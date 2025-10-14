GAA: Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY OCT 15TH
Minor Hurling League at 7.30pm
Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og
Naomh Colum Cille vs Fintona
Omagh vs Eoghan Ruadh
THURSDAY OCT 16TH
Under-16 Gr 2 C’ship Semi-Final at 7.30pm
Greencastle vs Donaghmore
FRIDAY OCTOBER 17TH
Senior C’ship Semi-Final Replay
At Healy Park, 7.30pm
An Charraig Mhor vs Loughmacrory
SATURDAY OCT 18TH
ACL Div 2 Promotion Playoff at 2pm
Moy vs Coalisland
Junior Championship Final
At Healy Park, 5.30pm
Clogher vs Drumragh
Under-16 Championship at 11am
Gr 1 Semi-Final
Cappagh vs An Charraig Mhor
Gr 2 Semi-Final
Naomh Brid vs Drumragh
Gr 3 Quarter-Finals
Castlederg vs Killeeshil
Edendork vs Strabane
Gr 4 Semi-Finals
Clogher vs Brackaville
Glenelly vs Gortin
SUNDAY OCTOBER 19TH
Intermediate Championship Final
At O’Neill Park, 3pm
Clonoe vs Eglish
RESULTS
Senior Championship Semi-Finals
Errigal Ciaran 1-11 Trillick 1-13
An Charraig Mhor 1-16 Loughmacrory 0-19
Junior Championship Semi-Final Replay
Drumragh 2-18 Cookstown 2-17 (aet)
ACL Div 3A/B Playoff
Augher 4-13 Tattyreagh 2-14
Under-16 Championship
Gr 1 Quarter-Finals
Cappagh 5-12 Cookstown 1-9
Dungannon 2-9 Galbally 1-10
Loughmacrory 1-12 Ardboe 1-14
An Charraig Mhor 5-10 Clonoe 3-10
Gr 2 Quarter-Finals
Errigal Ciaran 2-14 Drumragh 1-18
Naomh Brid 2-10 Omagh 1-12
Owen Roes 1-8 Greencastle 1-12
Pomeroy 0-8 Donaghmore 2-9
Gr 3 Quarter-Finals
Eskra 0-12 Rock 7-14
Naomh Eoghan 2-9 Aghaloo 4-19
Moy 0-11 Castlederg 0-12
Gr 4 Prem Rd
Aghyaran 2-9 Brackaville 4-11
Gortin 2-14 Urney 3-10
Stewartstown 1-11 Glenelly 4-7
Under-18 Minor Hurling League
Fintona 1-11 Omagh 4-12
Eire Ogs 8-18 Naomh Colum Cille 0-11
LADIES FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY OCT 15TH
Under-16 Gr 3 C’ship Quarter-Final at 7.30pm
Coalisland vs Fintona
THURSDAY OCT 16TH
ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm
Dungannon vs St Macartans
SUNDAY OCT 19TH
Ulster Senior Club C’ship First Rd at 2pm
Glenfin vs Errigal Ciaran
ACL Division 2 at 4.40pm
Dromore vs Aghyaran
ACL Division 3 Semi-Finals at 4.30pm
Drumragh vs Donaghmore
Castlederg vs Sperrin Og
ACL Division 4 Final
At Greencastle, 3pm
Drumquin vs Galbally
Under-16 Championship at 11am
Gr 2 Quarter-Final
Ardboe vs St Macartans
Moy vs Strabane
Loughmacrory vs Galbally
Gr 4 Quarter-Finals
Badoney vs Pomeroy
Sperrin Og vs Tattyreagh
Under-16 League
Gr 1 Platinum Final
At Pomeroy, 11am
Kildress vs An Charraig Mhor
LADIES RESULTS
ACL Division 1
Trillick 7-21 Dungannon 0-3
ACL Division 2
Loughmacrory 4-19 Aghyaran 0-5
ACL Division 3
Sperrin Og 9-6 Donaghmore 5-12
Under-16 Championship
Gr 1 Final
Cappagh 0-7 An Charraig Mhor 4-18
Gr 2 Quarter-Final
Errigal Ciaran 4-11 Dungannon 3-1
St Macartans 7-11 Killeeshil 5-13
Gr 4 Quarter-Final
Naomh Eoghan 6-7 Beragh 2-8
Under-16 Gr 2 League
Ardboe 5-4 Drumquin 3-5
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)