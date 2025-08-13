GAA Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 13TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.30 (Res) & 7.45 (Sen)
Ardboe vs Omagh
Derrylaughan vs Loughmacrory
Killyclogher vs Edendork
Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor
Dungannon vs Gortin
Pomeroy vs Donaghmore
ACL Division 2 at 6.30 (Res) & 7.45 (Sen)
Greencastle vs Rock
Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress
Moy vs Beragh
Killeeshil vs Fintona
Eglish vs Clonoe
Aghaloo vs Aghyaran
Coalisland vs Drumquin
Owen Roes vs Stewartstown
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 7.30pm
Drumragh vs Naomh Brid
Hurling-Under-18 League at 7.30pm
Naomh Colum Cille vs Lamh Dhearg
Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Omagh vs Eire Ogs
Eoghan Ruadh vs Naomh Colum Cille
THURSDAY AUGUST 14TH
Under-16 Gr 1 League at 7.15pm
Cookstown vs Ardboe
FRIDAY AUGUST 15H
Junior Res Championship Final
At N’stewart, 7.15pm
Strabane vs Tattyreagh
Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Naomh Colum Cille vs Eire Ogs
SATURDAY AUGUST 16TH
Minor Gr 3 Championship Final
At Urney, 6pm
Drumquin vs Castlederg
Ulster Under-16 Buncrana Cup Final
At Buncrana 1.30pm
Tyrone vs Mayo
Ulster Brian McLernon Cup Final
At Derrylaughan, 12 noon
Tyrone vs Dublin
SUNDAY AUGUST 17TH
ACL Division 1 at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)
Loughmacrory vs Ardboe
Dungannon vs Edendork
Errigal Ciaran vs Galbally
Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor
Donaghmore vs Trillick
Moortown vs Killyclogher
Dromore vs Derrylaughan
Loughmacrory vs Ardboe
ACL Division 2 at 3pm
Coalisland vs Clonoe
Drumquin vs Beragh
Aghyaran vs Naomh Eoghan
Aghaloo vs Killeeshil
Stewartstown vs Rock
Moy vs Owen Roes
Kildess vs Fintona (2.15 res, 3.45 sen)
Greencastle vs Eglish (2.15pm res, 3.45 sen)
ACL Division 3A at 2.15pm (Res) & 3.45pm (Sen)
Castlederg vs Glenelly
Clogher vs Cookstown
Strabane vs Drumragh
Eskra vs Augher
Under-16 League at 12 noon
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor vs Beragh
Cappagh vs Galbally
Eglish vs Dromore
Loughmacrory vs Dungannon
Gr 2
Errigal Ciaarn vs Pomeroy
Kildress vs Fintona
Omagh vs Drumragh
Owen Roes vs Na Doiri Oga
Trillick vs Greencastle
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Edendork
Killeeshil vs Rock
Moortown vs Moy
Naomh Eoghan vs Tattyreagh
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Glenelly
Clogher vs Brackaville
Gortin vs Urney
Dev League
Beragh vs Castlederg
