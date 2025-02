AN aspiring civil engineer and All-Ireland U20-winning captain has been named one of the top two civil engineering apprentices in the UK, earning the prestigious Francis Connolly QUEST Technician Scholarship from the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Killyclogher’s Michael Rafferty, a Higher-Level Civil Engineering Apprentice at South West College (SWC) and an employee of Heron Bros, was recognised for his exceptional commitment to the field, demonstrating leadership, technical skills and academic excellence.

A talented gaelic footballer, Michael successfully balanced his studies with his work while leading Tyrone to All-Ireland glory at Under-20 level.

His selection follows a rigorous UK-wide competition assessing applicants on their achievements, industrial experience, and potential to excel as engineers.

The scholarship, which supports top-performing apprentices on their journey to becoming ICE Technician Members (EngTech MICE), will provide Michael with financial aid and opportunities to promote civil engineering at industry and education events.

Speaking about his success, he highlighted the benefits of balancing work and study through the Higher-Level Apprenticeship (HLA) programme.

“I have always had a passion for civil engineering, and the HLA route has given me invaluable hands-on experience while earning a degree. Working with Heron Bros has allowed me to develop my skills in project management across the UK and Ireland. Studying locally has also given me the flexibility to pursue my sporting ambitions alongside my career.”

The Killyclogher student is one of five SWC apprentices honoured with the ICE Quest Technician Scholarship this year.

The other recipients, all pursuing an Ulster University Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering at SWC’s Omagh campus, include Dylan Griffith (Year 1), employed by Fox Contracts, Colin Farrell (Year 2), employed by K2 Design, Áine McCaffrey (Year 3), employed by GRAHAM, and David Conway (Year 3), employed by GEDA.

Dr Danielle McKelvey, Curriculum Manager for Sustainability, Construction, and Transport at SWC, praised the apprentices’ achievements.

“The continued success of our students in securing ICE scholarships highlights their talent and dedication, as well as the exceptional industry partnerships and support available at SWC.”

l For more information on civil engineering courses, apprenticeships, and scholarships at SWC, visit www.swc.ac.uk