Clodagh claims Collegiate title in the States

CARRICKMORE’S Clodagh Munroe has been crowned USHA (United States Handball Association) National Collegiate Handball Champion.

Munroe claimed the Women’s Open Singles title, held at the National Handball Center in St Louis Missouri.

Representing Minnesota State University, Munroe had a dominant performance throughout the bracket which led her to the title.

First she dispatched of MIC’s Treacy winning two games 21-6 and 21-9.

This was followed by back to back 21-11 victories over TCD’s Dowling.

Clodagh’s biggest challenge came in the final against TCD’s Carmel Kelleher in a fierce back and forth game where Munroe trailed by 4 points, but Munroe would go on to claim the first game 21-16.

The second game was more routine, after a 14-0 start to the game, Munroe would go on to win 21-7 to secure her third consecutive championship victory.