Cappagh vs Dromore
An Charraig Mhor vs Dungannon (11am)
Galbally vs Errigal Ciaran
An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh
MONDAY AUGUST 18TH
Under-16 League at 7.30pm
Castlederg vs Eskra
Strabane vs Drumquin
Coalisland vs Naomh Brid
Senior Hurling League at 7.30pm
Omagh vs Naomh Colum Cille
Lisbellaw vs Eoghan Ruadh
Hurling-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Tulach Og vs Fintona
An Ghleanna vs Benburb
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20TH
ACL Division 2 at 7.15pm
Eglish vs Kildress
Rock vs Aghaloo
Clonoe vs Greencastle
Killeeshil vs Stewartstown
Beragh vs Coalisland
Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan
Drumquin vs Moy
Fintona vs Aghyaran
Under-16 League at 7.30pm
Gr 1
Ardboe vs Loughmacrory
Beragh vs Cappagh
Galbally vs Cookstown
Dungannon vs Eglish
Clonoe vs An Charraig Mhor
Gr 2
Fintona vs Omagh
Greencastle vs Donaghmore
Naomh Brid vs Kildress
Drumragh vs Owen Roes
Na Doiri Oga vs Trillick
Pomeroy vs Coalisland
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Tattyreagh
Naomh Eoghan vs Strabane
Moy vs Edendork
Moortown vs Rock
Killeeshil vs Aghaloo
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Brackaville
Gortin vs Stewartstown
Clogher vs Urney
Dev League
Cookstown vs Omagh
RESULTS
ACL Division 1 (Res in Brackets)
Errigal Ciaran 1-17 Moortown 2-8
Trillick 4-20 (0-18) Galbally 1-9 (1-11)
Derrylaughan 1-13 (0-13) Ardboe 3-14 (1-16)
Omagh 1-13 (4-19) Pomeroy 0-14 (2-9)
Edendork 3-16 (0-4) Donaghmore 5-16 (6-11)
Galbally 2-18 (3-15) Dungannon 4-17 (1-13)
Killyclogher 2-15 Errigal Ciaran 3-13
Gortin 1-5 (0-11) Dromore 1-20 (7-18)
Moortown 1-14 (1-5) Trillick 6-11 (2-14)
An Charraig Mhor 2-13 (3-17) Loughmacrory 0-18 (0-5)
Pomeroy 2-17 Gortin 2-7
ACL Division 2 (Res in Brackets)
Aghyaran 3-14 (0-9) Coalisland 3-11 (2-13)
Beragh 1-19 (4-20) Aghaloo 0-11(4-9)
Clonoe 4-24 (1-18) Moy 2-15 (0-4)
Eglish 3-19 (5-14) Coalisland 4-14 (2-13)
Fintona 2-13 (3-13) Naomh Eoghan 1-14 (1-8)
Drumquin 1-15 (0-7) Greencastle 1-5 (1-13)
Killeeshil 0-15 (0-8) Kildress 2-15 (6-13)
Rock 2-17 (5-9) Owen Roes 2-16 (0-8)
Stewartstown 3-6 (1-8) Eglish 3-15 (3-13)
ACL Division 3A (Res in Brackets)
Drumragh 2-16 (4-11) Cookstown 1-18 (2-15)
Eskra 3-17 (1-6) Glenelly 2-9 (5-12)
Cookstown 4-23 Strabane 0-4
Glenelly 3-19 Augher 1-18
ACL Division 3B
Clann na nGael 2-9 Brocagh 2-13
Donaghmore III 8-18 Killyman 1-9
Killyman 0-12 Errigal Ciaran III 1-14
Brackaville 9-25 Urney 2-6
Clann na nGael 0-7 Tattyreagh 3-21
Senior Res Championship Final
Omagh 2-17 Killyclogher 1-14
