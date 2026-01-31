Augher man Mulrine appointed as LGFA National Development Officer

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has appointed Augher man Niall Mulrine as their new National Development Manager.

Niall, who is vice-chairperson of the Augher St Macartan’s, will commence his new role on Monday, March 9.

He will make the step up from his current position as the LGFA’s Head of Volunteer Development.

Niall, who was named as the Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Year in 2015, joined the LGFA in January 2018, working as a National Development Officer before taking over the role of Head of Volunteer Development in August 2023.

During his time with the Association, he led out the development of the LGFA administrator pathway, Club Compás, and the club leadership development programme.

A former pupil of St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, Niall is also instrumental in the organisation and roll-out of the inaugural Club Summit, which will take place at Croke Park on Saturda,y February 7.

During his time as Head of Volunteer Development, he has overseen Volunteer Training and Support, including officer training, and the ongoing development of Volunteer programmes including Club2Gether.

He is also heavily involved in the LGFA’s annual National Volunteer of the Year awards scheme, now sponsored by dooctor.ie