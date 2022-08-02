Carrickmore Minor girls make it three-in-a-row

Carrickmore 4-13

Omagh 2-11

AN impressive first half scoring haul of 2-6 from Sorcha Gormley steered Carrickmore to their third Tyrone Grade One Minor Championship title in a row at Greencastle last week.

The holders eventually secured an eight point victory against a gallant Omagh sided who missed a series of goal chances over the hour which ultimately had a big impact on their title aspirations.

While the first half belonged to the influential Gormley and Carrickmore it was St Enda’s who dominated the second, outscoring the champions but still missing key opportunites to close the gap.

The final whistle marked the end of an era for several of the Carrickmore’s successful squad , the likes of Clodagh Munroe and Captain Siofra Loughran wrapping up their underage careers in the County but worryingly for their opponents Sorcha Gormley remains eligible again at this grade next season.

She finished with 3-8 on the night though others like Loughran, Munroe, Grimes and Kerr are also worthy of mention for the victors.

Another bright star, Omagh’s Emer McCanny carried a real threat for her side finishing with five points. Indeed she had a real chance to crack home an early goal, but her penalty was fired over the bar. Munroe levelled but it was Omagh who pressed on with McCanny and Emer Cunningham adding points as Aine Strain cracked a shot off the crossbar.

Carrickmore then really kicked into gear. Gormley tagged on a brace of points, Maeve McCrystal registered before Munroe crashed the ball to the net. Omagh replied with a Mc anny minor before sixteen minutes in a spiralling run from Gormley was rewarded with her side’s second goal.

Four points followed, Kerr hit a post and Carrickmore only conceded a single Cunningham point as Aoife Duddy’s goalbound effort was well saved by Rosie Kerr. Just on half-time Gormley rattled home a penalty goal as her side led by thirteen points.

Omagh started the second half well. Clodagh Mc Canny pointed, sister Emer had a shot saved by Kerr before Aine Cunningham scored a goal after good work through the centre. Carrickmore missed several chances as Poppy Fox, Duddy and the McCannys carried the game to them.

A McCanny free closed the gap to eight points although a quickfire 1-1 from Munroe and Gormley eased Carrickmore clear again. Credit to the challengers they embarked on a great fightback through the fourth quarter.

Emer McCanny, Cunningham and Clodagh McCanny pointed and Shauna Mc Crory made no mistake with her side’s second spot kick to leave six between them with ten minites to go. Gormley steadied the ship with a double, and Munroe opened the gap to nine again yet Omagh went close to another goal, Kerr equal to Cunningham’s shot as sister Aine pointed to wrap up the night’s action.

The work done through a very good first half proved pivotal for Carrickmore. Gormley and Munroe were clinical in attack, while Aoibhinn Daly, Aine Grimes and Clara Gormley were excellent at the back making a telling contribution too.

No doubt Omagh will be disappointed but they had some fine performances. Duddy, Sally McMenamin and Clodagh McCanny worked hard in defence, there was superb fielding from Emer Mc anny and distribution from Strain, while the Cunninghams and Emma Mc Crossan were creative up front.

Omagh Scorers: Aine Cunningham 1-2, Emer McCanny 0-5, Shauna McCrory 1-0, Clodagh McCanny 0-2, Emer Cunningham 0-2

Carrickmore Scorers: Sorcha Gormley 3-8, Clodagh Munroe 1-3, Maeve McCrystal 0-2