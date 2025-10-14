BROUGHT TO YOU BY
GAA: Results & Fixtures

  • 14 October 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 October 2025
2 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY OCT 15TH

Minor Hurling League at 7.30pm

Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og

Naomh Colum Cille vs Fintona

Omagh vs Eoghan Ruadh

THURSDAY OCT 16TH

Under-16 Gr 2 C’ship Semi-Final at 7.30pm

Greencastle vs Donaghmore

FRIDAY OCTOBER 17TH

Senior C’ship Semi-Final Replay

At Healy Park, 7.30pm

An Charraig Mhor vs Loughmacrory

SATURDAY OCT 18TH

ACL Div 2 Promotion Playoff at 2pm

Moy vs Coalisland

Junior Championship Final

At Healy Park, 5.30pm

Clogher vs Drumragh

Under-16 Championship at 11am

Gr 1 Semi-Final

Cappagh vs An Charraig Mhor

Gr 2 Semi-Final

Naomh Brid vs Drumragh

Gr 3 Quarter-Finals

Castlederg vs Killeeshil

Edendork vs Strabane

Gr 4 Semi-Finals

Clogher vs Brackaville

Glenelly vs Gortin

SUNDAY OCTOBER 19TH

Intermediate Championship Final

At O’Neill Park, 3pm

Clonoe vs Eglish

RESULTS

Senior Championship Semi-Finals

Errigal Ciaran 1-11 Trillick 1-13

An Charraig Mhor 1-16 Loughmacrory 0-19

Junior Championship Semi-Final Replay

Drumragh 2-18 Cookstown 2-17 (aet)

ACL Div 3A/B Playoff

Augher 4-13 Tattyreagh 2-14

Under-16 Championship

Gr 1 Quarter-Finals

Cappagh 5-12 Cookstown 1-9

Dungannon 2-9 Galbally 1-10

Loughmacrory 1-12 Ardboe 1-14

An Charraig Mhor 5-10 Clonoe 3-10

Gr 2 Quarter-Finals

Errigal Ciaran 2-14 Drumragh 1-18

Naomh Brid 2-10 Omagh 1-12

Owen Roes 1-8 Greencastle 1-12

Pomeroy 0-8 Donaghmore 2-9

Gr 3 Quarter-Finals

Eskra 0-12 Rock 7-14

Naomh Eoghan 2-9 Aghaloo 4-19

Moy 0-11 Castlederg 0-12

Gr 4 Prem Rd

Aghyaran 2-9 Brackaville 4-11

Gortin 2-14 Urney 3-10

Stewartstown 1-11 Glenelly 4-7

Under-18 Minor Hurling League

Fintona 1-11 Omagh 4-12

Eire Ogs 8-18 Naomh Colum Cille 0-11

LADIES FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY OCT 15TH

Under-16 Gr 3 C’ship Quarter-Final at 7.30pm

Coalisland vs Fintona

THURSDAY OCT 16TH

ACL Division 1 at 7.30pm

Dungannon vs St Macartans

SUNDAY OCT 19TH

Ulster Senior Club C’ship First Rd at 2pm

Glenfin vs Errigal Ciaran

ACL Division 2 at 4.40pm

Dromore vs Aghyaran

ACL Division 3 Semi-Finals at 4.30pm

Drumragh vs Donaghmore

Castlederg vs Sperrin Og

ACL Division 4 Final

At Greencastle, 3pm

Drumquin vs Galbally

Under-16 Championship at 11am

Gr 2 Quarter-Final

Ardboe vs St Macartans

Gr 3 Quarter-Finals

Moy vs Strabane

Loughmacrory vs Galbally

Gr 4 Quarter-Finals

Badoney vs Pomeroy

Sperrin Og vs Tattyreagh

Under-16 League

Gr 1 Platinum Final

At Pomeroy, 11am

Kildress vs An Charraig Mhor

LADIES RESULTS

ACL Division 1

Trillick 7-21 Dungannon 0-3

ACL Division 2

Loughmacrory 4-19 Aghyaran 0-5

ACL Division 3

Sperrin Og 9-6 Donaghmore 5-12

Under-16 Championship

Gr 1 Final

Cappagh 0-7 An Charraig Mhor 4-18

Gr 2 Quarter-Final

Errigal Ciaran 4-11 Dungannon 3-1

St Macartans 7-11 Killeeshil 5-13

Gr 4 Quarter-Final

Naomh Eoghan 6-7 Beragh 2-8

Under-16 Gr 2 League

Ardboe 5-4 Drumquin 3-5

Glenelly's Kennedy hoping to gain momentum Brackaville hold firm against gallant Brocagh Glenelly are eventually reeled in by Drumragh

