-9 Coalisland 5-8

ACL Division 3

Clann na nGael 2-5 Tattyreagh 4-3

Glenelly 5-9 Aghaloo 4-11

Rock 1-8 Donaghmore 6-10

ACL Division 4

Owen Roes 1-7 Naomh Eoghan 1-13

Under-16 League

Gr 1

Donaghmore 1-9 Kildress 11-18

Dromore 1-6 An Charraig Mhor 5-17

Gr 2

Edendork 3-8 St Macartans 3-14

Killeeshil 12-9 Clonoe 1-9

Strabane 2-8 Loughmacrory 7-16

Gr 4

Moortown 3-20 Owen Roes 1-8

Camogie-Senior League

Derrylaughan 1-4 Eglish 1-14

Naomh Tresa 0-10 Naomh Brid 0-13

Camogie-Junior League

Edendork 8-17 Omagh 1-10

Fr Shields 0-4 Markievicz 6-12

Camogie-Under-14 League

Eglish 7-6 Fr Shields 0-1

Eire Ogs 6-14 Tattyreagh 1-2

Derrylaughan 5-2 Edendork 2-0

Tulach Og 9-1 An Ghleanna 0-1

Omagh 10-4 Naomh Tresa 2-1