Junior Res Championship Semi-Finals
Strabane 2-17 Urney 1-14
Tattyreagh 5-13 Clogher 0-10
Minor Championship
Gr 1 Semi-Finals
Cookstown 1-8 An Charraig Mhor 5-22
Trillick 1-10 Ardboe 3-15
Gr 2 Semi-Finals
Drumragh 0-12 Coalisland 1-8
Loughmacrory 8-13 Kildress 2-11
Gr 3 Semi-Finals
Castlederg 5-11 Edendork 2-12
Drumquin 3-13 Naomh Brid 2-13
Gr 4 Final
Fintona 2-16 Clogher 1-14
Under-16 League
Gr 1
Ardboe 3-15 Cappagh 1-10
Beragh 2-10 Clonoe 6-7
Dungannon 8-12 Cookstown 3-15
Dromore 0-8 Loughmacrory 1-8
Galbally 5-7 An Charraig Mhor 4-13
Gr 2
Drumragh 7-12 Kildress 3-5
Na Doiri Oga 1-10 Omagh 0-13
Greencastle 3-16 Owen Roes 1-11
Fintona 6-17 Coalisland 2-10
Naomh Brid 0-10 Errigal Ciaran 3-13
Na Doiri Oga 4-20 Pomeroy 1-4
Gr 3
Eskra 1-7 Naomh Eoghan 4-12
Drumquin 2-7 Castlederg 1-15
Edendork 1-11 Moortown 2-6
Moy 2-10 Killeeshil 2-12
Tattyreagh 1-4 Strabane 7-14
Drumquin 1-5 Eskra 2-17
Rock 2-14 Aghaloo 5-5
Gr 4
Brackaville 8-16 Gortin 1-7
Urney 2-14 Stewartstown 1-5
Dev League
Dromore 3-12 Beragh 1-9
Dungannon 8-9 Omagh 2-11
Galbally 5-12 Cookstown 6-5
Errigal Ciaran 3-9 Ardboe 7-15
Hurling-Senior League
Naomh Colum Cille 1-6 Eire Ogs 5-29
Omagh 0-14 Lisbellaw 1-26
Hurling-Under-18 League
Eoghan Ruadh 5-15 Naomh Colum Cille 2-12
Hurling-Under-14 League
Benburb 5-7 Tulach Og 2-6
Cuchulainn 2-7 Naomh Colum Cille 0-10
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 13TH
Camogie-Under-14 League at 7.30pm
Eglish vs Omagh
Eire Ogs vs Fr Shields
Edendork vs An Ghleanna
Derrylaughan vs Naomh Brid
FRIDAY AUGUST 15TH
Camogie- Minor League at 7.30pm
Eglish vs Fr Shields
Omagh vs Edendork
SUNDAY AUGUST 17TH
ACL Division 1 at 6.30pm
Coalisland vs Dungannon
Cookstown vs Trillick
Omagh vs St Macartans
Errigal Ciaran vs Moortown
An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh
ACL Division 2 at 6.30pm
Kildress vs Badoney
Aghyaran vs Beragh
Clonoe vs Ardboe
Moy vs Edendork
Loughmacrory vs Fintona
ACL Division 3 at 6.30pm
Glenelly vs Drumragh
Sperrin Og vs Pomeroy
Rock vs Aghaloo
Clann na nGael vs Donaghmore
Stewartstown vs Tattyreagh
ACL Division 4 at 6.30pm
Owen Roes vs Drumquin
Naomh Eoghan vs Derrylaughan
TUESDAY AUGUST 19TH
Under-16 League at 7.15pm
Gr 1
Cappagh vs Donaghmore
Dromore vs Omagh
Kildress vs An Charraig Mhor
Gr 2
Aghaloo vs Ardboe
Cookstown vs Clonoe
Drumquin vs St Macartans
Dungannon vs Errigal Ciaran
Edendork vs Killeeshil
Gr 3
Coalisland vs Loughmacrory
Drumragh vs Fintona
Galbally vs Strabane
Trillick vs Moy
Gr 4
Badoney vs Naomh Eoghan
Castlederg vs Glenelly
Pomeroy vs Moortown
Tattyreagh vs Sperrin Og
Owen Roes vs Beragh
