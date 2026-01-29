GAA- This week’s Talking Points

Warning for Tyrone

Not that there was any degree of complacency heading into the League, but if Tyrone needed any reminding of the back street skirmishes they will be embroiled in on a weekly basis to try and get out of Division Two, it was underlined by Kildare last Saturday at rainswept Healy Park. Sealing a draw against fourteen men was a disappointing outcome in the NFL opener but hardly a disaster. However Malachy O’Rourke will be desperate to avoid an even bigger setback at Celtic Park this weekend against Derry. A slow start cost Tyrone dear in the League last year and they will be keen to avoid a repeat.

Seven-up for Ladies

Talk about bolting out of the starting blocks. Tyrone Ladies went on the goal rampage in hitting the net seven times at Cookstown on Sunday to blow visitors Monaghan out of the water. It’s a small sample size to go on of course with the season still very much in its infancy stages but Darren McCann’s charges appear to be determined to build on last year’s brilliant All-Ireland Championship success. They will expect the level of competition to be much stiffer as the League unfolds but from the weekend evidence they appear to be reaping the benefits of meeting top calibre opposition last year in Division One, despite the tough losses suffered.

Schools mixed fortunes

After a hectic few days we were denied a dream Tyrone derby double bill on Ulster Schools blue ribbon occasion next week when the MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup Finals take place. St Pat’s Academy will be there representing the O’Neill County after their brilliant extra time victory over Abbey VS, but unfortunately Omagh CBS, Holy Trinity Cookstown and Dean Maguirc Carrickmore all came up short in their respective semi-finals. Full kudos to St Ciaran’s Ballygawley too who reached the Markey Cup decider.

Bad day for the Beeb

Unable to attend the Tyrone match on Saturday night I had the (mis) fortune to tune in on the BBC I Player. It’s fair to say their season debut could have gone better from a technical/production standpoint. Not only did they lose sound for a full ten/ fifteen minutes but over the duration of the contest the on screen scoreline was wrong on numerous occasions. Maybe the operator isn’t savvy with the two pointer system these days but for whatever reason I found myself checking more reliable Twitter accounts to ensure I hadn’t lost check of the actual scoreline. Like the Tyrone footballers on the night let’s also hope the Beeb up their game.

Jim in grumpy mood

I’d hate to see his mood if his team had lost but Donegal manager Jim McGuiness was in defiant form after their victory at Croke Park against Dublin, bristling at suggestions they would have to play a more expansive and less defensive style if they were to go one better than last year and land the All-Ireland. His argument that he would only take advice from people who had managed sides and /or won All-Irelands was slightly childish. Stubbornness might not help him take the next step to Sam Maguire glory in 2026.