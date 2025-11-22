Clogher claim historic Ulster title with dramatic Shields winner

By Alan Rodgers

CONOR Shields is the hero of Clogher tonight as the new Ulster champions celebrate another marvellous success in this historic 2025 season.

He forged forward deep in injury time to fire over the winning point as the Eire Ogs defeated Emyvale by 1-12 to 0-14 at Roslea. It was the perfect ending to an enthralling contest that lived up to all the expectations.

It means that Clogher will now progress with confidence to the All-Ireland series. They are expected to play the British champions in a fortnight, following an historic triumph for them here.

Victory also owed much to their efforts throughout the field, and special mention must go to goalkeeper, Rory McElroy. His bravery and commitment saw him make four absolutely crucial point-blank saves to deny Emyvale certain goals.

Clogher, though, had to endure some anxious moments before securing the win. They trailed by 0-7 to 0-2 at one stage in the opening half as the Monaghan champions raced into an early lead. Their goalkeeper, Conor Forde, fired over three two-point frees to give help provide them with a strong advantage.

But the first sitrrings of a revival were clearly evident approaching the interval. Ciaran Bogue and Jamie Callaghan both found the target to reduce the deficit down to the minimum and they were really going on the resumption when they grabbed the only goal of the game.

It came courtesy of Ciaran Bogue who raced through to score after a great pass from Marc McConnell. That goal put them ahead for the first time, but there were still many twists and turns left.

Eight minutes elapsed when there were no scores, and Clogher dealt a big blow when Conor Shields was black-carded. But they battled well, and the game was still very much in the balance when he returned to the field to spearhead their winning challenge.

Twice Ciaran Bogue put them ahead and twice they were pegged back. Then, deep in injury time, Ryan McCaughey’s pass found Conor Shields who raced through to score and spark celebrations at a famous win.