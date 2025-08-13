BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA Results & Fixtures

  • 13 August 2025
GAA Results & Fixtures
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 13 August 2025
7 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 13TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.30 (Res) & 7.45 (Sen)

Ardboe vs Omagh

Derrylaughan vs Loughmacrory

Killyclogher vs Edendork

Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor

Dungannon vs Gortin

Pomeroy vs Donaghmore

ACL Division 2 at 6.30 (Res) & 7.45 (Sen)

Greencastle vs Rock

Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress

Moy vs Beragh

Killeeshil vs Fintona

Eglish vs Clonoe

Aghaloo vs Aghyaran

Coalisland vs Drumquin

Owen Roes vs Stewartstown

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 7.30pm

Drumragh vs Naomh Brid

Hurling-Under-18 League at 7.30pm

Naomh Colum Cille vs Lamh Dhearg

Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Omagh vs Eire Ogs

Eoghan Ruadh vs Naomh Colum Cille

THURSDAY AUGUST 14TH

Under-16 Gr 1 League at 7.15pm

Cookstown vs Ardboe

FRIDAY AUGUST 15H

Junior Res Championship Final

At N’stewart, 7.15pm

Strabane vs Tattyreagh

Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Naomh Colum Cille vs Eire Ogs

SATURDAY AUGUST 16TH

Minor Gr 3 Championship Final

At Urney, 6pm

Drumquin vs Castlederg

Ulster Under-16 Buncrana Cup Final

At Buncrana 1.30pm

Tyrone vs Mayo

Ulster Brian McLernon Cup Final

At Derrylaughan, 12 noon

Tyrone vs Dublin

SUNDAY AUGUST 17TH

ACL Division 1 at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)

Loughmacrory vs Ardboe

Dungannon vs Edendork

Errigal Ciaran vs Galbally

Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor

Donaghmore vs Trillick

Moortown vs Killyclogher

Dromore vs Derrylaughan

ACL Division 2 at 3pm

Coalisland vs Clonoe

Drumquin vs Beragh

Aghyaran vs Naomh Eoghan

Aghaloo vs Killeeshil

Stewartstown vs Rock

Moy vs Owen Roes

Kildess vs Fintona (2.15 res, 3.45 sen)

Greencastle vs Eglish (2.15pm res, 3.45 sen)

ACL Division 3A at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)

Castlederg vs Glenelly

Clogher vs Cookstown

Strabane vs Drumragh

Eskra vs Augher

Under-16 League at 12 noon

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor vs Beragh

Cappagh vs Galbally

Eglish vs Dromore

Loughmacrory vs Dungannon

Gr 2

Errigal Ciaarn vs Pomeroy

Kildress vs Fintona

Omagh vs Drumragh

Owen Roes vs Na Doiri Oga

Trillick vs Greencastle

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Edendork

Killeeshil vs Rock

Moortown vs Moy

Naomh Eoghan vs Tattyreagh

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Glenelly

Clogher vs Brackaville

Gortin vs Urney

Dev League

Beragh vs Castlederg

Cappagh vs Dromore

An Charraig Mhor vs Dungannon (11am)

Galbally vs Errigal Ciaran

An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh

MONDAY AUGUST 18TH

Under-16 League at 7.30pm

Castlederg vs Eskra

Strabane vs Drumquin

Coalisland vs Naomh Brid

Senior Hurling League at 7.30pm

Omagh vs Naomh Colum Cille

Lisbellaw vs Eoghan Ruadh

Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Tulach Og vs Fintona

An Ghleanna vs Benburb

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20TH

ACL Division 2 at 7.15pm

Eglish vs Kildress

Rock vs Aghaloo

Clonoe vs Greencastle

Killeeshil vs Stewartstown

Beragh vs Coalisland

Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan

Drumquin vs Moy

Fintona vs Aghyaran

Under-16 League at 7.30pm

Gr 1

Ardboe vs Loughmacrory

Beragh vs Cappagh

Galbally vs Cookstown

Dungannon vs Eglish

Clonoe vs An Charraig Mhor

Gr 2

Fintona vs Omagh

Greencastle vs Donaghmore

Naomh Brid vs Kildress

Drumragh vs Owen Roes

Na Doiri Oga vs Trillick

Pomeroy vs Coalisland

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Tattyreagh

Naomh Eoghan vs Strabane

Moy vs Edendork

Moortown vs Rock

Killeeshil vs Aghaloo

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Brackaville

Gortin vs Stewartstown

Clogher vs Urney

Dev League

Cookstown vs Omagh

RESULTS

ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)

Errigal Ciaran 1-17 Moortown 2-8

Trillick 4-20 (0-18) Galbally 1-9 (1-11)

Derrylaughan 1-13 (0-13) Ardboe 3-14 (1-16)

Omagh 1-13 (4-19) Pomeroy 0-14 (2-9)

Edendork 3-16 (0-4) Donaghmore 5-16 (6-11)

Galbally 2-18 (3-15) Dungannon 4-17 (1-13)

Killyclogher 2-15 Errigal Ciaran 3-13

Gortin 1-5 (0-11) Dromore 1-20 (7-18)

