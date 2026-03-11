Rory Brennan steps aside from Tyrone panel to focus on Trillick

RORY Brennan has stepped aside from the Tyrone Senior Intercounty set-up to focus on his club duties with Trillick.

The vastly experienced Trillick defender returned to the Tyrone fold after a two-year absence following Malachy O’Rourke’s appointment as manager ahead of the 2025 season.

He was a regular starter during Tyrone’s journey to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, though he played no part in their defeat to Kerry having picked up an injury against Dublin on their previous day out.

Brennan has achieved a considerable amount during his playing career with both club and county. He made a name for himself as an up and coing defender during the Tyrone U21’s run to All-Ireland honours in 2015, following which he was drafted into the senior set-up.

He won three Ulster Senior Championship titles with Tyrone, as well as landing an All-Ireland title alongside his brother Lee in 2021. Brennan has also won three O’Neill Cups with Trillick – in 2015, 2019 and most recently in 2023, when he captained the team to victory over Errigal Ciaran.