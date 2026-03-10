Tyrone camogs lose their unbeaten tag against strong Armagh side

TYRONE camogs battled bravely but they lost their unbeaten tag in Division 3A to Armagh in Saturday’s keenly contested encounter at the Box-it Athletic Grounds. The final score was 4-11 to 2-10 in Armagh’s favour.

Both teams started play with a brace of wins already secured in their respective league lockers, so this contest represented a key game at the penultimate round stage. Armagh led narrowly over the interval by 2-5 to 1-7 but they stepped up an additional gear in the second 30 minutes to make sure of their third league success thus far.

They may have missed out result wise on a sunny Saturday in Armagh, but Tyrone still hold a healthy position for qualification league-wise as they move onto to a round five match against Kildare away from home on March 21.

Armagh started sharply and a Sinead Quinn goal arrived alongside points by Quinn, Rachael Trainor, Ellen Lavery and Ciara Hill. Home keeper Ciarrai Devlin did well to prevent Tyrone breaking through for a goal at the opposite end.

The Tyrone girls dug in with points from Aoibhinn Daly in chief plus Grainne McDonald netted as well for the guests 13 minutes in. That left the sides level midway through the first half.

Aoibhinn Daly and Reagan Fay landed efforts in response to a brace of Sinead Quinn conversions before an excellent Emer Cunningham score squared the contest again after 22 minutes.

Aoibhinn Daly edged the visitors in front with a further free but Sinead Quinn combined with Katie Convie for the latter to drive home Armagh’s second goal in the 27th minute.

Fine point

Another fine point by Aoibhinn Daly maintained Tyrone’s productivity but the away team were lucky not to concede a third goal right on the cusp of half-time when Corrina Doyle blasted wide after finding herself in open space.

Armagh did not have long to wait for their third goal, though, as a quick-paced movement set up Rachael Trainor who supplied the three-point finish four minutes after the resumption.

Sinead Quinn and Niamh Forker tagged on home points as Tyrone struggled for a foothold on the contest plus Quinn angled over an additional fine score as Armagh established a 3-9 to 1-7 advantage by the 42nd minute.

Reagan Fay gave Tyrone something to build upon midway through the half as the Eglish player’s high effort into the danger area deceived Armagh’s rearguard and ended in the net.

The home team responded swiftly to that Tyrone goal by bagging their fourth and final one of the day on 47 minutes, with Eimear McGeary on hand to claim the major score.

Catherine Moohan had arrived into the fray for Tyrone and Moohan got through some good work alongside picking off two points in fairly quick succession. Tyrone kept pressing but couldn’t find any more goals despite getting close on a couple of occasions.

Tyrone keeper Eimear Colton made a five save to deny Quinn as Armagh attacked at pace again. Beth Jones then pulled a point back for the visiting team before a Sinead Quinn free completed the score returns.

Scorers

Armagh: Sinead Quinn 1-5(3f), Rachael Trainor 1-2, Katie Convie 1-0, Eimear McGeary 1-0, Ciara Hill 0-2, Niamh Forker 0-1, Ellen Lavery 0-1

Tyrone: Aoibhinn Daly 0-5(4f), Reagan Fay 1-1, Grainne McDonald 1-0, Catherine Moohan 0-2(1f), Emer Cunningham 0-1, Beth Jones 0-1

Teams

Armagh: Ciarrai Devlin, Michelle McCone, Gemma McCann, Meabh O’Hare, Eimear O’Kane, Fiadhna Loughran, Alana McEntee, Ellen Lavery, Katie Convie, Niamh Forker, Corrina Doyle, Ciara Hill, Rachael Trainor, Sinead Quinn, Eimear McGeary. Subs: Clodagh McClelland, Eimear Smyth, Molly Fegan

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Nicola McKiver, Bronagh Moohan, Aoife McDonald, Grainne McDonald, Meaghan Clarke, Aine McNulty, Reagan Fay, Rachel O’Neill, Beth Jones, Aisling Hagan, Aoibhinn Daly, Niamh McElduff, Aine Cunningham, Emer Cunningham. Subs: Catherine Moohan, Dearbhla O’Faolain, Siobhan Donnelly, Grace Daly

Referee: Shane Foley, Carlow