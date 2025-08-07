Championship first-round fixture details rolled out

By Niall Gartland
THE always-eagerly anticipated Tyrone Club Championships are now just around the corner and a full and extensive list of venus and dates for the opening round of fixtures was unveiled earlier this week.
The senior championship throws in on Thursday, September 11 at O’Neill Park, Dungannon, with the tantalising meeting of reigning champions Errigal Ciaran and challengers Ardboe.
At Intermediate level, Eglish and Coalisland have been given the honour of getting the competition underway exactly a week earlier on the eve of Thursday, September 4, also at Dungannon, while the Junior Championship commences later this month with a preliminary round double bill of Derrytresk v Donaghmore and Tattyreagh v Brackaville. In a break from tradition, a fresh draw will be made after every round.
The full list of fixtures can be viewed as follows.
Tyrone Senior Championship first-round dates
Thursday Sept 11 in Dungannon
Ardboe v Errigal 7.15pm
Friday Sept 12 in Omagh
Pomeroy v Gortin 6.45pm
Loughmacrory v Killyclogher
Saturday Sept 13 in Carrickmore
Trillick v Dungannon 6pm
Sunday Sept 14 in Pomeroy
Omagh v Derrylaughan 1.30pm
Dromore v Edendork 3.15pm
Sun Sept 14 in Dungannon
Carrickmore v Moortown 5.30pm
Galbally v Donaghmore 7.15pm
Tyrone Intermediate Championship
Thursday Sept 4 in Dungannon
Eglish v Coalisland 7.15pm
Friday Sept 5 in Omagh
Fintona v Aghaloo 6.45pm
Stewartstown v Owen Roes 8.15pm
Sat Sept 6 in Stewartstown
Kileeshil v Rock
Sunday Sept 7 in Killyclogher
Beragh v Drumquin 1pm
Greencastle v Clonoe 2.45pm
Sun Sept 7 in Loughmacrory
Kildress v Naomh Eoghan 4.15pm
Moy v Aghyaran 6pm
Tyrone Junior Championship
Saturday August 23
Junior preliminary round in Augher
Derrytresk v Donaghmore 3rds 4.15pm
Tattyreagh v Brackaville 6pm
Friday August 29 – venue TBC
Omagh v Clogher
Saturday August 30 in Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown v Killyman 4.15pm
Augher v Eskra 6pm
Saturday September 6 TBC
Castlederg v Strabane
Urney v Clann na nGael
Saturday September 6 in Stewartstown
Errigal v Derrytresk/Donaghmore
Saturday September 6 TBC
Brocagh v Tattyreagh/Brackaville
Sunday September 7 in Newtownstewart
Drumragh v Glenelly
