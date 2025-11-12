Áine reflects on memorable trip to Scotland

CAMOGIE-SHINTY INTERNATIONAL

By Niall Gartland

A MAIDEN trip to Scotland and representing her country in camogie-shinty: Omagh’s Áine Cuningham enjoyed taking part in Ireland’s camogie-shinty international in late October.

Áine was one of four Tyrone camogs who also made the journey – Brocagh’s Grainne and Aoife McDonald and Derrylaughan’s Aisling Hagan completed the set, while Tyrone hurling manager Paul O’Grady travelled as part of the management set-up.

Ireland happened to win the composite game on a scoreline of 5-3 to 2-0, though the main purpose of the trip was forging connections, representing one’s country and promoting camogie across the water.

On the weekend itinerary, Áine said: “We flew over on Friday morning and returned back home on Sunday. We got in a training session in Scotland on Friday, went to Loch Ness, played the match on Saturday and then went out on Saturday night.

“It was a very enjoyable experience. It was my first time in Scotland and it’s a lovely country, it was very scenic and hopefully we’ll be back again in future years.”

By its very nature, camogie-shinty entails a little give and take when it comes to the rules. While the camogs are permitted to use their hurleys, there are a few adaptations from the shinty sport.

“The main difference is that we weren’t allowed to catch the ball, which is kind of hard to get used to. We weren’t allowed to kick it, which was challenging as well – we gave away a few frees just from kicking the ball!

“It’s very physical as well – I think it’s more physical than the camogie, and there were a few hurls broken, but on the whole it was very enjoyable, and it was very nice to play alongside girls from different counties and different tiers. I’d normally never get the chance to do that so it was a great experience.”

Áine plays for the Tyrone camogs alongside sister Emer, and she’s already looking forward to the 2026 season. The Red Hands have made considerable strides in recent seasons, while the club scene is also thriving.

“This will be my fourth year for the Tyrone seniors – we’ll be starting pre-season soon enough and it’ll be good to get back at it. I think Tyrone camogie is definitely on the rise which is great to see.”