Gr 5
Clann na nGael vs Urney
Killyman vs Derrylaughan
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Division 1
Errigal Ciaran 0-11 Cookstown 1-2
Killeeshil 2-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-12
Dungannon 1-15 Cappagh 0-12
Trillick 3-10 Omagh 3-5
Cookstown 1-9 Killeeshil 4-10
Dungannon 2-9 Errigal Ciaran 0-15
Omagh 3-16 Cappagh 4-12
Moortown 1-5 An Chararig Mhor 2-14
Trillick 3-3 St Macartans 0-2
ACL Division 2
Ardboe 3-8 Fintona 2-10
Badoney 1-6 Aghyaran 1-5
Ardboe 1-9 Moy 3-14
Aghyaran 2-12 Clonoe 2-12
Dromore 1-3 Loughmacrory 1-12
Fintona 1-12 Kildress 2-9
Edendork 4-12 Badoney 0-6
Beragh 2-4 Moy 9-10
Dromore 0-13 Edendork 0-13
Kildress 0-12 Loughmacrory 2-8
ACL Division 3
Aghaloo 3-11 Sperrin Og 4-9
Clann na nGael 4-3 Rock 2-4
Drumragh 2-11 Tattyreagh 1-7
Donaghmore 4-16 Strabane 1-6
Glenelly 2-12 Pomeroy 1-14
Donaghmore 10-14 Glenelly 1-13
Pomeroy 1-4 Aghaloo 3-10
Rock 1-5 Castlederg 3-10
Drumragh 1-8 Castlederg 2-9
Stewartstown 3-8 Clann na nGael 4-8
Strabane 3-8 Tattyreagh 1-9
Sperrin Og 8-8 Stewartstown 2-8
ACL Division 4
Derrylaughan 2-3 Drumquin 3-14
Drumquin 2-11 Naomh Eoghan 3-2
Galbally 3-16 Derrylaughan 0-5
Owen Roes 3-7 Galbally 7-16
Under-16 League
Gr 1
Donaghmore 6-15 Dromore 4-9
An Charraig Mhor 6-16 Omagh 2-6
Kildress 3-22 Cappagh 2-9
Cappagh 2-10 Dromore 6-14
Donaghmore 6-10 An Charraig Mhor 9-16
Kildress 5-13 Omagh 1-5
Gr 2
Ardboe 1-7 Cookstown 2-11
Errigal Ciaran 2-23 Edendork 0-7
Clonoe 6-10 Drumquin 2-2
Aghaloo 2-6 Errigal Ciaran 3-15
Clonoe 6-7 Ardboe 2-5
Cookstown 8-8 Killeeshil 4-13
Drumquin 3-10 Dungannon 3-6
Killeeshil 9-10 Aghaloo 7-5
Gr 3
Fintona 7-14 Trillick 2-9
Coalisland 7-13 Aghyaran 5-6
Aghyaran 5-6 Trillick 3-18
Loughmacrory 0-4 Moy 10-9
Strabane 4-4 Drumragh 5-10
Drumragh 2-5 Coalisland 3-8
Galbally 3-11 Moy 3-9
Fintona 7-22 Strabane 6-5
Gr 4
Tattyreagh 10-7 Pomeroy 2-11
Glenelly 2-10 Sperrin Og 5-14
Beragh 4-9 Castlederg 1-8
Moortown 11-12 Badoney 1-2
Owen Roes 3-5 Naomh Eoghan 4-5
Castlederg 7-9 Naomh Eoghan 5-10
Owen Roes 6-9 Badoney 4-0
Pomeroy 4-10 Glenelly 5-4
Moortown 6-18 Tattyreagh 2-8
Sperrin Og 5-13 Beragh 4-4
Gr 5
Clann na nGael 8-6 Killyman 3-4
Urney 6-22 Derrylaughan 0-12
Killyman 4-7 Urney 3-11
Camogie-Senior League
Derrylaughan 0-9 Eire Ogs 1-10
Eglish 8-18 Naomh Brid 2-7
Naomh Brid 2-7 Eglish 8-18
Camogie-Junior League
Edendork 9-24 Fr Shields 0-4
Camogie-Minor League
Omagh 6-17 Eglish 2-5
Camogie-U14 League
Tattyreagh 5-4 Naomh Tresa 3-2
Naomh Tresa 5-6 Eglish 7-10
Naomh Brid 3-1 Edendork 6-4
Tulach Og 1-1 Derrylaughan 2-0
Fr Shields 0-1 Tattyreagh 8-10