Moortown 1-14 (1-5) Trillick 6-11 (2-14)

An Charraig Mhor 2-13 (3-17) Loughmacrory 0-18 (0-5)

Pomeroy 2-17 Gortin 2-7

ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)

Aghyaran 3-14 (0-9) Coalisland 3-11 (2-13)

Beragh 1-19 (4-20) Aghaloo 0-11(4-9)

Clonoe 4-24 (1-18) Moy 2-15 (0-4)

Eglish 3-19 (5-14) Coalisland 4-14 (2-13)

Fintona 2-13 (3-13) Naomh Eoghan 1-14 (1-8)

Drumquin 1-15 (0-7) Greencastle 1-5 (1-13)

Killeeshil 0-15 (0-8) Kildress 2-15 (6-13)

Rock 2-17 (5-9) Owen Roes 2-16 (0-8)

Stewartstown 3-6 (1-8) Eglish 3-15 (3-13)

ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)

Drumragh 2-16 (4-11) Cookstown 1-18 (2-15)

Eskra 3-17 (1-6) Glenelly 2-9 (5-12)

Cookstown 4-23 Strabane 0-4

Glenelly 3-19 Augher 1-18

ACL Division 3B

Clann na nGael 2-9 Brocagh 2-13

Donaghmore III 8-18 Killyman 1-9

Killyman 0-12 Errigal Ciaran III 1-14

Brackaville 9-25 Urney 2-6

Clann na nGael 0-7 Tattyreagh 3-21

Senior Res Championship Final

Omagh 2-17 Killyclogher 1-14

Junior Res Championship Semi-Finals

Strabane 2-17 Urney 1-14

Tattyreagh 5-13 Clogher 0-10

Minor Championship

Gr 1 Semi-Finals

Cookstown 1-8 An Charraig Mhor 5-22

Trillick 1-10 Ardboe 3-15

Gr 2 Semi-Finals

Drumragh 0-12 Coalisland 1-8

Loughmacrory 8-13 Kildress 2-11

Gr 3 Semi-Finals

Castlederg 5-11 Edendork 2-12

Drumquin 3-13 Naomh Brid 2-13

Gr 4 Final

Fintona 2-16 Clogher 1-14

Under-16 League

Gr 1

Ardboe 3-15 Cappagh 1-10

Beragh 2-10 Clonoe 6-7

Dungannon 8-12 Cookstown 3-15

Dromore 0-8 Loughmacrory 1-8

Galbally 5-7 An Charraig Mhor 4-13

Gr 2

Drumragh 7-12 Kildress 3-5

Na Doiri Oga 1-10 Omagh 0-13

Greencastle 3-16 Owen Roes 1-11

Fintona 6-17 Coalisland 2-10

Naomh Brid 0-10 Errigal Ciaran 3-13

Na Doiri Oga 4-20 Pomeroy 1-4

Gr 3

Eskra 1-7 Naomh Eoghan 4-12

Drumquin 2-7 Castlederg 1-15

Edendork 1-11 Moortown 2-6

Moy 2-10 Killeeshil 2-12

Tattyreagh 1-4 Strabane 7-14

Drumquin 1-5 Eskra 2-17

Rock 2-14 Aghaloo 5-5

Gr 4

Brackaville 8-16 Gortin 1-7

Urney 2-14 Stewartstown 1-5

Dev League

Dromore 3-12 Beragh 1-9

Dungannon 8-9 Omagh 2-11

Galbally 5-12 Cookstown 6-5

Errigal Ciaran 3-9 Ardboe 7-15

Hurling-Senior League

Naomh Colum Cille 1-6 Eire Ogs 5-29

Omagh 0-14 Lisbellaw 1-26

Hurling-Under-18 League

Eoghan Ruadh 5-15 Naomh Colum Cille 2-12

Hurling-Under-14 League

Benburb 5-7 Tulach Og 2-6

Cuchulainn 2-7 Naomh Colum Cille 0-10

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 13TH

Camogie-Under-14 League at 7.30pm

Eglish vs Omagh

Eire Ogs vs Fr Shields

Edendork vs An Ghleanna

Derrylaughan vs Naomh Brid

FRIDAY AUGUST 15TH

Camogie- Minor League at 7.30pm

Eglish vs Fr Shields

Omagh vs Edendork

SUNDAY AUGUST 17TH

ACL Division 1 at 6.30pm

Coalisland vs Dungannon

Cookstown vs Trillick

Omagh vs St Macartans

Errigal Ciaran vs Moortown

An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh

ACL Division 2 at 6.30pm

Kildress vs Badoney

Aghyaran vs Beragh

Clonoe vs Ardboe

Moy vs Edendork

Loughmacrory vs Fintona

ACL Division 3 at 6.30pm

Glenelly vs Drumragh

Sperrin Og vs Pomeroy

Rock vs Aghaloo

Clann na nGael vs Donaghmore

Stewartstown vs Tattyreagh

ACL Division 4 at 6.30pm

Owen Roes vs Drumquin

