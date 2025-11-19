All-Ireland winner Conor Meyler announces his retirement

EXPERIENCED Tyrone footballer Conor Meyler has tonight announced his retirement after a glittering career in the red and white.

Explaining his decision to hang up the boots, Meyler, who was nominated for Footballer of the Year for his exceptional performances en route to Tyrone’s All-Ireland triumph of 2021, explained that he can no longer continue due to his ongoing injury problems.

Meyler enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, winning three Ulster titles, one All-Ireland title at senior level, and All-Ireland U21 title back in 2015. He also captained St Mary’s to a Sigerson Cup title, as well as winning two O’Neill Cup titles with his club Omagh St Enda’s.

Conor’s statement read as follows: “As much as the mind still wants to go on, it’s finally time to listen to the body and move on from football. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live a dream of representing my club and county for over a decade, alongside some of my childhood hero’s and closest friends, whom we’ve shared some incredible moments which I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“Football has been the most beautiful pursuit and one of my greatest teachers. I have given football every part of me and it has challenged me, taught me tough life lessons, but ultimately it shaped me and gave me every opportunity both on and off the field to become the person I am today.

“To my family and close friends, thank you for being there through the good days and the tough ones, for every sacrifice and all the unseen support. To every county, club, and college teammate, coach and manager, trainer, medical staff member, backroom team, and everyone outside these groups who supported me or walked any part of the path with me I am truly grateful to you all, thank you.

“From a young boy in Omagh kicking a ball against a wall with a big dream who backed and believed in himself I could never have envisaged how it would all unfold.

“This chapter closes with nothing but appreciation, love and gratitude. A young boy’s dream lived out. A heart full. Excited for whatever the next phase of life brings me.”