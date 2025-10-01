BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 1 October 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 October 2025
2 minutes read

FIXTURES

FRIDAY OCT 3RD

Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals

At Dungannon, 7pm

Clonoe vs Aghaloo

At Dungannon, 8.30pm

Eglish vs Moy

SATURDAY OCT 4TH

Junior Championship Semi-Finals

At Loughmacrory, 3.30pm

Drumragh vs Cookstown

At Loughmacrory, 5pm

Clogher vs Strabane

ACL Division 1 Relegation Playoff at 2pm

Pomeroy vs Gortin

Under-16 Championship at 11am

Gr 1

Beragh vs Cappagh

Cookstown vs Dromore

Eglish vs An Charraig Mhor

Gr 2

Coalisland vs Drumragh

Errigal Ciaran vs Trillick

Naomh Brid vs Na Doiri Oga

Omagh vs Fintona

Pomeroy vs Kildress

Gr 3

Killeeshil vs Moortown

Rock vs Drumquin

Moy vs Castlederg

Under-16 Gr 4 League at 1pm

Gortin vs Glenelly (11am)

Clogher vs Aghyaran

Stewartstown vs Brackaville

SUNDAY OCT 5TH

ACL Division 3B Playoff

At Newtownstewart, 3pm

Tattyreagh vs Urney

Senior Hurling Championship Final

At Healy Park, 4pm

Eire Ogs vs Eoghan Ruadh

Junior Hurling Championship Final

At Healy Park, 2pm

Naomh Colum Cille vs Omagh

Under-16 Gr 3 Championship at 11am

Tattyreagh vs Edendork

WEDNESDAY OCT 8TH

Under-18 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Tulach Og vs Cappagh

Fintona vs Omagh

Eire Ogs vs Naomh Colum Cille

RESULTS

Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Donaghmore 2-10 Loughmacrory 1-17

Edendork 0-18 An Charraig Mhor 2-17

Errigal Ciaran 2-12 Omagh 0-15

Trillick 1-13 Pomeroy 1-11

ACL Division 3B Playoff

Urney 3-12 Brackaville 0-9

Under-16 League

Gr 1 Semi-Finals

Galbally 5-9 An Charraig Mhor 4-13

Loughmacrory 1-12 Dungannon 2-7

Gr 2

Coalisland 0-5 Drumragh 2-19

Owen Roes 1-13 Donaghmore 3-10

Errigal Ciaran 4-12 Fintona 3-12

Pomeroy 4-9 Naomh Brid 3-12

Omagh 0-14 Greencastle 3-5

Kildress 1-11 Na Doiri Oga 4-18

Gr 3 Final

Edendork 1-12 Castlederg 1-11

Gr 4

Brackaville 3-16 Clogher 2-7

Glenelly 0-5 Aghyaran 2-8

Urney 0-16 Gortin 6-15

Under-18 Hurling League

Naomh Colum Cille 8-23 Tulach Og 0-5

Eoghan Ruadh 2-16 Fintona 3-12

Under-14 Hurling Championship

Tulach Og 6-8 Fintona 6-10

Under-14 Hurling League Finals

Gr 1: Eire Ogs 3-14 Omagh 1-6

Gr 2: Benburb 6-12 Tulach Og 1-0

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY OCT 1ST

Under-16 Gr 3 League Final

At Dromore, 7pm

Fintona vs Trillick

SUNDAY OCT 5TH

ACL Division 1 at 5pm

Killeeshil vs Errigal Ciaran

Dungannon vs St Macartans

ACL Division 2 at 5pm

Fintona vs Moy

Beragh vs Loughmacrory

Aghyaran vs Kildress

ACL Division 3 at 5pm

Sperrin Og vs Castlederg

Drumragh vs Pomeroy

ACL Division 4 Final

Drumquin vs Galbally

Under-16 Championship at 11am

Gr 1 Final at tbc

An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh

Gr 2

Aghaloo vs Clonoe

Cookstown vs Edendork

Gr 4

Moortown vs Glenelly

Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes

LADIES RESULTS

Division 2 Championship Final

Aghyaran 5-5 Moy 1-14

ACL Division 1

Coalisland 4-4 Omagh 5-13

Cappagh 5-14 Coalisland 3-13

Killeeshil 5-8 Omagh 4-11

An Charraig Mhor 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 4-4

Moortown 0-11 Dungannon 1-10

ACL Division 2

Beragh 3-11 Dromore 0-11

Dromore 2-11 Clonoe 1-10

Kildress 3-8 Ardboe 1-7

ACL Division 4 Semi-Final

Drumquin 8-25 Derrylaughan 4-1

Under-16 Championship

Gr 4

Pomeroy 4-13 Castlederg 1-3

