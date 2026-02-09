Cassidy shifts focus to Sigerson semi

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION TWO

RONAN Cassidy has enjoyed a sustained run of games for Tyrone so far this season and while he has done his own credentials no harm with a series of fine displays, on the team front he admits that results have been mixed.

Reflecting on last week’s three-point defeat to Derry at Celtic Park in the league, the young Donaghmore star expressed frustration that they failed to seal the deal after a decent showing in the first half. Tyrone led by a point at the break but the Oak Leafers showed the greater initiative after the break and claimed an important victory.

“It’s just frustrating to come out on the wrong side of that result. I thought that we put in a decent shift in the first half and went in a point up.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t push on in the second period and go and win the game. We have to put it behind us now and fully focus on our next game which is at home to Cavan in a week’s time.

“It was a game that was a lot more intense and more pacy than the Kildare game.

“We didn’t make as much use of the extra man than we should have done. We had too many silly turnovers and stuff and that only gave them fuel which led to scores.

“We know that and we are going to have to work on the things that we didn’t do right over the next few weeks before we play Cavan.”

Cassidy has operated in the half-back line for Tyrone and while it’s a novel role for someone who made his name as a promising young forward, he’s acquitted himself very well.

“I’m just happy to do any job for the team and it’s great to be involved.