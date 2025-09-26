Castlederg GAA in mourning after passing of ‘dedicated’ Kathleen

CASTLEDERG St Eugene’s GAA club have issued a poignant tribute following the passing of the late Kathleen Harper, a devoted clubperson whose family is immersed in the culture of Gaelic Games in Castlederg.

A proud supporter of her native Donegal’s senior men’s football team, Kathleen was equally passionate about Castlederg St Eugene’s and was willing to lend a hand whatever the circumstances. No task was too big or too small.

In a statement released today, Castlederg St Eugene’s expressed its deep sadness at the death of a club legend.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we inform you of the peaceful passing of the late Kathleen Harper.

“Kathleen and Michael’s family have always been a huge part of our club over the years and they are all deeply involved in the culture of Gaelic games in Castlederg. Kathleen herself was a proud Donegal GAA lady and an avid supporter of the Donegal Senior men’s team. Many a days craic and laughs Kathleen had about Donegal and Tyrone.

“Kathleen was always willing to lend a hand in our club of Caisleán na Deirge CLG, whether it was supporting the teams or simply being there for her boys and girls as players or committee members, Kathleen was sure to give you her honest opinion. A glimpse of her dedication was often visible from the road, with jerseys drying on the line outside her home on Hillview Park and Castlefin Road, a testament to her passion for the sport.

“Her commitment to the club was followed on by her children, with her sons all playing, Micheal who was a sponsor, John who was chairman, Robbie & Eugene who have been successful coaches, and like Colin played all age groups of football. Ena and Marie have been supporters and volunteers, Claire has played many age groups and Jackie who is often seen volunteering around the club and behind the scenes as head of our Gym committee. This dedication continues with Kathleen’s Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren who are involved with various teams and Scór. As a club we thank the Harper family circle for all they have done for our club and offer our deepest sympathy to each and every one of you at this difficult time. RIP Kathleen.”