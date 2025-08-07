Championship first-round fixture details rolled out

By Niall Gartland

THE always-eagerly anticipated Tyrone Club Championships are now just around the corner and a full and extensive list of venus and dates for the opening round of fixtures was unveiled earlier this week.

The senior championship throws in on Thursday, September 11 at O’Neill Park, Dungannon, with the tantalising meeting of reigning champions Errigal Ciaran and challengers Ardboe.

At Intermediate level, Eglish and Coalisland have been given the honour of getting the competition underway exactly a week earlier on the eve of Thursday, September 4, also at Dungannon, while the Junior Championship commences later this month with a preliminary round double bill of Derrytresk v Donaghmore and Tattyreagh v Brackaville. In a break from tradition, a fresh draw will be made after every round.

The full list of fixtures can be viewed as follows.

Tyrone Senior Championship first-round dates

Thursday Sept 11 in Dungannon

Ardboe v Errigal 7.15pm

Friday Sept 12 in Omagh

Pomeroy v Gortin 6.45pm

Loughmacrory v Killyclogher

Saturday Sept 13 in Carrickmore

Trillick v Dungannon 6pm

Sunday Sept 14 in Pomeroy

Omagh v Derrylaughan 1.30pm

Dromore v Edendork 3.15pm

Sun Sept 14 in Dungannon

Carrickmore v Moortown 5.30pm

Galbally v Donaghmore 7.15pm

Tyrone Intermediate Championship

Thursday Sept 4 in Dungannon

Eglish v Coalisland 7.15pm

Friday Sept 5 in Omagh

Fintona v Aghaloo 6.45pm

Stewartstown v Owen Roes 8.15pm

Sat Sept 6 in Stewartstown

Kileeshil v Rock

Sunday Sept 7 in Killyclogher

Beragh v Drumquin 1pm

Greencastle v Clonoe 2.45pm

Sun Sept 7 in Loughmacrory

Kildress v Naomh Eoghan 4.15pm

Moy v Aghyaran 6pm

Tyrone Junior Championship

Saturday August 23

Junior preliminary round in Augher

Derrytresk v Donaghmore 3rds 4.15pm

Tattyreagh v Brackaville 6pm

Friday August 29 – venue TBC

Omagh v Clogher

Saturday August 30 in Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown v Killyman 4.15pm

Augher v Eskra 6pm

Saturday September 6 TBC

Castlederg v Strabane

Urney v Clann na nGael

Saturday September 6 in Stewartstown

Errigal v Derrytresk/Donaghmore

Saturday September 6 TBC

Brocagh v Tattyreagh/Brackaville

Sunday September 7 in Newtownstewart

Drumragh v Glenelly