Naomh Eoghan vs Derrylaughan

TUESDAY AUGUST 19TH

Under-16 League at 7.15pm

Gr 1

Cappagh vs Donaghmore

Dromore vs Omagh

Kildress vs An Charraig Mhor

Gr 2

Aghaloo vs Ardboe

Cookstown vs Clonoe

Drumquin vs St Macartans

Dungannon vs Errigal Ciaran

Edendork vs Killeeshil

Gr 3

Coalisland vs Loughmacrory

Drumragh vs Fintona

Galbally vs Strabane

Trillick vs Moy

Gr 4

Badoney vs Naomh Eoghan

Castlederg vs Glenelly

Pomeroy vs Moortown

Tattyreagh vs Sperrin Og

Owen Roes vs Beragh

Gr 5

Clann na nGael vs Urney

Killyman vs Derrylaughan

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Division 1

Errigal Ciaran 0-11 Cookstown 1-2

Killeeshil 2-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-12

Dungannon 1-15 Cappagh 0-12

Trillick 3-10 Omagh 3-5

Cookstown 1-9 Killeeshil 4-10

Dungannon 2-9 Errigal Ciaran 0-15

Omagh 3-16 Cappagh 4-12

Moortown 1-5 An Chararig Mhor 2-14

Trillick 3-3 St Macartans 0-2

ACL Division 2

Ardboe 3-8 Fintona 2-10

Badoney 1-6 Aghyaran 1-5

Ardboe 1-9 Moy 3-14

Aghyaran 2-12 Clonoe 2-12

Dromore 1-3 Loughmacrory 1-12

Fintona 1-12 Kildress 2-9

Edendork 4-12 Badoney 0-6

Beragh 2-4 Moy 9-10

Dromore 0-13 Edendork 0-13

Kildress 0-12 Loughmacrory 2-8

ACL Division 3

Aghaloo 3-11 Sperrin Og 4-9

Clann na nGael 4-3 Rock 2-4

Drumragh 2-11 Tattyreagh 1-7

Donaghmore 4-16 Strabane 1-6

Glenelly 2-12 Pomeroy 1-14

Donaghmore 10-14 Glenelly 1-13

Pomeroy 1-4 Aghaloo 3-10

Rock 1-5 Castlederg 3-10

Drumragh 1-8 Castlederg 2-9

Stewartstown 3-8 Clann na nGael 4-8

Strabane 3-8 Tattyreagh 1-9

Sperrin Og 8-8 Stewartstown 2-8

ACL Division 4

Derrylaughan 2-3 Drumquin 3-14

Drumquin 2-11 Naomh Eoghan 3-2

Galbally 3-16 Derrylaughan 0-5

Owen Roes 3-7 Galbally 7-16

Under-16 League

Gr 1

Donaghmore 6-15 Dromore 4-9

An Charraig Mhor 6-16 Omagh 2-6

Kildress 3-22 Cappagh 2-9

Cappagh 2-10 Dromore 6-14

Donaghmore 6-10 An Charraig Mhor 9-16

Kildress 5-13 Omagh 1-5

Gr 2

Ardboe 1-7 Cookstown 2-11

Errigal Ciaran 2-23 Edendork 0-7

Clonoe 6-10 Drumquin 2-2

Aghaloo 2-6 Errigal Ciaran 3-15

Clonoe 6-7 Ardboe 2-5

Cookstown 8-8 Killeeshil 4-13

Drumquin 3-10 Dungannon 3-6

Killeeshil 9-10 Aghaloo 7-5

Gr 3

Fintona 7-14 Trillick 2-9

Coalisland 7-13 Aghyaran 5-6

Aghyaran 5-6 Trillick 3-18

Loughmacrory 0-4 Moy 10-9

Strabane 4-4 Drumragh 5-10

Drumragh 2-5 Coalisland 3-8

Galbally 3-11 Moy 3-9

Fintona 7-22 Strabane 6-5

Gr 4

Tattyreagh 10-7 Pomeroy 2-11

Glenelly 2-10 Sperrin Og 5-14

Beragh 4-9 Castlederg 1-8

Moortown 11-12 Badoney 1-2

Owen Roes 3-5 Naomh Eoghan 4-5

Castlederg 7-9 Naomh Eoghan 5-10

Owen Roes 6-9 Badoney 4-0

Pomeroy 4-10 Glenelly 5-4

Moortown 6-18 Tattyreagh 2-8

Sperrin Og 5-13 Beragh 4-4

Gr 5

Clann na nGael 8-6 Killyman 3-4

Urney 6-22 Derrylaughan 0-12

Killyman 4-7 Urney 3-11

Camogie-Senior League

Derrylaughan 0-9 Eire Ogs 1-10

Eglish 8-18 Naomh Brid 2-7

Naomh Brid 2-7 Eglish 8-18

Camogie-Junior League

Edendork 9-24 Fr Shields 0-4

Camogie-Minor League

Omagh 6-17 Eglish 2-5

Camogie-U14 League

Tattyreagh 5-4 Naomh Tresa 3-2

Naomh Tresa 5-6 Eglish 7-10

Naomh Brid 3-1 Edendork 6-4

Tulach Og 1-1 Derrylaughan 2-0

Fr Shields 0-1 Tattyreagh 8-10

