GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
FRIDAY OCT 3RD
Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals
At Dungannon, 7pm
Clonoe vs Aghaloo
At Dungannon, 8.30pm
Eglish vs Moy
SATURDAY OCT 4TH
Junior Championship Semi-Finals
At Loughmacrory, 3.30pm
Drumragh vs Cookstown
At Loughmacrory, 5pm
Clogher vs Strabane
ACL Division 1 Relegation Playoff at 2pm
Pomeroy vs Gortin
Under-16 Championship at 11am
Gr 1
Beragh vs Cappagh
Cookstown vs Dromore
Eglish vs An Charraig Mhor
Gr 2
Coalisland vs Drumragh
Errigal Ciaran vs Trillick
Naomh Brid vs Na Doiri Oga
Omagh vs Fintona
Pomeroy vs Kildress
Gr 3
Killeeshil vs Moortown
Rock vs Drumquin
Moy vs Castlederg
Under-16 Gr 4 League at 1pm
Gortin vs Glenelly (11am)
Clogher vs Aghyaran
Stewartstown vs Brackaville
SUNDAY OCT 5TH
ACL Division 3B Playoff
At Newtownstewart, 3pm
Tattyreagh vs Urney
Senior Hurling Championship Final
At Healy Park, 4pm
Eire Ogs vs Eoghan Ruadh
Junior Hurling Championship Final
At Healy Park, 2pm
Naomh Colum Cille vs Omagh
Under-16 Gr 3 Championship at 11am
Tattyreagh vs Edendork
WEDNESDAY OCT 8TH
Under-18 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Tulach Og vs Cappagh
Fintona vs Omagh
Eire Ogs vs Naomh Colum Cille
RESULTS
Senior Championship Quarter-Finals
Donaghmore 2-10 Loughmacrory 1-17
Edendork 0-18 An Charraig Mhor 2-17
Errigal Ciaran 2-12 Omagh 0-15
Trillick 1-13 Pomeroy 1-11
ACL Division 3B Playoff
Urney 3-12 Brackaville 0-9
Under-16 League
Gr 1 Semi-Finals
Galbally 5-9 An Charraig Mhor 4-13
Loughmacrory 1-12 Dungannon 2-7
Gr 2
Coalisland 0-5 Drumragh 2-19
Owen Roes 1-13 Donaghmore 3-10
Errigal Ciaran 4-12 Fintona 3-12
Pomeroy 4-9 Naomh Brid 3-12
Omagh 0-14 Greencastle 3-5
Kildress 1-11 Na Doiri Oga 4-18
Gr 3 Final
Edendork 1-12 Castlederg 1-11
Gr 4
Brackaville 3-16 Clogher 2-7
Glenelly 0-5 Aghyaran 2-8
Urney 0-16 Gortin 6-15
Under-18 Hurling League
Naomh Colum Cille 8-23 Tulach Og 0-5
Eoghan Ruadh 2-16 Fintona 3-12
Under-14 Hurling Championship
Tulach Og 6-8 Fintona 6-10
Under-14 Hurling League Finals
Gr 1: Eire Ogs 3-14 Omagh 1-6
Gr 2: Benburb 6-12 Tulach Og 1-0
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY OCT 1ST
Under-16 Gr 3 League Final
At Dromore, 7pm
Fintona vs Trillick
SUNDAY OCT 5TH
ACL Division 1 at 5pm
Killeeshil vs Errigal Ciaran
Dungannon vs St Macartans
ACL Division 2 at 5pm
Fintona vs Moy
Beragh vs Loughmacrory
Aghyaran vs Kildress
ACL Division 3 at 5pm
Sperrin Og vs Castlederg
Drumragh vs Pomeroy
ACL Division 4 Final
Drumquin vs Galbally
Under-16 Championship at 11am
Gr 1 Final at tbc
An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh
Gr 2
Aghaloo vs Clonoe
Cookstown vs Edendork
Gr 4
Moortown vs Glenelly
Naomh Eoghan vs Owen Roes
LADIES RESULTS
Division 2 Championship Final
Aghyaran 5-5 Moy 1-14
ACL Division 1
Coalisland 4-4 Omagh 5-13
Cappagh 5-14 Coalisland 3-13
Killeeshil 5-8 Omagh 4-11
An Charraig Mhor 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 4-4
Moortown 0-11 Dungannon 1-10
ACL Division 2
Beragh 3-11 Dromore 0-11
Dromore 2-11 Clonoe 1-10
Kildress 3-8 Ardboe 1-7
ACL Division 4 Semi-Final
Drumquin 8-25 Derrylaughan 4-1
Under-16 Championship
Gr 4
Pomeroy 4-13 Castlederg 1-3
